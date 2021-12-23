- English
- Español
“We’ll need to organize”
Re-elected TWU Local 100 President looks forward
By Gregg McQueen
Tony Utano has been a union man since the age of 19.
After graduating from Grady Vocational High School in Brooklyn, Utano took a job with the MTA as an Electrical Power Maintenance Helper.
He has been a central figure in Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, which represents about 41,000 MTA employees, ever since.
Elected Local 100 President in 2017, Utano said he is inspired by the power of organizing. “If we can work together in a positive fashion, we can be a dynamic force for the rank-and-file that can never be stopped,” he wrote in a letter to members after being sworn in as President.
On December 8, Utano was re-elected to a new three-year term as TWU Local 100 President.
He begins his second presidential term as New York City’s Covid-19 situation threatens to go off the rails, and a new mayoral administration enters City Hall.
In a recent interview, Utano about how the union is bracing for the winter Covid spike, setting new contract priorities, and what is ahead with Mayor Eric Adams. The interview has been edited for length.
You’ve been re-elected as TWU Local 100 President. What are your top priorities for the union as we move into the new year?
My top priority is always to unify the union and to make it stronger. Another one of my main priorities is, a few years back there was a bill to eliminate the overtime cap for transit workers. It passed the State Senate and the Assembly but the Governor vetoed it. It’s a heavy-duty priority of mine to try to get that done.
We also have another union contract coming up. Our current contract expires in May of 2023. We’ll need to organize for the contract. I’d like to get hazard pay for my members. They deserve it. We’ve gone through a lot. Every time we’ve needed to produce – not just during the pandemic, but during hurricanes, floods – we always go out and do what we have to do. We get that system running and get people where they need to go.
In Philadelphia, our sister union negotiated a new contract, and they got hazard pay. If Philadelphia can pay their people hazard pay, then New York should certainly do it. We often hear “hazard pay” come out of the mouths of politicians – they say they want it for us, because we’re out there on the front line. But nobody has delivered the money here. Now it lays on my shoulders and I intend on making it an issue in the next contract. I’m going to let the MTA know that they’d better start putting some money aside because our people do deserve it.
Covid rates are skyrocketing in New York City right now and the transit system is a risky place. What concerns does this pose for you, and how are vaccination rates for your members?
I got Covid myself in October, even though I’m vaccinated. I was out for a couple of weeks. I felt like I got hit by a truck. Right now, transit workers have the option of testing or vaccination. Our vaccination numbers are starting to go up a bit. We’re encouraging our people to be vaccinated, and have been from the start. We’ve had people get vaccinated and get their cards but if you don’t report it, then the MTA doesn’t log it. So, we’re encouraging people to upload their cards to the portal.
We want people to get vaccinated but I’m trying to accommodate both groups. We have the option of testing and I’d like to keep it that way. We have hundreds of testing locations. Testing is not only important for the people on the job, it’s important to their families. You don’t want to bring this virus home to your kids, your spouse. Testing is free, it’s right on the job. We had the MTA install over 400 drop-off boxes where you can get a test kit and put the sample in a drop-off box. They don’t even have to wait in any lines. I’m looking around and I see that these lines to get tested in the city are huge. We don’t have that.
As the Omicron variant is accelerating the spread of Covid, what should be done right now to help protect transit workers?
What we did on the buses originally was rear boarding, and then we also installed sliding plexiglass doors where the operator could slide it across and be protected. We’re still using that plexiglass. In our transit depots, we need to enforce social distancing. Some of our crew rooms are crowded. We might need to stagger hours, get disinfectants out there, and start enhanced cleaning.
To go back to rear boarding on buses, the MTA would need to suspend fares again, as it did during the height of the pandemic. That’s unlikely to happen again.
Yeah. I don’t know how much money the federal government has to send here. I don’t think there’s a need right now for rear boarding. But if that needs to be done again eventually, then it needs to be done. I’m not worried about revenue, I’m worried about the safety of my members.
A new mayor is about to be sworn in on January 1. Your union had a tumultuous relationship in the past eight years with Bill de Blasio.
I didn’t think I had to hear his name anymore, until you brought it up just now. [Laughs].
You’ve said previously that you think Eric Adams will make subway conditions better and help reduce assaults on transit workers. How do you hope he’ll accomplish that?
