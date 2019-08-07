- English
Annual conference focuses on tenants’ rights
By Gregg McQueen
It’s a meeting of the myth-busters.
Elsia Vásquez said she is out to dispel the fictions surrounding housing.
“People are told if they call 311, the landlord is going to retaliate. If you go to city agencies to complain, people fear retaliation. We’re out to dispel those myths and let people know what their rights are,” she stated.
The non-profit P.A.’L.A.N.T.E. (which is an acronym for People Against Landlord Abuse & Tenant Exploitation), of which Vásquez is founder, hosted its annual Demystifying Housing conference from July 30 to August 1.
Each year, the P.A.’L.A.N.T.E. Harlem conference spotlights housing issues facing New Yorkers, with a particular focus on tenant rights and how low-income residents can protect themselves.
“There’s such a tremendous need for this type of conference,” said Vásquez. “There’s a lot of appetite for this. Housing is the number one concern among New Yorkers.”
The three-day conference, held at the City College of New York, featured an extensive array of educational workshops and an exhibit hall where attendees could connect with agencies such as Catholic Charities, NYC Health, Department of Buildings, Red Cross, Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the Office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Adult Protective Services.
Participants could also sit for private sessions with housing lawyers and other providers.
“We have counselors, social workers able to work one-on-one with people. There are attorneys dealing one-on-one with people,” said Vásquez. “There are a lot of services that are being provided, where folks can talk one-on-one about their particular situation.”
This marked the eighth installment of the conference, which has grown into a three-day affair.
More than 700 people attended, Vásquez said. “We came in the first day, and we had a hundred people lined up trying to register, an hour before the start,” she said. “That goes to show how much people want this info.”
Workshops were held on topics such as applying for the city’s affordable housing lottery, major capital improvements, renters’ rights, fighting discrimination, getting assistance with rent arrears and overcharges, avoiding scams, and how to file complaints.
Among the visitors to the conference were Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat.
Espaillat pointed to landmark legislation passed in Albany this year, which initiated a permanent extension of the rent regulation laws, repealed vacancy bonus and vacancy deregulation, among other things.
“There are new rules that will change the game, I believe, in favor of tenants,” said Espaillat.
“Overall, we protect the tenants. In terms of this conference, we’re bringing in the agencies that interact with the landlord that’s behaving badly. It helps when tenants can hear from agencies directly,” added Vásquez.
Barry Weinberg, Chair of Manhattan Community Board 9, said the value of the conference lies in the empowerment of tenants who can take what they’ve learned and use it to improve their living situation.
“People learn to help themselves, how to organize their buildings, and that is really powerful,” he said.
Vásquez noted the logistical challenges of producing a three-day conference, which she said is run “on a shoestring budget.”
She plans to expand the event to four full days in 2020.
“We’re just going to get bigger. People need it, but we could really use more funding to help us out,” said Vásquez.
Staffing at the conference was helped by an army of young summer workers from Alianza Youth Services, who also helped promote the event by distributing flyers in buildings, courthouses, and transit hubs.
One attendee traveled from Brooklyn to attend the event.
“I’m dealing with a lot of housing issues involving Section 8,” said Rashear. “I figured I could get a lot of info all in one place. I wish there were more conferences like this throughout the city.”
Student Davon Blakely said he wanted to educate himself on housing issues, as he hopes to become an organizer to help tenants fight for their rights.
“I wanted to understand the mechanisms contributing to people’s housing issues in the city. I really learned a lot,” he said.
“I found it very informative,” said Delois Blakely, a 50-year Harlem resident and longtime community activist. “You get to meet a lot of other people going through similar issues and you get a sense that the organizers really care about your issues. This is the type of thing tenants need.”
For more information, visit www.palanteharlem.org.
Se celebra conferencia de P.A.’L.A.N.T.E.
Conferencia anual se centra en los derechos de los inquilinos
Por Gregg McQueen
Es una reunión de los destructores de mitos.
Elsia Vásquez dijo que quiere desvanecer las ficciones que rodean a la vivienda.
“A las personas se les dice que, si llaman al 311, el propietario tomará represalias. Si va a las agencias de la ciudad para quejarse, la gente teme represalias. Estamos tratando de disipar esos mitos y hacer que la gente sepa cuáles son sus derechos”, afirmó.
La organización sin fines de lucro P.A.’L.A.N.T.E. (acrónimo de People Against Landlord Abuse & Tenant Exploitation, en español: Personas contra el Abuso de los Propietarios y la Explotación de los Inquilinos), de la cual Vásquez es fundadora, organizó su conferencia anual de Desmitificación de la Vivienda del 30 de julio al 1 de agosto.
