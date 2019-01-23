- English
- Español
Stop the Stings
NYPD “Lucky Bag” practice again under scrutiny
By Gregg McQueenA few days before Christmas last year, Tamarit Orquidea was enjoying the holiday displays in the windows of Macy’s department store in Manhattan when she noticed an abandoned backpack.
She approached it, opened it and noticed electronics inside, along with someone’s identification.
“I would have taken it to the precinct down the street from my house,” said Orquidea, who lives near Hudson Yards.
However, after picking up the backpack, Orquidea was immediately approached and arrested by police officers. She was charged with petty larceny, her attorney said.
Orquidea’s story is indicative of an Operation Lucky Bag arrest, a practice where the New York Police Department (NYPD) intentionally leaves property that appears abandoned or lost, in attempt to lure people into arrest, criminal justice advocates said.
On January 17, members of New York County Defenders Services (NYCDS), along with two City Councilmembers, held a press conference at City Hall to accuse the NYPD of entrapping innocent people through Operation Lucky Bag stings.
“Essentially, the NYPD is engaging in fabricating crime,” remarked Stan German, Executive Director of NYCDS.
“Apparently in an era of low crime… this “Lucky Bag” operation has been resuscitated by the NYPD,” to boost arrest totals, he said.
The NYPD began the practice in 2006 by leaving unattended purses, backpacks, and bags at subway stations, then arresting people who took the items.
Operation Lucky Bag fell out of favor after a 2014 settlement on a class action lawsuit where the NYPD settled with three plaintiffs who claimed they were wrongly arrested.
Under the settlement, the NYPD agreed then to charge a suspect with theft only if he or she removes valuables from a planted bag or purse; takes an item from another personal piece of property; or if he or she denies having the item when questioned by police officers.
According to New York state law, individuals finding lost property valued at more than $20 have 10 days to return the property to its owner or turn it over to police.
“It seems that over the last month, Operation Lucky Bag is apparently back in business,” said German, who reported that NYCDS has dealt with four similar cases in recent weeks, including Orquidea’s.
“This is entrapment,” said German.
Orquidea’s case is still pending in criminal court, said her attorney, Eric Pilch.
The NYCDS issued a letter to Police Commissioner James O’Neill urging the NYPD to stop the practice.
“There’s enough real crime in New York City that the NYPD doesn’t need to invent crime, especially when it’s going to ensnare good, decent people and run them through the criminal justice system,” said City Councilmember Rory Lancman.
“The idea that someone is sitting at One Police Plaza and thinking up a scheme for leaving a bag out on a street and hoping to get someone who looks at that bag, is offensive to me as a public official, and it should be troubling all of us who care about a fair criminal justice system and the proper use of our tax dollars,” he added.
The NYPD did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said that the arrests, along with many others by the NYPD, affects low-income communities of color.
“Unless you’re black or Latino or poor, you would never understand it,” he remarked.
“The question is, are we for criminal reforms or not? It doesn’t help to maintain the same city where people of color will be more subject to being put through the system,” Rodríguez said. “This is not how we should be opening 2019.”
Orquidea insisted that she planned to give the bag, which she said included a laptop and a Kindle, to the police precint. She suggested that Good Samaritans who intend to return lost property could be reluctant to do so for fear of being arrested in a police bust.
“I was just minding my own business,” Orquidea said. “[The police] accused me of grabbing their bag. I was confused. It makes you feel lousy. Who wants to get arrested?”
For more information, please visit nycds.org.
Alto a los engaños
La práctica “Lucky Bag” de nuevo bajo la lupa
Por Gregg McQueen
Unos días antes de Navidad el año pasado, Tamarit Orquídea estaba disfrutando de los exhibidores navideños en las ventanas de la tienda departamental Macy’s, en Manhattan, cuando vio una mochila abandonada.
Se acercó a ella, la abrió y notó electrónicos dentro, junto con la identificación de alguien.
“La habría llevado al recinto de la calle de mi casa”, dijo Orquídea, quien vive cerca de Hudson Yards.
