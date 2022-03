Critical and Costly

Uptown roundtable focuses on prohibitive costs of prescription meds

By Gregg McQueen

The price of insulin and many prescription medications can be prohibitive.

“I need insulin to survive.”

Ariel Lawrence is a patient at the Berrie Diabetes Center at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She relies on insulin to help keep her glucose levels stable. The hormone is a necessary part of her health regimen.

“There’s no way around that,” she noted.

But at age 26, Lawrence was kicked off her father’s health insurance plan, she said, leaving her uninsured for several months and grappling with high insulin prices.

President Joe Biden has addressed the rising costs of prescription drugs.

When President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address on March 1, he challenged Congress to lower the costs of key expenses incurred by working families, including the price of prescription drugs.

Recently, Lawrence attended a roundtable discussion with members of the Biden administration in Washington Heights to discuss how local communities are being affected by those high costs.

On March 11, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and CMS Center for Medicare Director Dr. Meena Seshamani visited Columbia University Irving Medical Center for a roundtable discussion on lowering the cost of prescription drugs and the results it would have for vulnerable Americans.

“We are very committed to transparency,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

Prescription drug costs are one of the primary issues facing the healthcare industry, Brooks-LaSure said.

“A third of Americans do not take drugs because of the cost,” she said. “Insulin costs $10 a vial to make, but families often pay 30 times more than that.”

“If the prescription medications that people need to stay healthy are expensive or unaffordable, this presents a huge barrier,” added Seshamani.

In January, CMS issued a proposed rule with the goal of lowering prescription drug costs. The rule would require that Medicare Part D plans apply any price concessions they receive from pharmacies to the final sale price.

LaSure, the first Black woman to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was sworn into office in May 2021.

“This proposed rule would make all of those pharmacy price concessions come through to the point of sale to lower the out-of-pocket cost for people with Medicare and increase transparency within that drug ecosystem,” said Seshamani.

As more than 63 million Americans are currently on Medicare, high drug costs are an essential issue for the agency to address, she said.

“Insulin is the poster child of a broken drug pricing system in this country,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “There are families that are deciding between paying for insulin or paying their rent, or paying for groceries. This affects every aspect of life in these communities.”

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s new Health Commissioner, said the regulation of drug prices for Medicare and Medicaid patients would also help them acquire cancer drugs, psychiatric medications, and HIV drugs.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat emphasized the role of small, independent pharmacies.

“These are all crucial, chronic, sometimes lifelong medications that people need but are causing incredible economic strain,” Vasan said.

In public comments for the proposed rule, advocates have asked CMS to require more transparent information from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which act as middlemen between pharmacies and insurers to manage prescription drug coverage.

Seshamani acknowledged there “has not been much transparency” around negotiations that occur between PBMs and pharmacies.

“Any price concession that occurs, does not get passed to the person with Medicare and the point of sale. So, when they go to get the drug at the counter, they are not getting any of those savings,” she remarked.

In January, CMS issued a proposed rule with the goal of lowering prescription drug costs.

“At CMS, we are very committed to transparency,” said Brooks-LaSure. “We are looking at the relationships with PBMs and addressing costs for the pharmacies.”

Brooks-LaSure said policy change was needed to help support smaller pharmacies, especially those in rural or low-income areas.

“What we are hearing is that pharmacies were ending up owing PBMs money at the end of the year in ways that they weren’t expecting,” she said.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat said small, independent pharmacies are important to underserved communities such as Washington Heights.

“These are crucial, chronic, sometimes lifelong medications,” said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s new Health Commissioner.

“The local, mom and pop pharmacies were so crucial during the pandemic,” Espaillat said. “These are not the big, chain store pharmacies. These are the ones that will probably give you your prescription drugs and wait for you to get your [paycheck]. They’re under a lot of pressure because of this.”

New York State Assembly Health Committee Chair Dick Gottfried pointed out that New York State passed legislation in 2021 to help ensure that price rebates negotiated by PBMs get passed on to the insurer, pharmacy, and consumer.

However, federal legislation is needed for an even greater impact, Gottfried stressed.

“A lot of what we do with prescription drugs, the power of individual states to act, is limited because prescription drugs are a commerce commodity,” he remarked. “The ability of states to regulate prescription drug prices is extremely limited. And so, the role of the federal government here could be enormous.”

For Lawrence, the discussion on how to address steep prescription drugs is far from academic; instead, it is a daily exercise in keeping healthy.

“I know people who have lost their children because they had to ration insulin because they were transitioning jobs or just couldn’t afford the co-pays,” Lawrence said. “This is an important issue and I’m glad to see it elevated.”