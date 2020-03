MT- Community News 03.04.20

Capoeira Classes

The City College Center for the Arts, in partnership with Capoeira Arts Dance, presents free Capoeira classes every Tuesday in March at 5:00 p.m. The Brazilian martial art sessions will be headed by Janete Silva, a dancer, choreographer, performer and educator from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. She has studied dance since childhood and her professional training includes Afro-Brazilian traditional dances, ballet, modern, capoeira, and other dance fusion genres. All classes will be held at Aaron Davis Hall located at 160 Convent Avenue.



For more information or to RSVP, please visit citycollegecenterforthearts.org.

“On the Town: Past and Present”

The Hebrew Tabernacle’s Armin and Estelle Gold Wing will present “On the Town: Past and Present,” an art exhibit by Washington Heights resident Kathryn Ruby. Opening on Sat., Mar. 7th at 12:00 p.m., the exhibit is inspired by the work of German artist George Grosz, widely known for his caricatural drawings and paintings of Berlin life in the 1920’s. Ruby’s own work also incorporates other cartoons, graffiti, clip art and memories that portray changes taking place in various neighborhoods throughout New York City. The Hebrew Tabernacle Synagogue is located at 551 Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please visit HebrewTabernacle.org.



The Future is Now

On Mon., Mar. 15th at 7:00 p.m., join the People’s Theatre Project at the Buunni Performance Space in Inwood for a theatrical call to action for the Census 2020 called The Future is Now. The new project is touring NYC’s immigrant/Latinx/POC communities to encourage New York residents to stand up and be counted in the Census 2020. The multilingual, ensemble-based theatre piece features a vibrant immigrant cast originating from four continents. The performance runs approximately thirty minutes and will be followed by an interactive workshop. Buunni Coffee Inwood is located at 4961 Broadway.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2vq3NjZ.

Beetlejuice

On Wed., Mar. 18th, revisit the “Neitherworld” as the United Palace Theater screens Beetlejuice on it 52-foot screen in Manhattan’s fourth largest theater. Be sure to arrive at 7 p.m. for a pre-show introduction by Broadway’s own Beetlejuice, Alex Brightman. The United Palace Theater is located at 4140 Broadway.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2vprnNM.

Bilingual Story Time

Join LiteracyINC and New York Public Library for a bilingual Dr. Seuss-inspired read-aloud at Dyckman Farmhouse Museum on Wed., Mar. 18th. All ages are welcome. Children 5 years and under must be accompanied by a caregiver or parent at all times. The read-aloud will be followed by singing and activities for the whole family. Dyckman Farmhouse Museum is located at 4881 Broadway.

For more information, please visit dyckmanfarmhouse.org.