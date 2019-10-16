Culture Caucus

Cancel Columbus.

In its fifth year at Randall’s Island, the Indigenous Peoples Celebration drew hundreds of attendees over two days, October 13th and 14th.

Rather than honor Christopher Columbus and a history of conquest and colonization, organizers focus instead on the native and indigenous peoples the world over.

Members of groups from North and South America, the Caribbean, Asia and the Polynesian Islands participated, many wearing full traditional regalia.

“We are resilient and we are beautiful,” announced one speaker before leading a friendship circle.

Attendees were invited to gather in a large communal circle known as “a continuous hoop” to listen and take part.

Founder Cliff Mattias and his group, the Redrum Motorcycle Club, led many of the activities, which included ceremonies honoring the contributions of ancestors; call and response songs; oratory and demonstrations. Vendors offered intricate crafts and jewelry for sale.

“Our purpose is to highlight and support the current national movement to change outdated holidays and monuments honoring figures who have brought harm on the vulnerable populations,” noted the organizers in a statement released prior to the event. “Specifically, we support and propose that Columbus Day be changed to Indigenous Peoples Day in New York City and that all monuments honoring Columbus be removed, as honoring this man is rooted in inaccuracy and celebrates a tragic history of genocide and violence against the Indigenous Peoples of this country.”

Other cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, and Phoenix, have moved to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.

For more information, please visit ipdnyc.org.