Sin embargo, después de recoger la mochila, Orquídea fue inmediatamente abordada y arrestada por agentes de policía. Ella fue acusada de hurto menor, dijo su abogado.
La historia de Orquídea es indicativa de un arresto de la Operación Lucky Bag, una práctica en la que el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) abandona intencionalmente pertenencias que parecen abandonadas o perdidas, en un intento por atraer a las personas al arresto, dijeron defensores de la justicia penal.
El 17 de enero, miembros de los Servicios de Defensores del Condado de Nueva York (NYCDS, por sus siglas en inglés), junto con dos miembros del Concejo Municipal, celebraron una conferencia de prensa en el Ayuntamiento para acusar al NYPD de haber atrapado a personas inocentes a través de la Operación Lucky Bag.
“Esencialmente, el NYPD se está involucrando en la fabricación de crímenes”, comentó Stan German, director ejecutivo de NYCDS.
“Aparentemente, en una era de baja delincuencia… la operación Lucky Bag ha sido resucitada por la policía de Nueva York, para aumentar el total de arrestos”, dijo.
El NYPD comenzó la práctica en 2006 dejando carteras, mochilas y bolsas desatendidas en estaciones de metro, y luego arrestando a las personas que tomaban los artículos.
La Operación Lucky Bag dejó de ser popular después de un acuerdo en 2014 en una demanda colectiva donde el NYPD llegó a un acuerdo tres demandantes que alegaron haber sido arrestados injustamente.
Bajo el acuerdo, el NYPD acordó entonces acusar a un sospechoso por robo solo si él o ella extrae objetos de valor de una bolsa o cartera plantada; toma un artículo de otra propiedad personal; o la persona niega tener el artículo cuando es interrogada por los oficiales de policía.
De acuerdo con la ley del estado de Nueva York, las personas que encuentran una propiedad perdida valorada en más de $20 dólares tienen 10 días para devolver la propiedad a su dueño o entregarla a la policía.
“Parece que durante el último mes, la Operación Lucky Bag aparentemente está de vuelta”, dijo German, quien informó que NYCDS se ha ocupado de cuatro casos similares en las últimas semanas, incluido el de Orquídea.
“Esto es una trampa”, dijo German.
El caso de Orquídea aún está pendiente en el tribunal penal, dijo su abogado, Eric Pilch.
NYCDS emitió una carta al comisionado de la Policía, James O’Neill, instando al NYPD a suspender la práctica.
“Hay suficiente crimen real en la ciudad de Nueva York, por lo que el NYPD no necesita inventar crímenes, especialmente cuando se trata de atrapar a personas buenas y decentes y hacerlas pasar a través del sistema de justicia penal”, dijo Rory Lancman, concejal de la ciudad.
“La idea de que alguien esté sentado en One Police Plaza pensando en un plan para dejar una bolsa en una calle y esperando atrapar a quien la mire, es ofensivo para mí como funcionario público, y debería ser preocupante para todos los que nos preocupamos por un sistema de justicia penal justo y por el uso adecuado de nuestros dólares de impuestos”, agregó.
El NYPD no respondió a múltiples solicitudes de comentarios.
El concejal de la ciudad, Ydanis Rodríguez, dijo que los arrestos, junto con muchos otros realizados por el NYPD, afectan a las comunidades de color de bajos ingresos.
“A menos que seas negro, latino o pobre, nunca lo entenderías”, comentó.“La pregunta es, ¿estamos a favor de las reformas criminales o no? No ayuda mantener la misma ciudad donde las personas de color estarán más sujetas a ser sometidas al sistema”, dijo Rodríguez. “No es así como deberíamos iniciar el 2019”.
Orquídea insistió en que ella planeaba entregar la bolsa, que según ella incluía una computadora portátil y un Kindle, a la policía. Sugirió que los buenos samaritanos que tienen la intención de devolver pertenencias perdidas podrían mostrarse reacios a hacerlo por temor a ser arrestados en un operativo policial.
“Estaba pensando en mis cosas,” dijo Orquídea. “[La policía] me acusó de agarrar su bolsa. Estaba confundida. Te hace sentir pésimo. ¿Quién quiere ser arrestado?
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nycds.org.