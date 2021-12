Surge Strategy

New York officials unveil plans to combat winter Covid surge

By Gregg McQueen

The Covid rate is “going straight up,” noted Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

With the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketing across New York State, elected officials including Governor Kathy Hochul, are announcing plans to mitigate a winter surge of the coronavirus by making vaccines, booster shots, testing and masks more widely available.

Hochul revealed a strategy to distribute 10 million more at-home test kits and 2 million tests for schools, and also supply state-run vaccination sites with tests, as announced on December 20th.

The state will also open seven new Covid testing sites starting the week of December 27, including at least two in New York City.

The Omicron variant is fueling a new winter surge.

Hochul also announced that she would make $65 million available to counties across New York State to help with the costs of administering vaccines and boosters and enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor public spaces that Hochul put into effect statewide.

On December 19, New York State logged 23,391 new Covid cases, a single-day record.

At the December 20 press briefing, Hochul remarked that the Covid rate is “going straight up,” noting that the number of cases grew four times from the previous week.

Officials urge all residents to get vaccinated – or to get boosted, if eligible.

While hospitalizations are also up, Hochul said the rates remain well below what they were during the worst of the pandemic last year.

“This is not March of 2020. It is not even December of 2020,” she said. “[It’s] not comparable to what we went through when we did not have vaccinations and boosters and the knowledge we have now.”

About 1.5 million at-home test kits will be earmarked for New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the home kits are needed to lessen the burden on New York City test sites. Some test locations have been overrun in recent days, leading to hours-long wait times for testing.

The state will open new Covid testing sites. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

“We need them to start showing up as soon as possible because the first thing we want to do is relieve pressure at those test sites,” de Blasio said at a separate media briefing.

“We want to relieve that pressure as much as possible by offering people the at-home test as an alternative. So, that’s an immediate need,” he added. “There’s a lot we want to do with them long term, we have a plan to distribute half a million through community organizations to get people to engage in testing who aren’t going to the sites as much. Ultimately, they could play a very valuable role with our schools as well.”

Hochul appealed to New Yorkers to play their own part in keeping others safe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would also expand its network of testing sites.

“[I’m] asking everyone to do something that you’re going to hear from me over… vaccinations, get the booster shot, get tested, stay home if you’re not feeling well,” she said. “That’s how we’re going to get through this together, New York.”

For more info, please call 311.

Whether you need help safely separating from others or resources to help you isolate at home, Test and Trace Corps can assist. To book a hotel room or for other help, please call 212-COVID19 and select option 5 (Test and Trace).