A fair tomorrow for all

By Henry Garrido

Our union represents everyone from the city’s Accountants to Zookeepers, and our members have helped keep New York running, including through the pandemic.

It is why District Council 37 applauds New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for putting workers first in their one-house budget bills.

While there are some differences between the Senate and Assembly proposals, both chambers restore funding that the Executive Budget senselessly reduced and have billions in new tax revenue proposals that our State desperately needs.

The one-house budgets also include an Early Retirement Incentive – something that not only shows our essential workers the respect they deserve but would also create a pathway to civil service careers while unemployment in this state is at a rate not seen in decades.

As our city continues to fight back the deadliest pandemic in history, we should be investing in health care, not divesting. The one-house budgets prioritize public hospitals like NYC Health + Hospitals – those that have been our safety net during the COVID-19 pandemic — reversing the devastating reductions outlined in the Executive Budget.

Child care funding is an imperative for many essential workers. The one-house budget bills go a long way toward providing affordable, accessible child care, needed by these families, especially now as many parents attempt to re-enter the workforce following sky-high unemployment.

The one-house budget bills provide support for our public education system, properly utilizing the funds the state received as part of the American Recovery Act. There is a significant amount of money made available to the state, and the cuts to education presented in the Executive

Budget are therefore unwarranted, especially as we bring kids back into the classroom after most have been remote for a year.

For far too long those at the economic top in this state never paid their fair share. This year, after an unprecedented crisis that drove New York to the brink of a financial abyss, the state Senate and Assembly tax proposals prioritize the needs of all, instead of the comforts of a few with revenue increases on the 1%.

We call for pay parity for human service workers, including those in home care, community- based homes, and at higher-level care facilities run by state and local authorities. Fair pay for these essential workers – who provide care for the elderly and disabled – must be a priority in this budget.

The sole focus of a final budget is for a just recovery for everyone in New York. A budget that speaks to the social and economic injustices in historically underserved communities, particularly those of new immigrants and people of color. These sharp inequities were painfully laid bare during the pandemic, and now we must directly confront this issue.

This is not a time to cut jobs and throw families out on the street. Or to slash spending on health care and the public hospitals the city relies on. It is not a time to cut funding for public schools just as our children are returning to classrooms.

Instead, this is the time where leadership matters. Leadership that puts people first. Leadership that takes the initiative to right wrongs, to make whole the millions whose lives that were overturned during the COVID-19 storm.

What the state Senate and Assembly budget bills propose aims to heal the painful reality of what our state just faced and moves toward a fair tomorrow for all.

Henry Garrido is the Executive Director of District Council 37 (DC 37), the city’s largest public employee union representing approximately 150,000 members and 50,000 retirees.

For more, please visit dc37.net.