Annual conference focuses on tenants’ rights

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a meeting of the myth-busters.

Elsia Vásquez said she is out to dispel the fictions surrounding housing.

“People are told if they call 311, the landlord is going to retaliate. If you go to city agencies to complain, people fear retaliation. We’re out to dispel those myths and let people know what their rights are,” she stated.

The non-profit P.A.’L.A.N.T.E. (which is an acronym for People Against Landlord Abuse & Tenant Exploitation), of which Vásquez is founder, hosted its annual Demystifying Housing conference from July 30 to August 1.

Each year, the P.A.’L.A.N.T.E. Harlem conference spotlights housing issues facing New Yorkers, with a particular focus on tenant rights and how low-income residents can protect themselves.

“There’s such a tremendous need for this type of conference,” said Vásquez. “There’s a lot of appetite for this. Housing is the number one concern among New Yorkers.”

The three-day conference, held at the City College of New York, featured an extensive array of educational workshops and an exhibit hall where attendees could connect with agencies such as Catholic Charities, NYC Health, Department of Buildings, Red Cross, Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the Office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Adult Protective Services.

Participants could also sit for private sessions with housing lawyers and other providers.

“We have counselors, social workers able to work one-on-one with people. There are attorneys dealing one-on-one with people,” said Vásquez. “There are a lot of services that are being provided, where folks can talk one-on-one about their particular situation.”

This marked the eighth installment of the conference, which has grown into a three-day affair.

More than 700 people attended, Vásquez said. “We came in the first day, and we had a hundred people lined up trying to register, an hour before the start,” she said. “That goes to show how much people want this info.”

Workshops were held on topics such as applying for the city’s affordable housing lottery, major capital improvements, renters’ rights, fighting discrimination, getting assistance with rent arrears and overcharges, avoiding scams, and how to file complaints.

Among the visitors to the conference were Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Espaillat pointed to landmark legislation passed in Albany this year, which initiated a permanent extension of the rent regulation laws, repealed vacancy bonus and vacancy deregulation, among other things.

“There are new rules that will change the game, I believe, in favor of tenants,” said Espaillat.

“Overall, we protect the tenants. In terms of this conference, we’re bringing in the agencies that interact with the landlord that’s behaving badly. It helps when tenants can hear from agencies directly,” added Vásquez.

Barry Weinberg, Chair of Manhattan Community Board 9, said the value of the conference lies in the empowerment of tenants who can take what they’ve learned and use it to improve their living situation.

“People learn to help themselves, how to organize their buildings, and that is really powerful,” he said.

Vásquez noted the logistical challenges of producing a three-day conference, which she said is run “on a shoestring budget.”

She plans to expand the event to four full days in 2020.

“We’re just going to get bigger. People need it, but we could really use more funding to help us out,” said Vásquez.

Staffing at the conference was helped by an army of young summer workers from Alianza Youth Services, who also helped promote the event by distributing flyers in buildings, courthouses, and transit hubs.

One attendee traveled from Brooklyn to attend the event.

“I’m dealing with a lot of housing issues involving Section 8,” said Rashear. “I figured I could get a lot of info all in one place. I wish there were more conferences like this throughout the city.”

Student Davon Blakely said he wanted to educate himself on housing issues, as he hopes to become an organizer to help tenants fight for their rights.

“I wanted to understand the mechanisms contributing to people’s housing issues in the city. I really learned a lot,” he said.

“I found it very informative,” said Delois Blakely, a 50-year Harlem resident and longtime community activist. “You get to meet a lot of other people going through similar issues and you get a sense that the organizers really care about your issues. This is the type of thing tenants need.”

For more information, visit www.palanteharlem.org.