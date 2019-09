Aid for The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian was the strongest hurricane in Bahamas history.

It made landfall over the northwest Bahamas on September 1, and it flooded neighborhoods, destroyed homes and killed at least 30 people, with hundreds if not thousands missing.

The death toll is expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

The Bahamas Consulate General of New York (known as The Bahamas House) is accepting emergency relief supplies. Impacted residents are in need of medical supplies, water, canned goods, clothes, diapers, sanitary items, batteries, flashlights and other non-perishable items. Monetary donations are being made via wire to RBC Royal Bank.

For wiring instructions, please contact the office below via email.

Items can be delivered to:

The Bahamas House is located at 231 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017

Telephone: 212.421.6420

Email: consulate@bahamasny.com

Volunteers Needed

Also, the Consulate staff has requested help this Sat., Sept. 14th to help assist with the loading of supplies.

Please note that the House is a five-story brownstone in midtown East Manhattan on 46th Street; materials and supplies are being stored on the fifth floor as staffers sort, pack and prepare them for shipping.

Volunteers will be needed to sort and organize donations and also to climb and descend the stairs.

Those that can navigate the five flights of stairs are strongly encouraged to lend a hand on Saturday.

In order to schedule accordingly, the Consulate staff requests that those interested in assisting first send an email to consulate@bahamasny.com and use the subject title “LOADING VOLUNTEERS.”