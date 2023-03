Where words go to move

New dance series focuses on percussion

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Telling stories through dance is an ancient art form.

A director once told Heather Godfrey that in plays, actors use words to convey ideas. When those don’t quite do the trick, they use songs. But when something especially ephemeral needs to be said, people dance.

“I believe that our bodies can tell parts of a story and tell it in a way that words cannot express,” she said.

Godfrey, Washington Heights Dance Project’s (WHDP) Executive Director, put that concept into form. On March 12th, WHDP is offering two exciting performances of “Our Stories, Our Voices.”

The show, which will be held at the Columbia University Medical Center’s Alumni Auditorium, features performances from the dance center’s own impressive instructors. The lineup includes Selena Tornez, who lit up the screen in In the Heights, Amanda Castro (who also appears with Arielle Rosales), as well as Max Pollack, a percussive dance icon.

“He’s even on a postage stamp,” said Godfrey. “That’s what a big deal he is.”

The show is a fundraiser for WHDP, which offers pay-what-you can dance classes for area children and adults. Since 2015, WHDP has expanded their offerings to include not only ballet, jazz and tap, but also summer and vacation dance camps that explore the origins of dances like hip-hop through Africa, Latin American and the Caribbean and how that translates into modern moves.

The show centers on percussive dance. Castro and Rosales (who make up two thirds of the dance ensemble Soles of Duende) combine tap and Flamenco in their piece, called, Can We Dance Here? “It’s about how they fit into the dance world, and have had to make space for themselves,” she said.

Godfrey and her two young children will also perform with Program Director Ximena Salgado and her one-year-old child. They are joined by early childhood teacher Diara Diaz Reyes, who is seven months pregnant, in a story about how motherhood changes your body, your career and how you move.

Godfrey marvels at all of the talented people who work and attend classes at WHDP. “We attract amazing faculty,” she said. Not only are most of the instructors accomplished performers from the neighborhood, but they are also enthusiastic about giving back to the community. “They are really excited to perform in Washington Heights,” she said.

She added that the instructors and staff not only value the community but understand its diverse needs. Their studio manager, Vanessa Sánchez, has a social work background.

“Our tuition model is pay-what-you-can, but some people need to have that explained,” said Godfrey. “And some people feel sensitivity around discussing money. So, to have a social worker to address that with families is really important.”

A lot of students spend time at the studio even when they aren’t in classes. And where there are children, there can be conflict. “I’ve always wanted a social worker on staff to be able to manage that conflict effectively, and compassionately.”

For more, please visit www.danceprojectwh.org.