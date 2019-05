A Spectacle of Scholars

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It was academic.

Long before taking a single step onto Sixth Avenue, members of the Dominican community kicked off a celebration uptown.

Planning for the Dominican Day Parade, which is held every year in August, is already in earnest – but one annual event can be crossed off the list.

Members of the Dominican Day Parade, Inc. (DDP), the nonprofit organization that promotes Dominican culture and folklore in the United States, gathered at Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on April 24th for a reception marking the official distribution of over $200,000 in scholarships to deserving students of Dominican descent.

The recipients hail from both public and private institutions, and include high school and college students.

“To the DDP, it’s not just about a parade, but about making a difference in the lives of our people in their communities and with their families,” explained Maria Khury, Chair of the group’s Board of Directors. “The spirit of our Dominican culture embraces community and service.”

The group also unveiled the official 2019 Parade theme, “Dominicans: Generations of Americans,” which will focus on honoring talented and distinguished Dominicans that make a difference.

For more information, please visit dominicanparade.org.