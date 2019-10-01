Tale of Time

Medieval Festival transforms Fort Tryon Park

Photos by Adeet Deshmukh

It was back in time, again.

The annual Medieval Festival was held at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Sept. 29.

For the 35th consecutive year, the festival brought to life the customs and spirit of the Middle Ages, as the area surrounding the Cloisters Museum was transformed into a medieval market town.

Each September, thousands of visitors flock to the festival, which features performers in period costumes, including musicians, jugglers, and jesters. Vendors sell crafts and offer food and drink reminiscent of the time.

A highlight of the event is a jousting contest between four knights on horseback.

The event is presented by the Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation, in conjunction with the NYC Parks.

For more information, go to whidc.org/festival.