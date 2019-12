Filled Carts, Full Hearts

By Derrel Johnson

Step aside, Rudolph.

It was the Cardinal’s turn to dazzle in crimson red this past Sat., Dec. 14th at the Kmart Astor Place.

Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan was joined by Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of New York, and more than 300 hundred volunteers of the non-profit at the store to make purchases on behalf of under-served families. The costs are covered by Catholic Charities.

The event was organized in part with St. Nicholas Project, a program that provides critical social services, including nutritious meals, job readiness training, housing assistance, immigration and refugee resettlement counseling, to families in need.

The group, adorned in bright red sweaters, filled the aisles with lists in hand to purchase needed items, including winter coats, sweaters, hats, and gloves. Each volunteer received a profile of a family to shop for, complete with wish lists and stories, and a budget.

Sullivan noted that the lists focused primarily on important items.

“The families that Catholic Charities serve throughout the year sometimes don’t have necessities to get through the winter,” he said. “We thought, ‘Isn’t Christmas the wonderful time to make sure the families we’re helping year-round have a little bit extra at Christmas?’”

“So we’re buying sweaters, we’re buying coats, socks, blankets,” he added. “It’s a way for us to say the spirit of Christmas is the spirit of giving.”

One shopping cart being wheeled past was filled with winter clothes for a family of six, including a newborn. The recipients are a family from the Mercy Center in the Bronx, which offers immigration help and adult education, among other services.

Dolan opted for a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap to complete his festive attire as he mulled over his selections.

“First of all, [this] was unique, because I never go shopping,” he laughed. “Secondly, it was moving. You just kind of feel the unity and solidarity with people all over the world who are shopping.”

Dolan said everyone deserved to have a few gifts to open and share for the season.

“Some people criticize the shopping,” he said, “but ‘Whoa! Wait a minute! None of these people are shopping for themselves! They’re shopping to give, to share with other people, and that ain’t bad.’”

For more, please visit catholiccharitiesny.org.