For protecting workers, I think some of that will be accomplished by the federal infrastructure bill. It has language in it that the MTA and the union together have to set up a committee to come up with some solutions on how to reduce the assaults, otherwise not all the federal money is coming here. I also think that Eric Adams will come up with a strategic plan to stop the assaults. The city has already added more cops, but if they’re not deployed properly, then it doesn’t solve your problem.
You have people punching the conductors when a subway train is stopped in a station. They should position the police to be standing on the platform near the conductor. They should be in areas where the crimes are being committed. That was a discussion that I had with Adams. It was a good discussion. I think he’s a strategic guy and he will come up with a plan. He was a police captain, so he knows strategy. That’s important to us. It’s not just the transit workers at risk; it’s the riders, too. They want to feel safe. For our members, when you get punched, spat on…you can bet it really traumatizes people. It needs to stop. We shouldn’t have to go to the hospital with blood on our uniforms, ever.
For more, please visit twulocal100.org.
“Tendremos que organizarnos”
Presidente reelecto de TWU Local 100 mira hacia el futuro
Por Gregg McQueen
Tony Utano ha sido sindicalista desde los 19 años.
Después de graduarse de la Preparatoria Grady Vocational en Brooklyn, Utano aceptó un trabajo en la MTA como ayudante de mantenimiento de energía eléctrica.
Ha sido una figura central en el Sindicato de Trabajadores del Transporte (TWU, por sus siglas en inglés) Local 100, que representa aproximadamente a 41,000 empleados de la MTA, desde entonces.
Electo presidente del Local 100 en 2017, Utano dijo que le inspira el poder de la organización. “Si podemos trabajar juntos de manera positiva, podemos ser una fuerza dinámica para la base que nunca podrá ser detenida”, escribió en una carta a los miembros después de tomar posesión como presidente.
El 8 de diciembre, Utano fue reelecto para un nuevo mandato de tres años como presidente del Local 100 de TWU.
Comienza su segundo mandato presidencial cuando la situación de la Covid-19 en la ciudad de Nueva York amenaza con descarrilarse y una nueva administración de alcalde ingresa al Ayuntamiento.
En una entrevista reciente, Utano habla sobre cómo se está preparando el sindicato para el pico invernal de Covid, el establecimiento nuevas prioridades contractuales y lo que está por venir con el alcalde Eric Adams. La entrevista ha sido editada por extensión.
Ha sido reelegido como presidente de TWU Local 100. ¿Cuáles son sus principales prioridades para el sindicato a medida que avanzamos hacia el nuevo año?
Mi máxima prioridad, siempre, es unificar el sindicato y fortalecerlo. Otra de mis principales prioridades es que hace unos años hubo un proyecto de ley para eliminar el límite de horas extra para los trabajadores del tránsito. Fue aprobado por el Senado del estado y la Asamblea, pero el gobernador lo vetó. Es una de mis principales prioridades tratar de lograrlo.
También tenemos otro contrato sindical en camino. Nuestro contrato actual vence en mayo de 2023. Tendremos que organizarnos para el contrato. Me gustaría recibir la prestación por condiciones peligrosas para mis miembros. Lo merecen. Hemos pasado por mucho. Cada vez que hemos necesitado producir, no solo durante la pandemia, sino también durante los huracanes, las inundaciones, siempre salimos y hacemos lo que tenemos que hacer. Hacemos que ese sistema funcione y llevamos a las personas a donde necesitan ir.
En Filadelfia, nuestro sindicato hermano negoció un nuevo contrato y obtuvieron una prestación por condiciones peligrosas. Si Filadelfia puede pagarle a su gente la prestación por condiciones peligrosas, entonces Nueva York ciertamente debería hacerlo. A menudo oímos que la “prestación por riesgo” sale de la boca de los políticos: dicen que la quieren para nosotros, porque estamos en la primera línea. Pero nadie ha entregado el dinero aquí. Ahora recae sobre mis hombros y tengo la intención de convertirlo en un tema en el próximo contrato. Voy a dejarle saber a la MTA que es mejor que empiecen a ahorrar algo de dinero porque nuestra gente lo merece.
Los índices de Covid se están disparando en la ciudad de Nueva York en este momento y el sistema de tránsito es un lugar riesgoso. ¿Qué preocupaciones plantea esto para usted y cómo están las tasas de vacunación entre sus miembros?
