New body cam policy announced by AG James

The process will be proactive.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to expedite the release of police body camera footage in cases of law enforcement misconduct investigated by her office.

Speaking in Rochester on September 20, James said her office will be “proactively releasing footage” obtained as part of investigations by the Attorney General’s special prosecutions unit.

“Up until now, the release of footage has been up to the discretion of local authorities,” James said. “But this process has caused confusion, delays, and has hampered transparency in a system that should be as open as possible.”

In Rochester, James met with the family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after being pinned to the ground by cops.

After Prude’s family released video of the encounter earlier this month, daily protests have occurred in the city.

James said she planned to release body camera footage as a change to a previous policy in the Attorney General’s office that left it to local authorities to decide when videos involving police-related deaths of civilians were released to the general public.

“This new policy will help to prevent instances where the public has been kept in the dark for far too long, such as what happened in the Prude case,” said James.

Emails show that Rochester police officials sought to withhold releasing the video to the public.

“All of the emails that I’ve seen thus far as a result of the media would suggest that they used our policies and practices as an excuse to suppress the video, and that’s unfortunate,” she said.

On September 5, James announced that she would empanel a grand jury to investigate Prude’s death.

She also suggested she could investigate allegations of excessive force by law enforcement policing the protests over Prude’s death, as she did following protests in New York City after the death of George Floyd.