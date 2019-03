Census 2020: A Tech Take

‎By Sherry Mazzocchi

Fun Fact: In 2010 the Census Bureau hired an estimated 635,000 temporary employees. This time around, it will hire almost half that number.

About 60.5 percent of the population responded to the 2010 Census right away. A few weeks later, the 635,000 temporary census workers – or enumerators – were deployed all over the country, knocking on doors of people who didn’t return the questionnaire.

“Every day, carrying heavy bags filled with paper supplies, enumerators met their supervisors at a local restaurant, like McDonald’s, to receive their workload and submit their payroll and expense data,” said the Census Bureau’s Chief of Geography Deirdre Dalpiaz Bishop.

Bishop and a team of Census Bureau experts showed off the latest mapping technology at the Esri Federal GIS Conference in early February. Esri is a global mapping company that uses geographical information system (GIS) technology to create maps and 3D visualizations with layers of embedded data.

In 2010, the Census Bureau printed more than 17 million paper maps to help enumerators navigate through their territory. They hauled around more than 50 million paper questionnaires to record respondents’ answers.

For 2020, the Census Bureau expects to hire about 350,000 enumerators. They won’t carry maps or heavy bags of forms. Instead they will have an iPhone 8, specially outfitted with Census applications. The apps allow Census takers to conduct an interview and record responses on the phone and automatically transmit the data back to headquarters.

The devices also allow enumerators to efficiently plan their route for the day. “It’s similar to what UPS uses to optimize routes to deliver packages,” said Anika Adams-Reefer, Census IT Manager in the Census Bureau’s Platform Implementation Team. The Census workers can also automatically submit their hours and expenses, eliminating the need for daily meetings with their supervisor.

It also notifies both the Census taker and the Bureau if the interview was too far away from the address to be valid. The location indicator prevents an enumerator from inputting fraudulent data at that McDonald’s instead of a non-respondent’s home.

In 2010, it took about 150,000 people to validate all of the addresses where questionnaires are mailed. At that time, 330 million people lived in 140 million housing units in the U.S.

“They walked around every block in the nation, adding, changing and deleting addresses along the way,” said Bishop. “All of the work was done in the field.”

The new technology allows workers to locate new addresses in seconds while sitting at a desk. BARCA—which stands for Block Assessment Research Classification Application—allows Census technicians to compare a 2010 block to the same geographic location in 2019.

Geographer John Pollicino, who leads the Census address canvassing office, demonstrated the tool at the conference. Using BARCA, he overlaid a 2010 Virginia satellite map of a forest with a 2019 image of the same area. “We now see a whole new subdivision,” he said. All of the new areas can be quickly marked for growth and a lack of addresses.

But Census workers may not even need to visit the area to obtain the new addresses. Working with the U.S. Post Office and state, local and tribal governments, the Bureau has validated millions of new addresses and created a huge database of information.

Looking at the screen, Pollicino said it’s likely that the Bureau already has these addresses on file. “So we may not even need to go visit this block,” he said. “What used to take over two hours to complete in the field only takes two minutes to resolve in the office.”

This year, most of the Census will be conducted online. The Census Bureau will mail out the standard paper questionnaires to about 20 percent of the population. Everyone else will receive a notice with a web address to type in their responses. Another mapping application, Response Outreach Area Mapper, or ROAM, allows the Bureau to identify hard-to-reach populations.

The interactive mapping tool combines previous low response areas with other demographics taken from the American Community Survey —including income, age, race, gender, languages spoken at home, education levels, and more. ROAM also accepts open source data to get even more granular information about residents.

By studying low response areas, Census planners can target specific outreach efforts. They can choose the best library, community center or place of worship to hold Census workshops where people can fill out forms. They will also know what languages are spoken in those areas.

“No matter why an area is hard to count, our outreach consists of installing our own voices directly in these places and recruiting other trusted messengers to help educate and locate other people to respond as well,” said Suzanne McArdle of the Bureau’s cartographic services and mapping team.

The Census believes these tools will make the 2020 count less costly, and more efficient and accurate. In addition to the paper and the web-based questionnaires, people can also respond using their phones.

“We will make it easy for people to respond anytime and anywhere,” said Bishop.

For more information on the 2020 Census, including potential employment opportunities, please visit 2020census.gov.