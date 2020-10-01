UC Recap – September 21st – September 26th

September 21 – September 26

Uptown Love in the Time of Coronavirus: What was that?

I laughed, I cried, I cried some more. I am crying while I write this. I will probably cry myself to sleep tonight. That was the feel-bad hit of the fall. I am, of course,” talking about the first of three dique (Dominicanese for so-called) presidential debates. Really. What was that?

“I hope the rest of the world wasn’t watching,” was a common refrain on Twitter. That was not a debate, it was a national embarrassment. While Biden was composed and acted the part of an elder statement, Tyrant Trump was a petulant man-child who abused Biden, abused the dique moderator Chris Wallace, and he abused the whole notion of civics and Democracy. From the moment he entered the Oval Office, he has abused us. He continues to do so. That debate performance has been this presidency in a nutshell.

What was that? An angry autocrat with his back to the wall. Trump can read the veritable tea leaves. Unless he cheats, he will not hold onto power. The problem is that his megalomania does not allow him to relinquish control. He actually admitted as much on camera. When he was asked about the ultra-violent right-wing gang The Proud Boys, he said and I quote, “stand back and stand by.” That is a recipe for disaster. Trump is a BPON (Bottomless Pit of Need). Trump will destroy this country, correction he has destroyed this country, for the sake of his brittle ego. Trump could have taken the coronavirus serious and we would not be where we are right now. But the stock market and his re-election were more important so here we are.

While Biden obviously won the debate. America lost something with this debate. The world lost something with this debate. Watching that debate made my soul hurt and I know that I am not the only one. Trump has no shame. He is what Latinos would call a sinvergüenza. And that is the rub, right? Trump is the worst person imaginable to be President at this present moment but yet he is the President. And he will do everything in his power to remain in power. We have never been here before. God help us.

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.