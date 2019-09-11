Tragedy’s Toll

WTC Environmental Health Center nears 11,000 patients

By Gregg McQueen

It is still a world of hurt.

The World Trade Center (WTC) Environmental Health Center of NYC Health + Hospitals is reporting a dramatic increase in patients.

As of July 2019, the center is serving 10,944 patients, NYC Health + Hospitals announced this past week. This marks an increase of more than 1,200 patients from July 2018.

The WTC Environmental Health Center assesses and treats 9/11-related physical and mental health conditions, providing services at no cost to residents, students, workers, or passersby eligible for care under the Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.

“It has been 18 years since the terror attacks, and New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of that horrific day,” said Mitchell Katz, MD, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “Our hope is that those whose health was affected by 9/11 seek the care they deserve through the WTC Environmental Health Center and continue to monitor their health.”

In the last year, the WTC Environmental Health Center expanded capacity by hiring 16 additional providers at the clinics to perform patient visits, giving patients the option to make appointments through the call center, and modernizing the electronic health records system at the three sites.

New providers include physicians, pharmacists, social workers, mental health providers, nurses, and nurse practitioners.

“The increase in patients treated by the Center demonstrates the continued need to care for persistent aerodigestive disorders, PTSD, as well as cancers in those who were exposed to the toxic dust and fumes. Enrollment remains open and we encourage New Yorkers to get the care they need,” said Joan Reibman, MD, NYC Health + Hospitals WTC Environmental Health Center Medical Director.

Among the most common conditions treated through the WTC Environmental Health Center are: cancer, upper respiratory disease, obstructive airway disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“While for many 9/11 seems like the distant past, thousands of New Yorkers carry the attacks with them every day. 11,000 people enrolled in the WTC Environmental Health Center underscores just how important these programs are and how much they are needed, said Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney. “I hope everyone whose health was impacted on September 11th, and in the months afterwards, will make use of the resources they need and deserve.”

New Yorkers qualify for 9/11 health services if they:

lived, worked, or went to school or day care in the area of Manhattan that is south of Houston Street or in northwest areas of Brooklyn, between September 11, 2001, and July 31, 2002

were exposed to the dust cloud on 9/11, or to dust or smoke in the disaster area after 9/11

worked as a cleanup worker or performed maintenance work in the disaster area between September 11, 2001, and January 10, 2002

For more information, please call 877.982.0107 or visit bit.ly/2m87plz.