Gains in public school test scores: DOE report

Photos: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office



It’s a bit of a bump.

The city’s public school students experienced gains on state English and math exams in 2019, as announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza.

More than 47 percent of public school students met proficiency standards in English. In math, 45.6 percent of students met the standards, a 2.9 point increase from last year.

New York City students outperformed their New York State peers on State English exams for the fourth year in a row, city officials said.

The improvement in proficiency was registered across all ethnic groups.

Noting that the White-Black and White-Hispanic achievement gaps were narrower for students who attended Pre-K for All compared to those who did not, de Blasio said the data underscored the benefits of the program.

“Test scores are in and the students who enrolled in Pre-K for All are still seeing the benefits years later. Our first class of Pre-K students are closing the opportunity gap and improving scores across the board,” said de Blasio. “Coupled with higher graduation rates and increased college readiness, we are moving in the right direction. There is still lots of work ahead, but the future is brighter than ever for students and their families.”

The 2018-19 school year was the first time that students who attended Pre-K for All had the opportunity to take state tests. According to Department of Education (DOE) statistics, students who attended Pre-K for All outperformed students who did not attend.

The White-Black Gap was 5.3 percentage points narrower in ELA and 6.8 percentage points narrower in math for Pre-K for All students. The White-Hispanic Gap was 6.0 percentage points narrower in ELA and 6.5 percentage points narrower in math for Pre-K for All students.

“Today, for the first time, we are seeing real results, tangible results that show there is a way to finally close that achievement gap,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

“The research is clear – there is no question that high-quality early education is a game-changer, particularly for historically disadvantaged students in historically disadvantaged communities,” added Carranza.

In addition to the gains in test scores, city officials touted other achievements in public schools by the Class of 2018, including: the highest-ever graduation rate (75.9 percent), lowest-ever dropout rate (7.5 percent), and the highest-ever number of students taking and passing Advanced Placement (AP) exams and the SAT exam.

The city also saw its highest-ever postsecondary enrollment rate by the Class of 2017 (59 percent), the DOE said.

“This year’s results show that with proper supports, New York City public schools will only continue to show steady progress,” said United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew. “Our teachers know that work carries on and that our students are our priority.”

A total of 18,048 students, or 4.2 percent, declined to take either state test last year, down from 4.4 percent who refused an exam in 2018. Statewide, 16 percent of students refused to test in 2019.

“Any educator will tell you that, as I’ve told you, that tests are just but one of multiple measures we look at, and one test score is not the be-all, it’s not the end-all, but it gives us information to look at where we’re going,” Carranza said.

“As we head into this new school year, the 2019-2020 school year, we are strengthening instruction across our schools and building on these accomplishments,” added Carranza, who said that principals across the city will be assessing their current curriculum and student outcomes. “This isn’t the bells and whistles. It isn’t the big announcement of a new initiative. It’s the hard work of educators using pedagogy and curriculum to inspire children to help them master a set of knowledge.”

For more information on test scores, go to bit.ly/2Nm4Yoo.