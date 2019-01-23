“Today we turn the page”

State legislature passes Reproductive Health Act

It was Roe ratified.

Marking the 46th anniversary of the groundbreaking Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, the New York State legislature moved on Tues., Jan. 22nd to pass a long-delayed package of bills that sought to safeguard the health rights of women.

The newly minted Democratic Senate Majority, led by its Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, passed a set of bills aimed at updating state laws on women’s healthcare.

The Reproductive Health Act (RHA) will codify the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court into New York law and modernize New York’s statutes to ensure that state law treats abortion as health care, not a criminal act.

Together with the State Assembly majority, the Senate also passed the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act (CCCA) to ensure insurance companies cover FDA-approved contraceptive drugs, devices and products. An additional bill that passed will prevent an employer’s religious beliefs from infringing on women’s health care decisions.

“New York once led the way on choice and women’s rights. Unfortunately, for years, barriers to women’s rights were put up, and our state has fallen behind,” said Stewart-Cousins. “It is time for New York to again serve as a progressive beacon to the nation.”

The State Assembly has passed versions of the RHA for the last 12 years, but it had been stymied by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The Assembly Majority has long been a champion of women’s reproductive rights. These bills will ensure New Yorkers can control their family planning decisions, have access to the reproductive healthcare they need and will not be discriminated against for their choices,” said

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. “While the administration in Washington continues its assault on women’s reproductive rights, the Assembly Majority remains dedicated to fighting for a woman’s right to choose.”

The Senate voted 38-24 in favor of the bill. Later, the Assembly voted 92-47 in favor.

It marked the first time the state had updated its abortion laws since 1970.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bills that evening.

“It’s bittersweet. There is a bitterness because we shouldn’t be here in the first place. We should not have a federal government that is trying to roll back women’s rights,” remarked Cuomo, who said he believed the Supreme Court would undo protections of Roe v. Wade.

State Senator Liz Krueger, who sponsored the RHA, said the bill’s passage was long overdue.

“Our abortion laws, once groundbreaking, are now almost fifty years old. They do not meet the standard set by Roe v. Wade, and they do not reflect modern medical practice,” said Krueger. “We will never know how many New York women have suffered and even died because our outdated laws prevented them from getting the care they desperately needed. Today we turn the page.”

Not all were pleased with the news from Albany.

Prior to the vote, New York’s Catholic bishops issued a statement opposing the legislation.

“Our Governor and legislative leaders hail this new abortion law as progress. This is not progress,” the bishops wrote in their Jan. 17 statement. “Progress will be achieved when our laws and our culture once again value and respect each unrepeatable gift of human life, from the first moment of creation to natural death. Would that not make us truly the most enlightened and progressive state in the nation?”