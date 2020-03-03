- English
- Español
A Natural Stage
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Owl wants a bold statement about art.
But the other animals have different things to say about love, life and loss.
A Barn Play by Lizzie Donahue is UP Theater Company’s latest offering. All of the characters are animals, mounting a theatrical production (costumes by Hunter Dowell). But everything changes when the lamb and the calf will be taken away in what the company describes as a “darkly comic fable” performed by a cast of farm animals.
Director Melissa Moschitto said working with seven actors authentically portraying animals on stage is both exciting and challenging.
“The actors are invested in making their animal characters fully three-dimensional,” she said. “No one has approached it like, ‘Oh, I’m just the cat.’”
The actors (who play a dog, sheep, cow, pig and a chicken) pay close attention to movement and vocal patterns. “It speaks to the notion of seeing the animals for who they really are, and you realize that they are very individual creatures.”
Moschitto is also the Artistic Director of another uptown theater group, The Anthropologists. Its latest production, Artemisia’s Intent, will be performed downtown later this month. The play focuses on the life, work and words of 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi, who worked in the style of Baroque painter Caravaggio, and who would become the first female member of the Accademia in Florence, one of Europe’s first drawing schools.
“This is a rare moment for me to step away from my own company,” said Moschitto.
But Barn Play’s fable-like quality captivated her because its many themes are reflections of the political landscape and power structures.
Many on the play’s artistic team, including Moschitto, have children. The idea of babies taken from their mothers brought up everything from animal rights to children separated from parents at the border.
“It is kind of devastating, thinking what it would look like if we lived in a world where humans and animals existed in a way where we didn’t rely on them as a food source, and we respected them,” she said. “I think that extends to how humans treat each other.”
Reading the play, she couldn’t shake images of crying children in cages and separated families. “If we are willing to treat animals that way, we are willing to treat you that way,” she said.
The family separation is presented in a subversive way, said UP’s Artistic Director James Bosley. “And then there’s hope, and love.”
During the run of the play, the Thursday evening performances will have Spanish language translation available for audience members. “We were very fortunate that the Miranda Family gave us funding to do with as we wish,” Bosley said, referencing support provided by the Miranda Family Fund. “We are using that money to broaden our audience.”
Northern Manhattan theater companies have proven to be a supportive community. UP Theater, People’s Theater Project and The Anthropologists all started around the same time. “We all talked about how do we make theater happen uptown, and how there needs to be more space,” Moschitto said. “It’s interesting to revisit those conversations and see how they are both of their companies have really done a tremendous job in carving out space and building an audience.”
A Barn Play runs from March 18 through April 4 at 108 Cooper Street. For more about A Barn Play, please visit uptheater.org
For more info about Artemisia’s Intent, please visit estrogenius.org.
Un escenario natural
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El búho quiere una declaración audaz sobre el arte.
Pero los otros animales tienen diferentes cosas que decir sobre el amor, la vida y la pérdida.
A Barn Play, de Lizzie Donohue, es la más reciente propuesta de la Compañía de Teatro UP. Todos los personajes son animales, montando una producción teatral. Pero todo cambia cuando el cordero y el ternero serán retirados en lo que la compañía describe como una “fábula oscuramente cómica” realizada por un elenco de animales de granja.
La directora Melissa Moschitto dijo que, trabajar con siete actores representando auténticamente animales en el escenario, es emocionante y desafiante.
“Los actores están interesados en hacer que sus personajes animales sean completamente tridimensionales”, dijo. “Nadie se ha acercado a eso como: oh, soy solo el gato”.
Los actores (que interpretan a un perro, una oveja, una vaca, un cerdo y una gallina) prestan mucha atención al movimiento y a los patrones vocales. “Habla de la noción de ver a los animales como realmente son, y te das cuenta de que son criaturas muy individuales”.
Moschitto es también la directora artística de otro grupo de teatro de la zona alta, The Anthropologists. Su última producción, Artemisia’s Intent, se presentará en el centro a finales de este mes. La obra se centra en la vida, el trabajo y las palabras de la pintora del siglo XVII Artemisia Gentileschi, que trabajó al estilo del pintor barroco Caravaggio, y que se convertiría en la primera miembro femenina de la Academia en Florencia, una de las primeras escuelas de dibujo en toda Europa.
“Este es un momento raro para que me aleje de mi propia empresa”, dijo Moschitto.
Pero la calidad similar a la fábula de Barn Play la cautivó, porque sus muchos temas son reflejos del paisaje político y las estructuras de poder.
Muchos en el equipo artístico de la obra, incluida Moschitto, tienen hijos. La idea de bebés separados de sus madres puso todo sobre la mesa, desde los derechos de los animales hasta los niños separados de los padres en la frontera.
“Es algo devastador, pensar cómo sería si viviéramos en un mundo donde los humanos y los animales existieran de una manera en la que no dependemos de ellos como fuente de alimento, y los respetamos”, dijo. “Creo que eso se extiende a cómo los humanos se tratan unos a otros”.
Al leer la obra, no podía sacar las imágenes de niños llorando en jaulas y familias separadas. “Si estamos dispuestos a tratar a los animales de esa manera, estamos dispuestos a tratarnos de esa manera”, dijo.
La separación familiar se presenta de manera subversiva, dijo el director artístico de UP, James Bosley. “Y luego hay esperanza y amor”.
Durante la presentación de la obra, las actuaciones de los jueves por la noche tendrán traducción al español disponible para los miembros de la audiencia. “Fuimos muy afortunados de que la familia Miranda nos diera fondos para hacer lo que queríamos”, dijo Bosley, refiriéndose al apoyo brindado por el Fondo de la Familia Miranda. “Estamos usando ese dinero para ampliar nuestro público”.
Las compañías de teatro del norte de Manhattan han demostrado ser una comunidad de apoyo. Teatro UP, el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo y The Anthropologists comenzaron todos al mismo tiempo. “Todos hablamos sobre cómo hacemos que el teatro suceda en la zona alta y cómo debe haber más espacio”, dijo Moschitto. “Es interesante reconsiderar esas conversaciones y ver cómo sus dos compañías realmente han hecho una gran labor al crear espacio y construir una audiencia”.
A Barn Play se presenta del 18 de marzo hasta el 4 de abril en el No. 108 de la calle Cooper. Para más sobre A Barn Play, por favor visite uptheater.org
Para más información sobre Artemisia’s Intent, por favor visite estrogenius.org.