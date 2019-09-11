- English
Tragedy’s Toll
WTC Environmental Health Center nears 11,000 patients
By Gregg McQueen
It is still a world of hurt.
The World Trade Center (WTC) Environmental Health Center of NYC Health + Hospitals is reporting a dramatic increase in patients.
As of July 2019, the center is serving 10,944 patients, NYC Health + Hospitals announced this past week. This marks an increase of more than 1,200 patients from July 2018.
The WTC Environmental Health Center assesses and treats 9/11-related physical and mental health conditions, providing services at no cost to residents, students, workers, or passersby eligible for care under the Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.
“It has been 18 years since the terror attacks, and New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of that horrific day,” said Mitchell Katz, MD, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “Our hope is that those whose health was affected by 9/11 seek the care they deserve through the WTC Environmental Health Center and continue to monitor their health.”
In the last year, the WTC Environmental Health Center expanded capacity by hiring 16 additional providers at the clinics to perform patient visits, giving patients the option to make appointments through the call center, and modernizing the electronic health records system at the three sites.
New providers include physicians, pharmacists, social workers, mental health providers, nurses, and nurse practitioners.
“The increase in patients treated by the Center demonstrates the continued need to care for persistent aerodigestive disorders, PTSD, as well as cancers in those who were exposed to the toxic dust and fumes. Enrollment remains open and we encourage New Yorkers to get the care they need,” said Joan Reibman, MD, NYC Health + Hospitals WTC Environmental Health Center Medical Director.
Among the most common conditions treated through the WTC Environmental Health Center are: cancer, upper respiratory disease, obstructive airway disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“While for many 9/11 seems like the distant past, thousands of New Yorkers carry the attacks with them every day. 11,000 people enrolled in the WTC Environmental Health Center underscores just how important these programs are and how much they are needed, said Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney. “I hope everyone whose health was impacted on September 11th, and in the months afterwards, will make use of the resources they need and deserve.”
New Yorkers qualify for 9/11 health services if they:
- lived, worked, or went to school or day care in the area of Manhattan that is south of Houston Street or in northwest areas of Brooklyn, between September 11, 2001, and July 31, 2002
- were exposed to the dust cloud on 9/11, or to dust or smoke in the disaster area after 9/11
- worked as a cleanup worker or performed maintenance work in the disaster area between September 11, 2001, and January 10, 2002
For more information, please call 877.982.0107 or visit bit.ly/2m87plz.
Daños de la tragedia
El Centro de Salud Ambiental del WTC se acerca a 11,000 pacientes
Por Gregg McQueen
Todavía es un mundo de dolor.
El Centro de Salud Ambiental del World Trade Center (WTC) de NYC Health + Hospitals informa un aumento dramático en los pacientes.
Desde julio de 2019, el centro atiende a 10,944 pacientes, anunció NYC Health + Hospitals la semana pasada. Esto marca un aumento de más de 1,200 pacientes desde julio de 2018.
El Centro de Salud Ambiental del WTC evalúa y trata las afecciones de salud física y mental relacionadas con el 11 de septiembre, brindando servicios sin costo para los residentes, estudiantes, trabajadores o transeúntes elegibles para recibir atención bajo la Ley de Salud y Compensación de Zadroga 9/11.
“Han pasado 18 años desde los ataques terroristas, y los neoyorquinos continúan sintiendo los efectos de ese horrible día”, dijo Mitchell Katz, MD, presidente y director de NYC Health + Hospitals. “Nuestra esperanza es que aquellos cuya salud se vio afectada por el 11 de septiembre busquen la atención que merecen a través del Centro de Salud Ambiental del WTC y continúen monitoreando su salud”.
En el último año, el Centro de Salud Ambiental del WTC amplió la capacidad al contratar a 16 proveedores adicionales en las clínicas para las visitas de pacientes, brindándoles la opción de hacer citas a través del centro de llamadas y modernizando el sistema de registros electrónicos de salud en los tres sitios.
Los nuevos proveedores incluyen médicos, farmacéuticos, trabajadores sociales, proveedores de salud mental, enfermeras y enfermeras facultativas.
“El aumento de pacientes tratados por el Centro demuestra la necesidad continua de cuidar los trastornos aerodigestivos persistentes, TEPT, así como los cánceres en quienes estuvieron expuestos al polvo y los humos tóxicos. La inscripción sigue abierta y alentamos a los neoyorquinos a obtener la atención que necesitan”, dijo Joan Reibman, MD, directora médica del Centro de Salud Ambiental WTC de NYC Health + Hospitals.
Entre las afecciones más comunes tratadas a través del Centro de Salud Ambiental del WTC están: cáncer, enfermedad de las vías respiratorias superiores, enfermedad obstructiva de las vías respiratorias y trastorno de estrés postraumático.
“Mientras que para muchos el 11 de septiembre parece un pasado lejano, miles de neoyorquinos llevan los ataques con ellos todos los días. 11,000 personas inscritas en el Centro de Salud Ambiental del WTC subrayan cuán importantes son estos programas y cuánto se necesitan”, dijo la congresista Carolyn B. Maloney. “Espero que todas las personas cuya salud se haya visto afectada el 11 de septiembre y en los meses posteriores hagan uso de los recursos que necesitan y merecen”.
Los neoyorquinos califican para los servicios de salud del 11 de septiembre si:
- Vivieron, trabajaron o asistieron a la escuela o guardería en el área de Manhattan que está al sur de la calle Houston o en las áreas del noroeste de Brooklyn, entre el 11 de septiembre de 2001 y el 31 de julio de 2002.
- Estuvieron expuestos a la nube de polvo el 11 de septiembre, o al polvo o humo en el área del desastre después del 11 de septiembre
- Fueron trabajadores de limpieza o realizaron trabajos de mantenimiento en el área del desastre entre el 11 de septiembre de 2001 y el 10 de enero de 2002
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 877.982.0107 o visite bit.ly/2m87plz.