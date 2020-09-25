- English
- Español
RIP RBG
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18 at age 87.
The iconic Ginsburg served 27 years on the Supreme Court and ruled in numerous cases involving women’s rights, environmental issues and discrimination against the disabled.
A Brooklyn native, Ginsburg became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.
According to the Supreme Court, which announced her death, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington, DC while surrounded by family. The cause of death was complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.
“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Her body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for two days so that members of the public can pay their respects.
A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery next week.
Ginsburg attended Cornell University and graduated from Columbia Law School. Early in her legal career, she was considered an advocate for gender equality and helped create the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, arguing numerous cases before the Supreme Court.
She was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1980.
“Our hearts are heavy tonight with the passing of one of the most impactful justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court. From her time at the ACLU founding its Women’s Right Project, to her 27 years serving the highest court in the land, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lifelong warrior in the fight to ensure justice and equality for all Americans,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a statement.
Ginsburg’s death has prompted a political fight over her replacement, as President Donald Trump has vowed to nominate a successor prior to the November election.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to hold a Senate vote before the election to confirm Trump’s nominee.
In the days prior to her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, which said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
“As for the process to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ginsburg’s passing, I call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay consideration of any nominee until the people have spoken in November. To do anything else would undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.
At a press conference on September 20, Senator Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that women’s rights, the Affordable Care Act, the status of labor unions and Dreamers were all at stake if the Supreme Court gained another right-leaning judge.
They both slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for planning to hold a Senate vote to confirm Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg.
“Call your senator and tell them not to listen to Mitch McConnell, not to be afraid of Mitch McConnell, to stand up and do the right thing,” said Schumer.
Ocasio-Cortez said the upcoming election was “one of the most important times that we have had for everyday people to stand up” and make sure their rights are protected.
“To Mitch McConnell, we need to tell him that he is playing with fire,” she remarked. “We need to make sure that this vacancy is protected, that our elections continue and the American people have their say.”
RIP RBG
La jueza de la Corte Suprema Ruth Bader Ginsburg murió el 18 de septiembre a los 87 años.
La icónica Ginsburg sirvió durante 27 años en la Corte Suprema y falló en numerosos casos relacionados con los derechos de la mujer, problemas ambientales y discriminación contra los discapacitados.
Nacida en Brooklyn, Ginsburg se convirtió en la segunda mujer en servir en la Corte Suprema, nominada por el entonces presidente Bill Clinton en 1993.
Según la Corte Suprema, que anunció su muerte, Ginsburg falleció en su casa en Washington, DC mientras estaba rodeada de familiares. La causa de la muerte fueron complicaciones del cáncer de páncreas metastásico que sufría, dijo el tribunal.
“Nuestra nación ha perdido a una jueza de talla histórica”, dijo el presidente de la Corte Suprema John Roberts en un comunicado. “Hemos perdido a una querida colega. Hoy estamos de luto, pero con la confianza de que las generaciones futuras recordarán a Ruth Bader Ginsburg como la conocimos: una incansable y resuelta defensora de la justicia”.
Su cuerpo reposará en la Corte Suprema durante dos días para que el público pueda presentar sus respetos.
Se llevará a cabo un entierro privado en el Cementerio Nacional de Arlington la próxima semana.
Ginsburg asistió a la Universidad Cornell y se graduó de la Facultad de Derecho de Columbia. Al principio de su carrera legal, fue considerada una defensora de la igualdad de género y ayudó a crear el Proyecto de Derechos de la Mujer en la Unión Estadounidense de Libertades Civiles, argumentando numerosos casos ante la Corte Suprema.
Fue nominada a la Corte de Apelaciones de los Estados Unidos por el entonces presidente Jimmy Carter en 1980.
“Nuestros corazones sienten gran tristeza esta noche con el fallecimiento de una de los jueces más impactantes que jamás haya servido en la Corte Suprema. Desde que estuvo en la ACLU fundando su Proyecto de los Derechos de la Mujer, hasta sus 27 años sirviendo en el tribunal más alto del país, la jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg fue una guerrera de toda la vida en la lucha para garantizar la justicia y la igualdad para todos los estadounidenses”, dijo la fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, en un comunicado.
La muerte de Ginsburg ha provocado una pelea política por su reemplazo, ya que el presidente Donald Trump prometió nominar a un sucesor antes de las elecciones de noviembre.
El líder de la mayoría del Senado, Mitch McConnell, ha dicho que planea realizar una votación en el Senado antes de las elecciones para confirmar al candidato de Trump.
En los días previos a su muerte, Ginsburg dictó una declaración a su nieta, que decía: “Mi deseo más ferviente es que no sea reemplazada sino hasta que se instale un nuevo presidente”.
“En cuanto al proceso para cubrir la vacante creada por el fallecimiento de la jueza Ginsburg, pido al líder de la mayoría del Senado, Mitch McConnell, que retrase la consideración de cualquier candidato hasta que la gente haya hablado en noviembre. Hacer cualquier otra cosa socavaría la legitimidad de la Corte Suprema”, dijo el congresista Adriano Espaillat.
En una conferencia de prensa el 20 de septiembre, el senador Charles Schumer y la congresista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dijeron que los derechos de las mujeres, la Ley de Cuidado Asequible de la Salud, el estatus de los sindicatos y de los Dreamers estarían en juego si llega otro juez de derecha a la Corte Suprema.
Ambos criticaron al líder de la mayoría del Senado, Mitch McConnell, por planear una votación en el Senado para confirmar al nominado de Trump para reemplazar a Ginsburg.
“Llame a su senador y dígale que no escuche a Mitch McConnell, que no le tenga miedo a Mitch McConnell, que resista y haga lo correcto”, dijo Schumer.
Ocasio-Cortez comentó que las próximas elecciones son “uno de los momentos más importantes que hemos tenido para que la gente común se levante” y se asegure de que sus derechos estén protegidos.
“A Mitch McConnell, tenemos que decirle que está jugando con fuego”, explicó. “Necesitamos asegurarnos de que esta vacante esté protegida, que nuestras elecciones continúen y que el pueblo estadounidense emita su opinión”.