Outdoor screenings at dusk return uptown

By Gregg McQueen

First out, and first back in.

Film Works Alfresco, the free outdoor film series screening English- and Spanish-language movies, is returning in 2021 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Our festival was one of the first ones cancelled, so I’m really pleased that we’re running one of the first uptown arts events to come back,” said Aaron Simms, curator of Film Works Alfresco. Simms is also the co-founder of Inwood Art Works.

The series will bring 13 film screenings to Inwood Hill Park every Monday evening between June 7 and August 30.

Previously held at the park’s Gaelic Field, Film Works Alfresco returns at a new site this year: The Hudson Restaurant, located at the Dyckman Marina.

“It’ll be a great location for us,” said Simms. “We can control the capacity and it’s fully covered, so we can present the films rain or shine.”

Capacity for the screenings will initially be limited to 100 people, Simms said, but could eventually be increased depending on state health guidelines.

After pausing the film series in 2020 due to Covid-19, Simms is eager to resume in-person programming.

“It’s invigorating to be able to pull this off and have an audience,” he said. “You can’t replace using art as a way to bring people together.”

This year’s schedule includes a host of family-friendly films with Spanish subtitles, including The Princess Bride, Field of Dreams and The Lady and the Tramp. Films shown in Spanish with English subtitles will include Casa de mi Padre and Ladrón que Roba a Ladrón.

Musical performances by local artists will be presented before each film.

While admission to the film screenings is free, tickets must be booked in advance at inwoodartworks.nyc.

This year’s Film Works Alfresco will also present a collection of short films from the NYC Quarantine Film Festival, which spotlighted works made in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“All of the shorts from that festival were made during quarantine. They’re really a document of that moment in time and we got some interesting stuff,” Simms said.

He pointed out additional benefits to bringing the cinema series to the new venue at The Hudson ‒ attendees can sit in chairs and order food and drinks if they choose.

“It’s a way for the audience to have their own Alamo Drafthouse experience, to get a beer and a burger while watching a movie,” Simms said, referencing the movie theater. “Also, in the past, I needed to program rain dates into the schedule but this year I can show more films because we are protected from rain.”

Film Works Alfresco is presented by Inwood Art Works, which also sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival.

That festival was also a casualty of the pandemic, as last year’s event was postponed indefinitely.

But Simms is optimistic that it too will return.

“I’m hoping the return of Film Works Alfresco is the precursor to bringing back the Inwood Film Festival, either later this year or early next.”

While Inwood Art Works remained busy during the pandemic, producing an online film series called Short Film Fridays, a podcast and a musical story time project for children, Simms said there is no replacement for events that people can enjoy in person.

“Coming together as a community, seeing people you haven’t seen in a year and a half, that’s what the outdoor film series will be about,” he said. “People have been waiting for something like this and it will be something special.”

For more information, visit inwoodartworks.nyc.