Shop Right

By Gregg McQueen

It’s stellar stock.

La Borinqueña, the young female Puerto Rican heroine, has been the star of a series of graphic novels since 2016.

Now her fans can purchase an array of new merchandise inspired by the character, with proceeds targeted to provide aid to Puerto Rico.

Wearing superhero regalia inspired by the Puerto Rican flag, La Borinqueña stands as a fierce champion of the environment who possesses superhuman strength and the ability to fly.

The online store centered on the heroine has just launched a variety of products such as mugs, posters, t-shirts, and personalized comic prints. Fans can also order La Borinqueña comics and an action figure.

The new products are based on partnerships with Fine Art Pop and BKNY Printing Co.

“Our shop is really something that we created to offer our fans something special, but also to raise money to help others,” said creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez.

Proceeds from the product sales help seed the La Borinqueña grant program, which provides $10,000 grants to community-based organizations based in Puerto Rico helping to rebuild the island.

The grants are awarded annually during a ceremony in San Juan.

“It can recognize the work of real heroes on the ground, but also it’s a way to have these organizations meet each other,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. “A lot of times these groups rebuilding the island work in isolation.”

The visual artist, entrepreneur and activist has also released Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico, which pairs La Borinqueña with fellow iconic superheroes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and The Flash.

“DC Comics gave us permission to use of all of those classic characters,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. “We were humbled and surprised to be able to do that.”

“There’s a story in it where Wonder Woman interacts with the parrots of Puerto Rico,” he added. “It was great to bring those iconic characters into the world of Puerto Rico.”

Since first creating La Borinqueña, Miranda-Rodriguez has specifically sought to bring awareness to climate change and its impact on Puerto Rico through her storylines.

“In the first book, she is dealing with a major tropical storm. That was nine months before Hurricane María,” he said. “María only helped me amplify what I was doing, and laid the foundation for us to raise funds for the island as well.”

Miranda-Rodríguez said he hoped the La Borinqueña character would be inspiring to comic book fans who don’t often see Latinos represented in the world of comics.

“There is a significant underrepresentation for superheroes of color, especially women of color,” he said.

“There’s an audience that is hungry for heroes who look like us.”

The next installment in the comic series will be released in 2020, he said.

“They’re seeing her as a symbol of hope. They see themselves in her struggle,” remarked Miranda- Rodríguez of fans of his title character. “We have a comic book that’s immediately connecting people to Puerto Rico through popular culture and through our grant program we can affect change.”

For more information, go to www.la-borinquena.com.