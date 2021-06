Imagine a Better Manhattan

Addressing Noise Pollution and Encouraging Healthy Communities

By Mark Levine

Manhattan’s 22.8 square miles is home to approximately 1.6 million people, most of whom expect an inevitable hustle, bustle, and noise level in the city that never sleeps.

But when that level significantly increases and becomes excessive, the resulting noise pollution becomes an environmental health hazard with severe repercussions for the wellbeing of our communities and neighbors.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer recently released a series of recommendations to address noise issues, including incentivizing the reporting of illegal riding, creating a pedestrian and street safety task force, and amending the statutory definition of unlawful vehicular activity.

In partnership with community stakeholders and experts across the borough, I’m building upon the recommendations of the Washington Heights Inwood Taskforce and WaHi and Inwood for Respectful Decibel Levels and the vital work of Borough President Brewer to curb excessive noise pollution and noise nuisance in our communities.

When elected as the next Manhattan Borough President, I will work to:

Develop a residential parking permit program to reduce noise-making on residential streets. A residential parking permit program will also curtail out-of-town cars in our neighborhoods, ensure residents have access to street parking, and reduce unnecessary double parking and other congestion issues from our roads. Develop a vehicle ticketing program via license plate instead of driver’s license for excessive noise from stereos and mufflers. Study the deployment of noise-sensing technology to measure decibels and identify areas of need. Expand speed and red-light cameras and keep them operational 24/7 to ensure speed laws are obeyed at all times. Fund community-building campaigns designed to inform New Yorkers about the fire and safety dangers of fireworks, and the health impacts of excessive noise exposure. Push to ban all non-essential helicopter flights that cause unnecessary noise pollution in Manhattan. Increase the cost of summonses and fine gas stations to discourage gas stations from allowing ATVs and dirt bikes to fill up without being on a trailer. In turn, this will discourage the use of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. Audit and update 311 to make the app multilingual and better at identifying multiple reports for the same issue. Update the city noise code to reflect the needs of communities, specify the types of technologies available to monitor sound, and detail the types of activity that contribute most to our soundscape. Deploy traffic calming devices to slow traffic and make high speeds impossible in hotspots that experience sharp increases in drag racing activity.

Mark Levine has served as Councilmember representing the 7th District in Northern Manhattan, including Morningside Heights, West Harlem, Washington Heights, and a section of the Upper West Side, since 2014. He is a candidate for Manhattan Borough President. For more, please visit votemarklevine.com.