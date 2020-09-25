RIP RBG

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18 at age 87.

The iconic Ginsburg served 27 years on the Supreme Court and ruled in numerous cases involving women’s rights, environmental issues and discrimination against the disabled.

A Brooklyn native, Ginsburg became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

According to the Supreme Court, which announced her death, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington, DC while surrounded by family. The cause of death was complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Her body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for two days so that members of the public can pay their respects.

A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery next week.

Ginsburg attended Cornell University and graduated from Columbia Law School. Early in her legal career, she was considered an advocate for gender equality and helped create the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, arguing numerous cases before the Supreme Court.

She was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight with the passing of one of the most impactful justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court. From her time at the ACLU founding its Women’s Right Project, to her 27 years serving the highest court in the land, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lifelong warrior in the fight to ensure justice and equality for all Americans,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a statement.

Ginsburg’s death has prompted a political fight over her replacement, as President Donald Trump has vowed to nominate a successor prior to the November election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to hold a Senate vote before the election to confirm Trump’s nominee.

In the days prior to her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, which said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“As for the process to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ginsburg’s passing, I call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay consideration of any nominee until the people have spoken in November. To do anything else would undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

At a press conference on September 20, Senator Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that women’s rights, the Affordable Care Act, the status of labor unions and Dreamers were all at stake if the Supreme Court gained another right-leaning judge.

They both slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for planning to hold a Senate vote to confirm Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg.

“Call your senator and tell them not to listen to Mitch McConnell, not to be afraid of Mitch McConnell, to stand up and do the right thing,” said Schumer.

Ocasio-Cortez said the upcoming election was “one of the most important times that we have had for everyday people to stand up” and make sure their rights are protected.

“To Mitch McConnell, we need to tell him that he is playing with fire,” she remarked. “We need to make sure that this vacancy is protected, that our elections continue and the American people have their say.”