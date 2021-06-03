- English
- Español
Film Noir
Outdoor screenings at dusk return uptown
By Gregg McQueen
First out, and first back in.
Film Works Alfresco, the free outdoor film series screening English- and Spanish-language movies, is returning in 2021 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
“Our festival was one of the first ones cancelled, so I’m really pleased that we’re running one of the first uptown arts events to come back,” said Aaron Simms, curator of Film Works Alfresco. Simms is also the co-founder of Inwood Art Works.
The series will bring 13 film screenings to Inwood Hill Park every Monday evening between June 7 and August 30.
Previously held at the park’s Gaelic Field, Film Works Alfresco returns at a new site this year: The Hudson Restaurant, located at the Dyckman Marina.
“It’ll be a great location for us,” said Simms. “We can control the capacity and it’s fully covered, so we can present the films rain or shine.”
Capacity for the screenings will initially be limited to 100 people, Simms said, but could eventually be increased depending on state health guidelines.
After pausing the film series in 2020 due to Covid-19, Simms is eager to resume in-person programming.
“It’s invigorating to be able to pull this off and have an audience,” he said. “You can’t replace using art as a way to bring people together.”
This year’s schedule includes a host of family-friendly films with Spanish subtitles, including The Princess Bride, Field of Dreams and The Lady and the Tramp. Films shown in Spanish with English subtitles will include Casa de mi Padre and Ladrón que Roba a Ladrón.
Musical performances by local artists will be presented before each film.
While admission to the film screenings is free, tickets must be booked in advance at inwoodartworks.nyc.
This year’s Film Works Alfresco will also present a collection of short films from the NYC Quarantine Film Festival, which spotlighted works made in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic.
“All of the shorts from that festival were made during quarantine. They’re really a document of that moment in time and we got some interesting stuff,” Simms said.
He pointed out additional benefits to bringing the cinema series to the new venue at The Hudson ‒ attendees can sit in chairs and order food and drinks if they choose.
“It’s a way for the audience to have their own Alamo Drafthouse experience, to get a beer and a burger while watching a movie,” Simms said, referencing the movie theater. “Also, in the past, I needed to program rain dates into the schedule but this year I can show more films because we are protected from rain.”
Film Works Alfresco is presented by Inwood Art Works, which also sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival.
That festival was also a casualty of the pandemic, as last year’s event was postponed indefinitely.
But Simms is optimistic that it too will return.
“I’m hoping the return of Film Works Alfresco is the precursor to bringing back the Inwood Film Festival, either later this year or early next.”
While Inwood Art Works remained busy during the pandemic, producing an online film series called Short Film Fridays, a podcast and a musical story time project for children, Simms said there is no replacement for events that people can enjoy in person.
“Coming together as a community, seeing people you haven’t seen in a year and a half, that’s what the outdoor film series will be about,” he said. “People have been waiting for something like this and it will be something special.”
For more information, visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
Cine negro
Proyecciones al aire libre al anochecer regresan al Alto Manhattan
Por Gregg McQueen
El primero en salir y primero en regresar.
Film Works Alfresco, la serie de películas gratuitas al aire libre que proyecta películas en inglés y español, regresa en 2021 después de una pausa debido a la pandemia.
“Nuestro festival fue uno de los primeros cancelados, así que estoy muy contento de que estemos organizando uno de los primeros eventos artísticos del Alto Manhattan que regresa”, dijo Aaron Simms, curador de Film Works Alfresco. Simms es también cofundador de Inwood Art Works.
La serie traerá 13 proyecciones de películas a Inwood Hill Park todos los lunes por la noche entre el 7 de junio y el 30 de agosto.
Film Works Alfresco, que se celebró anteriormente en el Gaelic Field del parque, regresa este año en un nuevo sitio: The Hudson Restaurant, ubicado en la Marina Dyckman.
“Será una excelente ubicación para nosotros”, dijo Simms. “Podemos controlar la capacidad y está completamente cubierto, por lo que podemos presentar las películas llueva o truene”.
La capacidad para los exámenes inicialmente se limitará a 100 personas, dijo Simms, pero eventualmente podría incrementarse dependiendo de las pautas de salud estatales.
Después de pausar la serie de películas en 2020 debido a Covid-19, Simms está ansioso por reanudar la programación en persona.
“Es estimulante poder lograr esto y tener una audiencia”, dijo. “No se puede reemplazar el uso del arte como una forma de unir a las personas”.
El programa de este año incluye una gran cantidad de películas para toda la familia con subtítulos en español, que incluyen The Princess Bride, Field of Dreams y The Lady and the Tramp. Las películas mostradas en español con subtítulos en inglés incluirán: Casa de mi Padre y Ladrón que Roba a Ladrón.
Antes de cada película se presentarán actuaciones musicales de artistas locales.
Si bien la entrada a las proyecciones de películas es gratuita, las entradas deben reservarse con anticipación en inwoodartworks.nyc.
Film Works Alfresco de este año también presentará una colección de cortometrajes del Festival de Cine de Cuarentena de Nueva York, que destacó las obras realizadas en mayo de 2020 durante el apogeo de la pandemia.
“Todos los cortos de ese festival se hicieron durante la cuarentena. Realmente son un documento de ese momento en el tiempo y obtuvimos algunas cosas interesantes”, dijo Simms.
Señaló los beneficios adicionales de llevar la serie de cine al nuevo lugar en The Hudson: los asistentes pueden sentarse en sillas y pedir comida y bebidas si así lo desean.
“Es una forma de que la audiencia tenga su propia experiencia Alamo Drafthouse, de tomar una cerveza y comer una hamburguesa mientras ve una película”, dijo Simms, refiriéndose al cine. “Además, en el pasado, necesitaba programar fechas alternativas por lluvia en el calendario, pero este año puedo mostrar más películas porque estamos protegidos de la lluvia”.
Film Works Alfresco es presentado por Inwood Art Works, que también organiza el Festival de Cine de Inwood anual.
Ese festival también fue una víctima de la pandemia, ya que el evento del año pasado se pospuso indefinidamente.
Pero Simms es optimista de que también volverá.
“Espero que el regreso de Film Works Alfresco sea el precursor del regreso del Festival de Cine de Inwood, ya sea a finales de este año o principios del próximo”.
Si bien Inwood Art Works se mantuvo ocupado durante la pandemia, produciendo una serie de películas en línea llamada Short Film Fridays, un podcast y un proyecto de cuentos musicales para niños, Simms dijo que no hay reemplazo para los eventos que la gente puede disfrutar en persona.
“Reunirse como comunidad, ver gente que no hemos visto en un año y medio, de eso se tratará la serie de películas al aire libre”, dijo. “La gente ha estado esperando algo como esto y será algo especial”.
Para más información, visite inwoodartworks.nyc.