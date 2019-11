Books and Ballers

They held court for the kids.

Twenty teams joined to play and to raise $200,000 for East Harlem Tutorial Program’s (EHTP) at the educational nonprofit’s seventh annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

The organization, founded in 1958 by Helen and George Webber, offers afterschool tutoring programs at area schools, and runs two charter schools, the East Harlem Scholars Academies.

The tournament was held on November 1 at Baruch College in partnership with Blackstone, among other financial and legal firms, to raise money for ETHP.

In the past seven years, the 3-on-3 Corporate Challenge has raised over $1,000,000 to support EHTP.

“It’s always great to have so much fun on a Friday night while supporting an amazing organization,” said Linara Davidson Greenidge, Managing Director of Development and External Affairs for EHTP. “The level of game-play is only surpassed by the level of enthusiasm for providing our scholars with the tools to get to and through college. We are profoundly grateful to Blackstone and all of our corporate sponsors for making this event such a huge success.”

This year’s tournament was won by the Cortec Group, the defending champions.

The event also featured a silent auction that boasted a signed basketball from Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

“The annual tournament is an opportunity to bring the community together and acknowledge the impactful day-to-day work EHTP accomplishes,” said Brian Gavin, COO of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and EHTP Board Member. “I, along with our entire firm, am honored and humbled to be a part of EHTP’s mission to drive change.”

Established over six decades ago as a small tutoring program, EHTP has served more than 15,000 Harlem youth and their families. More than 96 percent of high school students enrolled in the program have entered college.

In 2016, EHTP opened the East Harlem Education Center, a 50,000-square-foot facility designed for children of all ages. In addition to East Harlem Scholars Academy Elementary and Middle Schools, the building houses different spaces for elective courses, events, and recreation.

The afterschool program includes an intensive academic curriculum of literacy and math, complemented by enrichment activities such as art, nutrition, and field trips. In addition, EHTP provides a range of counseling services and support groups for students and their families.

For more information, please visit ehtp.org.[

divider]