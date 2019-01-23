- English
- Español
“Today we turn the page”
State legislature passes Reproductive Health Act
It was Roe ratified.
Marking the 46th anniversary of the groundbreaking Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, the New York State legislature moved on Tues., Jan. 22nd to pass a long-delayed package of bills that sought to safeguard the health rights of women.
The newly minted Democratic Senate Majority, led by its Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, passed a set of bills aimed at updating state laws on women’s healthcare.
The Reproductive Health Act (RHA) will codify the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court into New York law and modernize New York’s statutes to ensure that state law treats abortion as health care, not a criminal act.
Together with the State Assembly majority, the Senate also passed the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act (CCCA) to ensure insurance companies cover FDA-approved contraceptive drugs, devices and products. An additional bill that passed will prevent an employer’s religious beliefs from infringing on women’s health care decisions.
“New York once led the way on choice and women’s rights. Unfortunately, for years, barriers to women’s rights were put up, and our state has fallen behind,” said Stewart-Cousins. “It is time for New York to again serve as a progressive beacon to the nation.”
The State Assembly has passed versions of the RHA for the last 12 years, but it had been stymied by the Republican-controlled Senate.
“The Assembly Majority has long been a champion of women’s reproductive rights. These bills will ensure New Yorkers can control their family planning decisions, have access to the reproductive healthcare they need and will not be discriminated against for their choices,” said
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. “While the administration in Washington continues its assault on women’s reproductive rights, the Assembly Majority remains dedicated to fighting for a woman’s right to choose.”
The Senate voted 38-24 in favor of the bill. Later, the Assembly voted 92-47 in favor.
It marked the first time the state had updated its abortion laws since 1970.
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bills that evening.
“It’s bittersweet. There is a bitterness because we shouldn’t be here in the first place. We should not have a federal government that is trying to roll back women’s rights,” remarked Cuomo, who said he believed the Supreme Court would undo protections of Roe v. Wade.
State Senator Liz Krueger, who sponsored the RHA, said the bill’s passage was long overdue.
“Our abortion laws, once groundbreaking, are now almost fifty years old. They do not meet the standard set by Roe v. Wade, and they do not reflect modern medical practice,” said Krueger. “We will never know how many New York women have suffered and even died because our outdated laws prevented them from getting the care they desperately needed. Today we turn the page.”
Not all were pleased with the news from Albany.
Prior to the vote, New York’s Catholic bishops issued a statement opposing the legislation.
“Our Governor and legislative leaders hail this new abortion law as progress. This is not progress,” the bishops wrote in their Jan. 17 statement. “Progress will be achieved when our laws and our culture once again value and respect each unrepeatable gift of human life, from the first moment of creation to natural death. Would that not make us truly the most enlightened and progressive state in the nation?”
“Hoy damos vuelta a la página”
Legislatura estatal aprueba ley de salud reproductive
Fue Roe ratificada.
Marcando el 46 aniversario de la revolucionaria decisión de la Corte Suprema Roe v. Wade, la legislatura del estado de Nueva York se preparó el martes 22 de enero para aprobar un paquete de proyectos de ley con un largo retraso que buscaba salvaguardar los derechos de salud de las mujeres.
La nueva mayoría del Senado Demócrata, encabezada por su líder Andrea Stewart-Cousins, aprobó una serie de proyectos de ley destinados a actualizar las leyes estatales sobre la atención médica de la mujer.
La Ley de Salud Reproductiva (RHA, por sus siglas en inglés) codificará la decisión Roe v. Wade de la Corte Suprema en ley de Nueva York y modernizará los estatutos de Nueva York para garantizar que la ley estatal trate el aborto como una atención médica, no como un acto criminal.
Junto con la mayoría de la Asamblea del Estado, el Senado también aprobó la Ley de Cobertura de Anticoncepción Integral (CCCA, por sus siglas en inglés) para garantizar que las compañías de seguros cubran los medicamentos, dispositivos y productos anticonceptivos aprobados por la FDA. Un proyecto de ley adicional aprobado evitará que las creencias religiosas de un empleador infrinjan las decisiones sobre el cuidado de la salud de las mujeres.
“Nueva York alguna vez lideró el camino en los derechos y la elección de las mujeres. Desafortunadamente, durante años, se levantaron barreras a los derechos de las mujeres y nuestro estado se ha quedado atrás”, dijo Stewart-Cousins. “Es hora de que Nueva York vuelva a servir como un faro progresivo para la nación”.
La Asamblea del Estado aprobó las versiones de la RHA durante los últimos 12 años, pero era bloqueada por el Senado, controlado por los republicanos.
“La mayoría de la Asamblea ha sido una defensora de los derechos reproductivos de las mujeres. Estos proyectos garantizarán que los neoyorquinos puedan controlar sus decisiones de planificación familiar, tengan acceso a la atención médica reproductiva que necesitan y no sean discriminados por sus elecciones”, dijo el presidente de la Asamblea, Carl Heastie. “Mientras el gobierno en Washington continúa atacando los derechos reproductivos de las mujeres, la mayoría de la Asamblea sigue dedicada a luchar por el derecho de la mujer a elegir”.
El Senado votó 38-24 a favor del proyecto de ley. Más tarde, la Asamblea votó 92-47 a favor.
Esta fue la primera vez que el estado actualizó sus leyes de aborto desde 1970.
El gobernador Andrew Cuomo firmó los proyectos de ley esa noche.
“Es agridulce. Hay una amargura porque no deberíamos estar aquí en primer lugar. No deberíamos tener un gobierno federal que esté tratando de revertir los derechos de las mujeres”, comentó Cuomo, diciendo que cree que la Corte Suprema desharía las protecciones de Roe v. Wade.
La senadora estatal Liz Krueger, quien presentó la RHA, dijo que la aprobación del proyecto se retrasó mucho.
“Nuestras leyes sobre el aborto, alguna vez innovadoras, tienen ahora casi cincuenta años. No cumplen con el estándar establecido por Roe v. Wade, y no reflejan la práctica médica moderna”, dijo Krueger. “Nunca sabremos cuántas mujeres de Nueva York han sufrido e incluso murieron porque nuestras leyes obsoletas les impidieron obtener la atención que desesperadamente necesitaban. Hoy damos vuelta a la página”.
No todos estuvieron contentos con las noticias de Albany.
Antes de la votación, los obispos católicos de Nueva York emitieron una declaración en contra de la legislación.
“Nuestro gobernador y nuestros líderes legislativos consideran esta nueva ley del aborto como un progreso. Esto no es progreso”, escribieron los obispos en su comunicado del 17 de enero. “El progreso se logrará cuando nuestras leyes y nuestra cultura, una vez más, valoren y respeten cada don irrepetible de la vida humana, desde el primer momento de la creación hasta la muerte natural. ¿No nos convertiría eso en el estado más iluminado y progresista de la nación?”.