Stop the Stings

NYPD “Lucky Bag” practice again under scrutiny

By Gregg McQueen

A few days before Christmas last year, Tamarit Orquidea was enjoying the holiday displays in the windows of Macy’s department store in Manhattan when she noticed an abandoned backpack.

She approached it, opened it and noticed electronics inside, along with someone’s identification.

“I would have taken it to the precinct down the street from my house,” said Orquidea, who lives near Hudson Yards.

However, after picking up the backpack, Orquidea was immediately approached and arrested by police officers. She was charged with petty larceny, her attorney said.

Orquidea’s story is indicative of an Operation Lucky Bag arrest, a practice where the New York Police Department (NYPD) intentionally leaves property that appears abandoned or lost, in attempt to lure people into arrest, criminal justice advocates said.

On January 17, members of New York County Defenders Services (NYCDS), along with two City Councilmembers, held a press conference at City Hall to accuse the NYPD of entrapping innocent people through Operation Lucky Bag stings.

“Essentially, the NYPD is engaging in fabricating crime,” remarked Stan German, Executive Director of NYCDS.

“Apparently in an era of low crime… this “Lucky Bag” operation has been resuscitated by the NYPD,” to boost arrest totals, he said.

The NYPD began the practice in 2006 by leaving unattended purses, backpacks, and bags at subway stations, then arresting people who took the items.

Operation Lucky Bag fell out of favor after a 2014 settlement on a class action lawsuit where the NYPD settled with three plaintiffs who claimed they were wrongly arrested.

Under the settlement, the NYPD agreed then to charge a suspect with theft only if he or she removes valuables from a planted bag or purse; takes an item from another personal piece of property; or if he or she denies having the item when questioned by police officers.

According to New York state law, individuals finding lost property valued at more than $20 have 10 days to return the property to its owner or turn it over to police.

“It seems that over the last month, Operation Lucky Bag is apparently back in business,” said German, who reported that NYCDS has dealt with four similar cases in recent weeks, including Orquidea’s.

“This is entrapment,” said German.

Orquidea’s case is still pending in criminal court, said her attorney, Eric Pilch.

The NYCDS issued a letter to Police Commissioner James O’Neill urging the NYPD to stop the practice.

“There’s enough real crime in New York City that the NYPD doesn’t need to invent crime, especially when it’s going to ensnare good, decent people and run them through the criminal justice system,” said City Councilmember Rory Lancman.

“The idea that someone is sitting at One Police Plaza and thinking up a scheme for leaving a bag out on a street and hoping to get someone who looks at that bag, is offensive to me as a public official, and it should be troubling all of us who care about a fair criminal justice system and the proper use of our tax dollars,” he added.

The NYPD did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said that the arrests, along with many others by the NYPD, affects low-income communities of color.

“Unless you’re black or Latino or poor, you would never understand it,” he remarked.

“The question is, are we for criminal reforms or not? It doesn’t help to maintain the same city where people of color will be more subject to being put through the system,” Rodríguez said. “This is not how we should be opening 2019.”

Orquidea insisted that she planned to give the bag, which she said included a laptop and a Kindle, to the police precint. She suggested that Good Samaritans who intend to return lost property could be reluctant to do so for fear of being arrested in a police bust.

“I was just minding my own business,” Orquidea said. “[The police] accused me of grabbing their bag. I was confused. It makes you feel lousy. Who wants to get arrested?”

For more information, please visit nycds.org.