Overdose deaths rate at eight-year low: report

The number of drug overdose deaths in New York City decreased in 2018 for the first time in eight years, according to the city’s Health Department.

After seven consecutive years of spiking overdose fatalities, there were 1,444 overdose deaths in 2018, 38 fewer than in 2017.

In the first quarter of 2019, there have been 331 overdose deaths, a decrease of 45 fatalities from the same time period in 2018 and a slight drop from the final quarter of last year, the Health Department said.

“The decrease in drug overdose deaths is promising, but far too many New Yorkers are still dying,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “We are closely monitoring the trends of the epidemic as they evolve and responding to upticks in emergency department visits and deaths with targeted strategies and community engagement. We remain firmly committed to expanding life-saving services and caring for New Yorkers who use drugs.”

Despite the reduction in fatalities, the decrease only occurred in certain areas of the city.

Rates of overdose deaths increased in the Bronx, specifically the South Bronx, as well as in Manhattan and Staten Island residents, while they decreased among residents of Queens and Brooklyn.

The neighborhoods with the highest rate of overdose death were East Harlem in Manhattan and Crotona-Tremont and Hunts Point-Mott Haven in the South Bronx, which had overdose rates more than twice the citywide average.

In March 2017, the city launched HealingNYC, a $60 million initiative to combat the overdose epidemic.

Under the initiative, the Health Department has distributed 230,000 naloxone kits throughout the city, launched an overdose intervention program in 12 emergency departments, and conducted educational outreach at 374 community-based venues, 88 substance use treatment programs, 140 pharmacies, and nine shelters.

In addition, the city has trained 1,800 new buprenorphine prescribers, expanded funding for syringe service programs, and initiated a plan to increase overdose prevention resources in the Bronx.

Naloxone kits are available for free from registered Opioid Overdose Prevention Programs.

“There is no one solution to the pain and tragic consequences of the opioid epidemic and New York City’s multi-faceted response reflects that,” said First Lady Chirlane McCray. “Individuals struggling with substance use disorders and families caught up in this scourge are our responsibility, and we will continue innovating to make sure communities have access to the lifesaving resources, services, and treatment they need.”

Nearly two-thirds of the city’s overdose deaths in 2018 and 2017 involved fentanyl use.

In a joint statement, New York City’s five district attorneys called on state lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban unregulated distribution of all fentanyl analogs, which are nearly identical to fentanyl in chemical structure and potentially more lethal.

Since the beginning of 2017, approximately 900 people suffered fatal overdoses linked to fentanyl analogs in all five boroughs of New York City, they said.

“Current law inhibits prosecutors and police from most effectively using all available enforcement tools, including search warrants, wiretaps and arrests, to remove fentanyl analogs from our streets. A lack of resources prevents experts from identifying them,” the statement said. “By improving our ability to link overdoses and deaths to fentanyl analogs in autopsies and drug evidence, we can better protect the public and focus strategies on saving lives in our communities.”

“Our city’s battle against the opioid epidemic will be long and difficult,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine, Chair of the Health Committee. “This data shows early signs that our multi-front strategy is having an impact. We need to double down on prevention, treatment, and harm reduction programs in order to save the lives of the thousands of New Yorkers caught in the grips of this deadly addiction.”

Individuals seeking support or treatment for substance use issues for themselves or their loved ones can call 888.NYC.WELL, text “WELL” to 65173 or visit nyc.gov/nycwell. Free, confidential support is available 24 hours a day in over 200 languages.