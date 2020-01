Deep Dive

MTA prepares for elevator replacement at 191st St. station

At 173 feet underground, it is the deepest station in the system – and it’s getting a lift.

With a massive elevator replacement project set to begin at the 191st Street station, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has announced the launch of a special “M191” shuttle bus service to aid commuters while work is ongoing.

Work is set to begin on February 1.

It will take the elevators out of service until February 2021, according to the MTA.

In addition to subway access, these elevators provide local residents with assistance in navigating the neighborhood’s steep topography.

During the work period, access to the 191st Street Station will remain available via the tunnel at 190th Street and Broadway. Regular M3 bus and free M191 shuttle buses will assist customers in making their connections.

Those who typically enter and exit the 191 Street station on the St. Nicholas Avenue side between West 190 Street and West 191 Streets should take the M3 or the free M191 shuttle bus to and from the 181st Street station while the work is ongoing, the MTA said.

Customers accustomed to utilizing the tunnel in the area to travel across the neighborhood between St. Nicholas Avenue and Broadway can also take the free M191 shuttle bus, the MTA said.

Free shuttles will run every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on Sundays when it runs every 20 minutes between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The work is part of a wide-ranging modernization effort at five separate “deep” stations in Northern Manhattan.

When the project was announced, Community Board 12 members expressed concern that the 20-minute wait for shuttle buses in the MTA’s plan would be insufficient.

In a letter to the MTA, Community Board 12 Chair Richard Lewis said the shuttle buses should be planned as “an evacuation mode where the maximum individuals are transported in minimum time.”

“It will be an emergency if things do not change,” Lewis wrote.

The work will replace the existing elevators and upgrade communications, security and fire alarm systems. The projects mark the first time that the elevators and component systems at the stations have been replaced in their entirety.

A year-long shutdown of the 1 train at 168th Street was completed ahead of schedule in December 2019.

“Since the start of this critical elevator replacement, we’ve vowed to engage transparently with the community and we remain encouraged with the work’s progress thus far,” said New York City Transit (NYCT) President Andy Byford in a statement. “We completed work on the 168 Street Station weeks ahead of schedule and are eager to move forward on this next phase of the work. Customers in Upper Manhattan deserve high functioning elevators in a part of the city that can be uniquely challenging to navigate.”



Shuttle bus schedules and more details on the project can be found at bit.ly/2U2kRXa.