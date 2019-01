Match at Macy’s

Designer Oscar de la Renta famously said the great thing about fashion is that it always looks forward.

These days, designers and fashion entrepreneurs need more than just style and foresight to stay ahead. Creating a strategic plan, developing a brand strategy and securing funding are crucial.

Emerging female, veteran and/or minority owned businesses are invited to apply for the Workshop at Macy’s. The intensive four-and-a-half-day program is a business boot camp. It is designed to help businesses with growth potential to partner with Macy’s.

“It’s truly a win-win,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s Executive Vice President of Licensed Businesses, Food Services and Multicultural Initiatives. “Too often we see high potential talent leave this industry because they lack access to the resources needed to reach to the next level of business success. That’s why we started The Workshop at Macy’s – to provide knowledge, resources, and tools that will help emerging MWBEs achieve business objectives and sustained growth.”

Participants will learn how to identify customers and become familiar with the competition. They will learn industry best practices and how to develop a successful relationship with a buyer and manage expectations as a vendor. The basics of financial planning, retail math and inventory control are also covered.

At the end of the workshop, participants will be able to present a product line to a major retailer.

Eligible applicants must be at least 21 and either female, a veteran, LGBT, or of black, Latinx, Native American, Asian-Indian or Asian-Pacific descent. Applicants must have a U.S.-based business that produces goods for resale in a department store environment for two consecutive years.

For more information, please visit workshop.macysinc.com.