Tale of Time
Medieval Festival transforms Fort Tryon Park
Photos by Adeet Deshmukh
It was back in time, again.
The annual Medieval Festival was held at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Sept. 29.
For the 35th consecutive year, the festival brought to life the customs and spirit of the Middle Ages, as the area surrounding the Cloisters Museum was transformed into a medieval market town.
Each September, thousands of visitors flock to the festival, which features performers in period costumes, including musicians, jugglers, and jesters. Vendors sell crafts and offer food and drink reminiscent of the time.
A highlight of the event is a jousting contest between four knights on horseback.
The event is presented by the Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation, in conjunction with the NYC Parks.
For more information, go to whidc.org/festival.
Historia del tiempo
Festival Medieval transforma el Fort Tryon Park
Fotos por Adeet Deshmukh
Regresaron al pasado, otra vez.
El Festival Medieval anual se llevó a cabo en Fort Tryon Park el domingo 29 de septiembre.
Por 35 año consecutivo, el festival dio vida a las costumbres y al espíritu de la Edad Media, mientras el área que rodea el Museo de los Claustros se transformó en el mercado de un pueblo medieval.
Cada septiembre, miles de visitantes acuden al festival, que presenta a artistas en trajes de época, músicos, malabaristas y bufones. Los vendedores ofrecen artesanías y alimentos y bebidas que recuerdan la época.
Lo más destacado del evento es la justa, una competencia entre cuatro caballeros a caballo.
El evento es presentado por la Corporación de Desarrollo de Washington Heights e Inwood, en conjunto con Parques de NYC.
Para más información, visite whidc.org/festival.