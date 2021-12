New DOE team will focus on foster care students

By Gregg McQueen

A new administrative team will focus on the needs of foster care students.

It’s a first for foster students.

The New York City Department of Education (DOE) is set to create its first-ever division of staffers devoted to serving the needs of students in foster care.

The DOE is planning to hire a team of eight central office employees who will help create policy for students in foster care and offer support to schools for dealing with the emotional, logistical and legal challenges of these children.

Approximately 7,000 foster-care children are currently in the city’s public school system.

According to DOE statistics, about 20 percent of kids in foster care end up repeating a grade, compared with 6 percent of students citywide, while nearly half of kids in foster care have a learning disability.

The DOE is aiming to hire half of the new staff by the end of January, with the rest in place by the end of June, according to published reports.

The team is likely to include a policy director, a data analyst and six on-the-ground “foster care support coordinators.” These staffers will serve as a point of contact for schools, families and child welfare professionals with questions about students in foster care.

They will also be responsible for training school staff on the rights of these students and their families, including biological parents, as well as tracking to improve academic outcomes.

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks.

The plan comes after advocates pressured the de Blasio administration earlier this year to make new budget investments to help foster care children.

In May, a coalition of child welfare organizations issued a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and School Chancellor Meisha Porter, urging them to increase support for public school students living in foster care. That same month, the Advocates for Children of New York and the Legal Aid Society issued a report highlighting the challenges and learning disparities encountered by foster care kids.

According to the report, nearly one in five students changes schools upon entering foster care and again upon subsequent foster home placements, meaning they must adjust to new teachers, classmates and curricula, while simultaneously dealing with uncertainty at home.

Approximately 7,000 foster-care children are currently in the city’s public school system.

“These school transfers likely contribute to poor academic outcomes for many students in care, as research shows that students who change schools frequently have lower test scores, earn fewer credits, are more likely to be retained, and are less likely to complete high school than students whose school placements are stable,” the report read.

At the time of the report, the DOE did not have a single full-time staffer dedicated to students in foster care. “As a result, the DOE often overlooks one of the student populations that needs support the most,” the report said.

“The creation of a dedicated office for children in foster care provides essential services,” said Legal Aid Society’s Dawne Mitchell.

Although the city’s public school system logged record graduation rates in 2020, only 42 percent of foster care students graduated on time last year.

The Legal Aid Society and Advocates for Children of New York applauded the city for establishing a team dedicated to serving the unique needs of students in foster care.

“Students in foster care are among the most vulnerable of New York City students, and they face tremendous challenges, ranging from trauma to frequent school changes, that can negatively impact their learning,” said Dawne Mitchell, Attorney-in-Charge of the Juvenile Rights Practice at the Legal Aid Society. “The creation of a dedicated office for children in foster care provides these students with essential services and helps ensure that their local schools have the training and resources that they need to meet these students’ needs, allowing them to be successful in both academics and social-emotional learning.”

“For too long, students in foster care have been overlooked by the DOE — with no staff to answer questions about their specific needs, help schools understand their rights, or develop programs to support them,” said Kim Sweet, Executive Director of Advocates for Children of New York. “With the right support, school can be an important source of stability to students in foster care at a time in their lives when so much is unfamiliar and uncertain.”

To read the full report, go to bit.ly/3q7lI7k.