“We’ll need to organize”

Re-elected TWU Local 100 President looks forward

By Gregg McQueen

The winning leadership slate granted Tony Utano a second term.

Tony Utano has been a union man since the age of 19.

After graduating from Grady Vocational High School in Brooklyn, Utano took a job with the MTA as an Electrical Power Maintenance Helper.

He has been a central figure in Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, which represents about 41,000 MTA employees, ever since.

Elected Local 100 President in 2017, Utano said he is inspired by the power of organizing. “If we can work together in a positive fashion, we can be a dynamic force for the rank-and-file that can never be stopped,” he wrote in a letter to members after being sworn in as President.

On December 8, Utano was re-elected to a new three-year term as TWU Local 100 President.

He begins his second presidential term as New York City’s Covid-19 situation threatens to go off the rails, and a new mayoral administration enters City Hall.

TWU Local 100 represents approximately 41,000 workers.

In a recent interview, Utano about how the union is bracing for the winter Covid spike, setting new contract priorities, and what is ahead with Mayor Eric Adams. The interview has been edited for length.

You’ve been re-elected as TWU Local 100 President. What are your top priorities for the union as we move into the new year?

My top priority is always to unify the union and to make it stronger. Another one of my main priorities is, a few years back there was a bill to eliminate the overtime cap for transit workers. It passed the State Senate and the Assembly but the Governor vetoed it. It’s a heavy-duty priority of mine to try to get that done.

We also have another union contract coming up. Our current contract expires in May of 2023. We’ll need to organize for the contract. I’d like to get hazard pay for my members. They deserve it. We’ve gone through a lot. Every time we’ve needed to produce – not just during the pandemic, but during hurricanes, floods – we always go out and do what we have to do. We get that system running and get people where they need to go.

In Philadelphia, our sister union negotiated a new contract, and they got hazard pay. If Philadelphia can pay their people hazard pay, then New York should certainly do it. We often hear “hazard pay” come out of the mouths of politicians – they say they want it for us, because we’re out there on the front line. But nobody has delivered the money here. Now it lays on my shoulders and I intend on making it an issue in the next contract. I’m going to let the MTA know that they’d better start putting some money aside because our people do deserve it.

Covid rates are skyrocketing in New York City right now and the transit system is a risky place. What concerns does this pose for you, and how are vaccination rates for your members?

I got Covid myself in October, even though I’m vaccinated. I was out for a couple of weeks. I felt like I got hit by a truck. Right now, transit workers have the option of testing or vaccination. Our vaccination numbers are starting to go up a bit. We’re encouraging our people to be vaccinated, and have been from the start. We’ve had people get vaccinated and get their cards but if you don’t report it, then the MTA doesn’t log it. So, we’re encouraging people to upload their cards to the portal.

A mural depicting transit workers who passed of Covid-19 hangs at headquarters.

We want people to get vaccinated but I’m trying to accommodate both groups. We have the option of testing and I’d like to keep it that way. We have hundreds of testing locations. Testing is not only important for the people on the job, it’s important to their families. You don’t want to bring this virus home to your kids, your spouse. Testing is free, it’s right on the job. We had the MTA install over 400 drop-off boxes where you can get a test kit and put the sample in a drop-off box. They don’t even have to wait in any lines. I’m looking around and I see that these lines to get tested in the city are huge. We don’t have that.

As the Omicron variant is accelerating the spread of Covid, what should be done right now to help protect transit workers?

What we did on the buses originally was rear boarding, and then we also installed sliding plexiglass doors where the operator could slide it across and be protected. We’re still using that plexiglass. In our transit depots, we need to enforce social distancing. Some of our crew rooms are crowded. We might need to stagger hours, get disinfectants out there, and start enhanced cleaning.

“I’m worried about the safety of my members,” said Utano. Bronx Conductor Trevor Thomas, shot in the face with metal BB in November, holds bloody shirt.

To go back to rear boarding on buses, the MTA would need to suspend fares again, as it did during the height of the pandemic. That’s unlikely to happen again.

Yeah. I don’t know how much money the federal government has to send here. I don’t think there’s a need right now for rear boarding. But if that needs to be done again eventually, then it needs to be done. I’m not worried about revenue, I’m worried about the safety of my members.

A new mayor is about to be sworn in on January 1. Your union had a tumultuous relationship in the past eight years with Bill de Blasio.

I didn’t think I had to hear his name anymore, until you brought it up just now. [Laughs].

You’ve said previously that you think Eric Adams will make subway conditions better and help reduce assaults on transit workers. How do you hope he’ll accomplish that?

For protecting workers, I think some of that will be accomplished by the federal infrastructure bill. It has language in it that the MTA and the union together have to set up a committee to come up with some solutions on how to reduce the assaults, otherwise not all the federal money is coming here. I also think that Eric Adams will come up with a strategic plan to stop the assaults. The city has already added more cops, but if they’re not deployed properly, then it doesn’t solve your problem.

“He knows strategy,” said Utano of Mayor-elect Eric Adams (center).

You have people punching the conductors when a subway train is stopped in a station. They should position the police to be standing on the platform near the conductor. They should be in areas where the crimes are being committed. That was a discussion that I had with Adams. It was a good discussion. I think he’s a strategic guy and he will come up with a plan. He was a police captain, so he knows strategy. That’s important to us. It’s not just the transit workers at risk; it’s the riders, too. They want to feel safe. For our members, when you get punched, spat on…you can bet it really traumatizes people. It needs to stop. We shouldn’t have to go to the hospital with blood on our uniforms, ever.

For more, please visit twulocal100.org.