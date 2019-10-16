- English
- Español
Culture Caucus
Cancel Columbus.
In its fifth year at Randall’s Island, the Indigenous Peoples Celebration drew hundreds of attendees over two days, October 13th and 14th.
Rather than honor Christopher Columbus and a history of conquest and colonization, organizers focus instead on the native and indigenous peoples the world over.
Members of groups from North and South America, the Caribbean, Asia and the Polynesian Islands participated, many wearing full traditional regalia.
“We are resilient and we are beautiful,” announced one speaker before leading a friendship circle.
Attendees were invited to gather in a large communal circle known as “a continuous hoop” to listen and take part.
Founder Cliff Mattias and his group, the Redrum Motorcycle Club, led many of the activities, which included ceremonies honoring the contributions of ancestors; call and response songs; oratory and demonstrations. Vendors offered intricate crafts and jewelry for sale.
“Our purpose is to highlight and support the current national movement to change outdated holidays and monuments honoring figures who have brought harm on the vulnerable populations,” noted the organizers in a statement released prior to the event. “Specifically, we support and propose that Columbus Day be changed to Indigenous Peoples Day in New York City and that all monuments honoring Columbus be removed, as honoring this man is rooted in inaccuracy and celebrates a tragic history of genocide and violence against the Indigenous Peoples of this country.”
Other cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, and Phoenix, have moved to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.
For more information, please visit ipdnyc.org.
Caucus de cultura
Cancelar a Colón.
En su quinto año en Randall’s Island, la celebración de los pueblos indígenas atrajo a cientos de asistentes durante dos días, 13 y 14 de octubre.
En lugar de honrar a Cristóbal Colón y una historia de conquista y colonización, los organizadores se centran en los pueblos nativos e indígenas de todo el mundo.
Participaron miembros de grupos de América del Norte y del Sur, el Caribe, Asia y las Islas Polinesias, muchos de ellos con trajes tradicionales completos.
“Somos fuertes y hermosos”, anunció un orador antes de liderar un círculo de amistad.
Los asistentes fueron invitados a reunirse en un gran círculo comunitario conocido como “un aro continuo” para escuchar y participar.
El fundador Cliff Mattias y su grupo, el Redrum Motorcycle Club, dirigieron muchas de las actividades, que incluyeron ceremonias en honor a las contribuciones de los antepasados; llamados y canciones de respuesta; oratoria y manifestaciones. Vendedores ofrecieron complejas artesanías y joyas en venta.
“Nuestro propósito es resaltar y apoyar el movimiento nacional actual para cambiar los feriados y monumentos obsoletos en honor a las figuras que han causado daño a las poblaciones vulnerables”, señalaron los organizadores en un comunicado publicado antes del evento. “Específicamente, apoyamos y proponemos que el Día de Colón se cambie por el Día de los Pueblos Indígenas en la ciudad de Nueva York y que se eliminen todos los monumentos en honor a Colón, ya que honrar a este hombre tiene sus raíces en la inexactitud y celebra una historia trágica de genocidio y violencia contra los Pueblos Indígenas de este país”.
Otras ciudades, como Los Ángeles, Seattle y Phoenix, se han movilizado para reconocer el Día de los Pueblos Indígenas.
Para más información, por favor visite ipdnyc.org.