Senior centers to reopen June 14 for indoor programs

By Gregg McQueen

Elderly New Yorkers anxiously awaiting the reopening of their senior centers received some welcome news this week, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that facilities can reopen in June.

Senior centers across the city can resume outdoor activities immediately, while indoor and congregate activities can restart on June 14, de Blasio said.

Centers have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Senior centers coming back, they mean so much to so many members of our families – a positive place, a nurturing place, a place where people get fellowship, great food and activities and healthcare support, physical and mental health care support,” de Blasio remarked at a June 1st media briefing.

“There’s going to be a lot of excitement out there among our seniors, knowing they can get back together,” he added.

Centers will be open to all seniors, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, but six-foot social distancing rules must be followed.

Lorraine Cortes-Vázquez, Commissioner of the city’s Department for the Aging (DFTA), noted that the federal Older Americans Act requires all seniors to have access to services.

“We cannot distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated. So, the centers will be open for all, which is why the social distancing and all of the guidance that has been developed between the Department of Health and the Department of Aging are extremely important to follow,” she said.

Fern Hertzberg, Executive Director of ARC Senior Center in Washington Heights, said members were eager to return to the center after hearing of the Mayor’s announcement.

“My phone has been ringing, seniors have been texting me,” she said. “Word is getting out and seniors are excited.”

City officials said the time was right to reopen facilities, as approximately 72 percent of seniors have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and about two-thirds of seniors are fully vaccinated.

“Our seniors were the most vulnerable in this crisis,” de Blasio said. “We were really careful and cautious about coming to this moment where we can reopen the senior centers. We wanted to get it right.”

Although proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests will not be required to enter senior centers, de Blasio stressed that safety measures will be adhered to.

“We’ll be safe. We’re going to make sure there’s smart distancing and all the right precautions to keep our senior centers safe, but the time is now,” he said.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who collaborated with LiveOn NY and United Neighborhood Houses to lobby the city to restart in-person programming for seniors, praised the decision to reopen the centers.

“Gyms are open, restaurants are open, movie theaters are open, and now after over a year, senior centers will finally be open,” Brewer said. “This is a huge step towards a true recovery for all New Yorkers and ensures we do not leave an isolated and often forgotten group behind.”

On May 4, Brewer spearheaded a series of rallies outside of senior centers to draw attention to the need aging New Yorkers have for senior center programs and socialization activities.

“I urge the administration to engage closely with senior center providers and to provide them with the resources and support they need to re-open these centers safely,” she added.

ARC Senior Center will soon host an outdoor fitness activity in a park for its members, Hertzberg said.

“Seniors have been asking for us to sponsor outdoor programming. We said we needed the city’s permission and now we have it,” Hertzberg said. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

ARC’s Washington Heights location at 4111 Broadway will be open for social services and select activities starting June 14, with case workers available onsite.

Hertzberg explained that ARC can likely ramp up its indoor operations quickly.

“I did not let any staff go during the pandemic – we have enough staffing for sure,” she said.

However, the center might need to delay the resumption of meal services for another week or two until logistics can be worked out.

“Due to 6-feet distancing, it’s reduced the capacity we can have for meal service at one time. We might need to serve meals in different shifts,” said Hertzberg.

Though Hertzberg said that most of ARC’s 3,000 members have expressed desire to return to in-person programs, she acknowledged that some seniors might need more convincing that it is safe to congregate.

“I’m sure we’ll still look to provide grab-and-go meals at first if that’s what some seniors prefer. They can work their way up to doing things over time,” she said. “It’s scary for some folks and some will need to warm up to it.”

Hertzberg said she is looking forward to June 14, when her facility can finally open its doors for older community members who have been isolated during the pandemic.

“I think it’s going to be an incredible relief,” she said. “It will be super emotional for sure.”