Cada año, la conferencia P.A.’L.A.N.T.E., de Harlem, destaca los problemas de vivienda que enfrentan los neoyorquinos, con un enfoque particular en los derechos de los inquilinos y cómo los residentes de bajos ingresos pueden protegerse.
“Hay una tremenda necesidad de este tipo de conferencia”, dijo Vásquez. “Hay mucho apetito por esto. La vivienda es la principal preocupación entre los neoyorquinos”.
La conferencia de tres días, celebrada en el City College de Nueva York, contó con una amplia gama de talleres educativos y una sala de exposiciones en las que los asistentes pudieron conectarse con agencias como Caridades Católicas; NYC Health; el Departamento de Edificios; la Cruz Roja; el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda; la oficina del contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer; y Servicios de Protección para Adultos.
Los participantes también podían sentarse para sesiones privadas con abogados de vivienda y otros proveedores.
“Tenemos consejeros y trabajadores sociales quienes pueden trabajar individualmente con las personas. Hay abogados que tratan individualmente con las personas”, dijo Vásquez. “Se brindan muchos servicios, en los que las personas pueden hablar individualmente sobre su situación particular”.
Esta fue la octava entrega de la conferencia, que se ha convertido en un asunto de tres días.
Asistieron más de 700 personas, dijo Vásquez. “Vinimos el primer día y tuvimos un centenar de personas en fila tratando de inscribirse, una hora antes del comienzo”, dijo. “Eso demuestra cuánto desea la gente esta información”.
Se realizaron talleres sobre temas como: aplicar a la lotería de viviendas asequibles de la ciudad, mejoras importantes de capital, derechos de los inquilinos, luchar contra la discriminación, obtener asistencia con los atrasos y recargos de alquiler, evitar estafas y cómo presentar quejas.
Entre los visitantes a la conferencia estuvieron: la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; el senador estatal Robert Jackson; la asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa; el presidente del condado de Brooklyn, Eric Adams; y el congresista Adriano Espaillat.
Espaillat destacó la histórica legislación aprobada en Albany este año, que inició una extensión permanente de las leyes de regulación de alquileres, derogó el bono de desocupación y la desregulación de espacios libres, entre otras cosas.
“Creo que hay nuevas reglas que cambiarán el juego a favor de los inquilinos”, dijo Espaillat.
“En general, protegemos a los inquilinos. En términos de esta conferencia, traemos a las agencias que interactúan con el propietario que se porta mal. Ayuda cuando los inquilinos pueden escuchar a las agencias directamente”, agregó Vásquez.
Barry Weinberg, presidente de la Junta Comunitaria 9 de Manhattan, dijo que el valor de la conferencia radica en el empoderamiento de los inquilinos que pueden tomar lo que han aprendido y usarlo para mejorar su situación de vida.
“Las personas aprenden a ayudarse a sí mismas, a organizar sus edificios, y eso es realmente poderoso”, comentó.
Vásquez destacó los desafíos logísticos de producir una conferencia de tres días, la cual, según ella, se lleva a cabo “con un presupuesto muy reducido”.
Planea ampliar el evento a cuatro días completos en 2020.
“Sólo vamos a aumentar de tamaño. La gente lo necesita, pero realmente podríamos usar más fondos para ayudarnos”, explicó.
El personal de la conferencia fue ayudado por un ejército de jóvenes trabajadores de verano de Alianza Youth Services, que también ayudó a promover el evento distribuyendo volantes en edificios, juzgados y centros de transporte.
Un asistente viajó desde Brooklyn para asistir al evento.
“Estoy lidiando con muchos problemas de vivienda relacionados con la Sección 8″, dijo Rashear. “Pensé que podría obtener mucha información en un solo lugar. Ojalá hubiera más conferencias como esta en toda la ciudad”.
El estudiante Davon Blakely dijo que quería educarse sobre temas de vivienda, ya que espera convertirse en un organizador para ayudar a los inquilinos a luchar por sus derechos.
“Quería comprender los mecanismos que contribuyen a los problemas de vivienda de las personas en la ciudad. Realmente aprendí mucho”, dijo.
“Me pareció muy informativo”, dijo Delois Blakely, un residente de Harlem de 50 años y activista comunitario de toda la vida. “Conoces a muchas otras personas que atraviesan por problemas similares y tienes la sensación de que los organizadores realmente se preocupan por tus problemas. Este es el tipo de cosas que los inquilinos necesitan”.
Para obtener más información, visite www.palanteharlem.org.