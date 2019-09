Sea Change

New eatery debuts at waterfront site

By Gregg McQueen [divide]

From bottle service to BBQ.

A new restaurant has opened up on the former site of waterfront hotspot La Marina – and there’ll be no happy hour for the time being.

Dubbed The Hudson, the new Dyckman Street venue is operated by Jimmy Goldman, owner of the Brother Jimmy’s BBQ restaurant chain.

On August 5, a bankruptcy judge approved the transfer of the site’s ownership to Goldman. Manhattan River Group, the previous owners, ended up in bankruptcy court while owing debtors — many of whom had given deposits for future weddings and private events — in excess of $600,000, according to court documents.

The owners of La Marina ran into trouble soon after it opened in 2012.

The party hub generated buzz by drawing A-list visitors such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio, but also ran afoul of many local residents by hosting loud outdoor concerts and using public parking spaces with its valet parking service.

La Marina was temporarily closed in July 2018 after a series of Health Department and State Liquor Authority violations, and the venue was shuttered for good last December after an employee was arrested for narcotics trafficking and violation of state liquor laws.

As a city-owned concession, Manhattan River Group paid NYC Parks for the rights to operate on the land. Now, those rights have been transferred to Goldman and his colleagues.

“We are pleased the matter has been resolved, and look forward to the future operation of the concession, and the marina,” said NYC Parks spokesperson Crystal Howard in a statement.

Jon Becker, Goldman’s business partner, said that The Hudson is looking to put the site’s past behind them and move forward.

“We want to be a family-oriented restaurant,” he said. “We intend to be the type of place where you can relax and have a beer, eat seafood and barbecue. And, of course, look at this amazing view.”

He said that The Hudson is aiming for reasonably priced food and a vastly different vibe from La Marina. “No bottle service, no valet parking, no loud music,” he remarked.

The menu includes BBQ offerings such as pulled pork and ribs as well as burgers, seafood, and salads.

“People should feel comfortable bringing their kids here,” said Becker, noting the foosball and corn hole games available to occupy youngsters.

Currently, children 10 years old and under eat free, provided families purchase at least one adult meal.

The Hudson will be open Thursdays through Sundays until the end of September and will reopen in May.

The new eatery opened its doors in advance of a public information meeting on the former La Marina site scheduled for September 12 at I.S. 52. in Inwood.

Sponsored by Community Board 12, the meeting will feature local elected officials, NYC Parks, and the city’s Law Department. It will focus on details of the bankruptcy court order, what the public should expect from the new owner, and how debtors in the bankruptcy proceeding would be able to recoup their money. The restaurant will be represented by Goldman at the meeting, Becker said.

In order for the bankruptcy judge to approve the transfer of ownership, Goldman’s group had to agree to a number of stipulations, including: closing hours of 11 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays and 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, no amplified sound outdoors after 10 p.m., no events with outside promotors, and no valet parking.

In addition, the operation of the restaurant has been separated from that of the marina, which will now be run by NYC Parks but share the same entrance.

For now, the Hudson is operating without a liquor license, as a suspension of the site’s liquor license still stands. Becker said The Hudson plans to apply for a new license following discussions at the public meeting, and hopes to be able to serve alcohol next spring.

“We still need to go through the application process,” he said. “I don’t know if the history of the site will hurt our chances in that regard, but we hope to have one in the future.”

Still, La Marina will be missed by some patrons, who say it became a popular destination precisely because it met a need for a gathering space with a singular ambiance welcoming not only to celebrities but also to everyday residents seeking out diverse social and cultural experiences.

“To be honest, Dyckman has not been the same since La Marina closed,” said one patron who preferred not to give his name. “It was a one-of-a-kind space that had so much to offer. It was a restaurant, it was a lounge, and there could be music.”

The patron, who said he frequented La Marina every few weeks in the summer, said it was unique.

“Sometimes you can go to nice restaurants but you don’t feel like you belong there. La Marina was the opposite,” he said. “Everyone felt welcome there.”

Indeed, social media posts on La Marina feature millennial salsa dancers and hookah aficionados one day alongside seniors beachside at a family reunion on another.

La Marina was also the frequent site of charitable and community events, such as back-to-school celebrations and Thanksgiving luncheons for seniors.

The operators of The Hudson say they intend to ensure that all new visitors are made to feel similarly at ease and accepted.

Becker said, following the judge’s ruling, the new owners pushed hard to open The Hudson.

“We were working day and night to make it happen. We really wanted to open before the season was over,” he explained. “It’s a good chance for the neighborhood to see what we’re about and what we intend to do here, instead of having to wait until May.”

The restaurant began its “soft opening” period during Labor Day weekend.

After visiting The Hudson, local resident Darren Lucas said the new restaurant was “extremely positive” for the neighborhood.

“It just really gives a piece of comfort and a relaxing environment,” he said.

Another guest, while admiring the waterfront view, said he was hoped for a new business that would generate less controversy than La Marina.

“There was too much negativity here with the old place,” he remarked. “This is an amazing location. We need something that everyone can be happy with.”

Becker said the new ownership group is aware of the attention being paid to the site.

“We know that there are lot of eyes that will be on us,” he said. “We want to have something the neighborhood is proud of and intend to be here for the long haul.”

A public meeting regarding the La Marina site will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at I.S. 52, 650 Academy Street, New York, NY 10034. For more information, call 212.568.8500.