Mourning in Morningside Park

By Gregg McQueen

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

Northern Manhattan is mourning the death of 18-year old Barnard College student Tessa Rane Majors, who was killed in Morningside Park on December 11.

Majors was stabbed to death in the early evening near the park entrance on 116th Street and Morningside Drive, just a few blocks from where she attended school.

Police officials have said Majors was stabbed by a group of teens during a robbery attempt at the base of the stone staircase leading up to Morningside Drive, near the edge of Columbia University campus. She staggered up the stairs to street level, where she was found by a Columbia security guard around 6:45 p.m., police said.

She was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Majors, a musician who was interested in journalism, was a first-year student at Barnard who moved to New York City from Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I’ve always loved writing,” said Majors during a podcast with a local newspaper editor in Augusta, Virginia.

“I’ve been writing in various forms since I was a little kid. I used to write in my journal, write about myself, write poems, and I most recently started writing songs. But journalism was a field that I’d never really delved into before.”

“We are devastated by the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess,” the Majors family said in a statement. “We are thankful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from across the country. We would also like to express our appreciation for the efforts of the men and women of the NYPD, who continue to work diligently on this case.”

The day after the murder, police arrested a 13-year-old Harlem boy in connection with the killing. According to police, he was expected to be charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police also questioned a 14-year-old boy in the case, but released him on Saturday. Another 14-year-old male was being sought in connection with the murder.

“Detectives are working around the clock, are relentless & committed to bringing justice,” tweeted NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, who urged New Yorkers to call 800-577-TIPS if they had any information regarding the incident.

“The idea that a college freshman at Barnard was murdered in cold blood is absolutely not only painful to me as a parent, it’s terrifying to think that that could happen anywhere,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“It’s unbelievable to me that that could happen here, next to one of our great college campuses,” he said. “It’s an unacceptable reality.”

The day after the killing, a makeshift memorial of flowers and other mementos was assembled by Barnard students near the campus’s main entrance on Broadway. Another memorial sprung up near the steps of Morningside Park.

Neighborhood resident Elana Kilkenny said that Majors’ murder was shocking.

“It was unfathomable to me,” she said, recalling that she had walked near the park entrance shortly before Majors was killed.

She said she was struggling to explain the incident to her two children, ages 9 and 13. “We ended up having a really difficult talk about it,” Kilkenny remarked. “It’s hard to tell kids that age. You want them to feel safe in the world.”

City Councilmember Mark Levine told Manhattan Times that he was “terribly concerned” that such a crime could be carried out at such a time of day — in the early evening when people are getting out of work and school activities.

“This is a heavily used park, very family-oriented park, a place for many young people and students,” he said. “It was a relatively early hour. That should be a time when people feel safe.”

Levine called for improved lighting in the park, especially near Morningside Drive, and increased use of security cameras.

He explained that that community residents and local elected officials had been asking for a permanently stationed Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP) officer to be in the park due to an increase in the number of robberies in the park.

As of December, there had been 20 robberies in and around Morningside Park this year, compared to seven in the same period in 2018.

There will be a robust NYPD patrol plan in the park over the next several weeks, Levine said, which includes 12 to 15 police officers and four PEP officers in the park during the evenings.

Despite the enhanced presence, Levine cautioned that the city should not use excessive police tactics in the interest of public safety.

“I don’t want us to overreact and return to the kind of overly aggressive and racially biased policing of the Guiliani and Bloomberg errors. That would be an enormous mistake,” he said.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of people gathered at Morningside Park for a candlelight vigil to honor Majors. Elected officials in attendance vowed that safety measures would be increased in the park.

Kilkenny said she felt sad for the victim’s family.

“It’s unnerving,” she said. “Nobody should lose a child. She had her whole life ahead of her.”