Me contagié de Covid en octubre, a pesar de que estoy vacunado. Estuve fuera por un par de semanas. Me sentí como si me hubiera atropellado un camión. En este momento, los trabajadores de tránsito tienen la opción de hacerse la prueba o vacunarse. Nuestras cifras de vacunación están empezando a subir un poco. Alentamos a nuestra gente a que se vacune, y lo hemos hecho desde el principio. Hemos tenido personas que se vacunaron y recibimos sus tarjetas, pero si no lo informan, la MTA no lo registra. Por lo tanto, alentamos a las personas a que carguen sus tarjetas en el portal.
Queremos que la gente se vacune, pero estamos tratando de acomodar a ambos grupos. Tenemos la opción de las pruebas y me gustaría que siguiera siendo así. Tenemos cientos de lugares para realizar las pruebas, que no solo son importantes para las personas en el trabajo, sino también para sus familias. No querrán llevar este virus a casa a sus hijos, su cónyuge. La prueba es gratuita, está justo en el trabajo. Hicimos que la MTA instalara más de 400 cajas de entrega donde pueden obtener un kit de prueba y poner la muestra en una caja de entrega. Ni siquiera tienen que esperar en las filas. Miro a mi alrededor y veo que estas líneas para hacer la prueba en la ciudad son enormes. No tenemos eso.
Dado que la variante Omicron está acelerando la propagación de Covid, ¿qué se debe hacer ahora mismo para ayudar a proteger a los trabajadores de tránsito?
Lo que hicimos en los autobuses originalmente fue el abordaje trasero, y luego también instalamos puertas corredizas de plexiglás que el operador podía deslizar y estar protegido. Seguimos usando ese plexiglás. En nuestros depósitos de tránsito, debemos reforzar el distanciamiento social. Algunas de nuestras salas de tripulación están abarrotadas. Es posible que necesitemos alternar horas, sacar desinfectantes y comenzar con la limpieza mejorada.
Para volver al abordaje trasero en los autobuses, la MTA tendría que suspender las tarifas nuevamente, como lo hizo durante el apogeo de la pandemia. Es poco probable que vuelva a suceder.
Sí. No sé cuánto dinero tenga que enviar el gobierno federal. No creo que en este momento sea necesario un abordaje trasero, pero, si eventualmente es necesario volver a hacerlo, se hará. No me preocupan los ingresos, me preocupa la seguridad de mis miembros.
Un nuevo alcalde está a punto de tomar posesión el 1 de enero. Su sindicato ha tenido una relación tumultuosa en los últimos ocho años con Bill de Blasio.
No pensé que tendría que volver a escuchar su nombre, hasta que lo mencionaste hace un momento. [Risas].
Usted ha dicho anteriormente que cree que Eric Adams mejorará las condiciones del metro y ayudará a reducir las agresiones a los trabajadores de tránsito. ¿Cómo espera que lo logre?
Protegiendo a los trabajadores, creo que parte de eso se logrará con el proyecto de ley federal de infraestructura, que establece que la MTA y el sindicato, juntos, deben crear un comité para encontrar algunas soluciones sobre cómo reducir los ataques, de lo contrario no todo el dinero federal vendrá aquí. También creo que Eric Adams ideará un plan estratégico para detenerlos. La ciudad ya ha agregado más policías, pero si no son desplegados correctamente, entonces no se resuelve el problema.
Hay personas que golpean a los conductores cuando un tren subterráneo se detiene en una estación. Deben colocar a la policía en la plataforma, cerca del conductor. Deben estar en áreas donde se cometen los crímenes. Esa fue una discusión que tuve con Adams. Fue una buena discusión. Creo que es un tipo estratégico y se le ocurrirá un plan. Fue capitán de policía, por lo que conoce la estrategia. Eso es importante para nosotros. No se trata solo de los trabajadores del tránsito en riesgo; también de los pasajeros. Quieren sentirse seguros. Para nuestros miembros, cuando son golpeados, escupidos… pueden apostar que realmente les traumatiza. Necesita detenerse. No deberíamos tener que ir al hospital con sangre en nuestros uniformes, nunca.
Para más información, por favor visite twulocal100.org.