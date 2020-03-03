A Natural Stage

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Owl wants a bold statement about art.

But the other animals have different things to say about love, life and loss.

A Barn Play by Lizzie Donahue is UP Theater Company’s latest offering. All of the characters are animals, mounting a theatrical production (costumes by Hunter Dowell). But everything changes when the lamb and the calf will be taken away in what the company describes as a “darkly comic fable” performed by a cast of farm animals.

Director Melissa Moschitto said working with seven actors authentically portraying animals on stage is both exciting and challenging.

“The actors are invested in making their animal characters fully three-dimensional,” she said. “No one has approached it like, ‘Oh, I’m just the cat.’”

The actors (who play a dog, sheep, cow, pig and a chicken) pay close attention to movement and vocal patterns. “It speaks to the notion of seeing the animals for who they really are, and you realize that they are very individual creatures.”

Moschitto is also the Artistic Director of another uptown theater group, The Anthropologists. Its latest production, Artemisia’s Intent, will be performed downtown later this month. The play focuses on the life, work and words of 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi, who worked in the style of Baroque painter Caravaggio, and who would become the first female member of the Accademia in Florence, one of Europe’s first drawing schools.

“This is a rare moment for me to step away from my own company,” said Moschitto.

But Barn Play’s fable-like quality captivated her because its many themes are reflections of the political landscape and power structures.

Many on the play’s artistic team, including Moschitto, have children. The idea of babies taken from their mothers brought up everything from animal rights to children separated from parents at the border.

“It is kind of devastating, thinking what it would look like if we lived in a world where humans and animals existed in a way where we didn’t rely on them as a food source, and we respected them,” she said. “I think that extends to how humans treat each other.”

Reading the play, she couldn’t shake images of crying children in cages and separated families. “If we are willing to treat animals that way, we are willing to treat you that way,” she said.

The family separation is presented in a subversive way, said UP’s Artistic Director James Bosley. “And then there’s hope, and love.”

During the run of the play, the Thursday evening performances will have Spanish language translation available for audience members. “We were very fortunate that the Miranda Family gave us funding to do with as we wish,” Bosley said, referencing support provided by the Miranda Family Fund. “We are using that money to broaden our audience.”

Northern Manhattan theater companies have proven to be a supportive community. UP Theater, People’s Theater Project and The Anthropologists all started around the same time. “We all talked about how do we make theater happen uptown, and how there needs to be more space,” Moschitto said. “It’s interesting to revisit those conversations and see how they are both of their companies have really done a tremendous job in carving out space and building an audience.”

A Barn Play runs from March 18 through April 4 at 108 Cooper Street. For more about A Barn Play, please visit uptheater.org

For more info about Artemisia’s Intent, please visit estrogenius.org.