History Grant Opportunity

A hound for history?

Apply for the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Professional Development Grant.

Historical societies and cultural museums with 501(c)(3) status in New York State, with a budget of $50,000 or less, are encouraged to apply for needs-based scholarships of $1,000.

The funds may be used to join museum-based organizations, travel expenses to historical conferences, or other professional development uses. Each organization receives only one grant of $1,000 per year. Recipients must provide a final professional development report to the Pomeroy Foundation at the end of the calendar year.

The foundation’s scope of funding interests are broad. In 2018, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation awarded more than $2.6 million in grants. More than half went to historical associations and community-based groups, while $1.2 million was awarded to medical organizations.

William “Bill” Pomeroy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in 2004 and received a stem transplant that saved his life. Pomeroy started the foundation while he was still undergoing cancer treatment, with the goal of diversifying the “Be The Match” bone marrow registry. A person’s ethnic background plays a significant role in matching patients with donors. Finding a suitable donor entails looking for someone with a similar racial or ethnic background. A small group of donors makes it harder for people of color to find suitable matches. Since 2008, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation has helped register more than 26,000 people, which led to 80 bone marrow matches.

The grant application process is open through February 28, 2019.

For more information, please visit wgpfoundation.org.