Public charge rule blocked

Charge denied.

Three federal judges have blocked a proposed rule by the Trump administration that would have made it more difficult for immigrants on public assistance to stay in the country.

On October 11, judges in New York, California and Washington State issued a temporary injunction against amendments to the so-called “public charge” rule. The changes would allow green card and visa applicants to be turned down if they have demonstrably low incomes or little education; have used benefits such as food stamps, Section 8 housing vouchers, or Medicaid; or are deemed likely to use them in the future.

Currently, cash benefits and long-term medical care are the only public benefits considered as part of a person’s “public charge” determination. The Trump administration has sought to add federally funded Medicaid, SNAP and subsidized housing assistance to the public benefits that can be considered.

The rulings in New York and Washington will apply nationwide, while the California ruling blocked the rule from taking effect in select locations.

Only the current public charge rules can be applied in immigrants’ applications for green cards.

Since the rule was proposed in August, there have been nine lawsuits brought against it, including one led by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“This rule would have had devastating impacts on New Yorkers and our nation, and today’s decision is a critical step in our efforts to uphold the rule of law,” James said on Twitter.

Critics of the proposed rule have insisted the new rule would prevent low-income immigrants from coming to the U.S., and force those already here legally from choosing between public benefits and leaving the country.

While the rule is now blocked from going into effect, the courts will continue to consider whether it should be allowed to take effect in the future.

Immigrant advocates praised the injunctions.

“In New York City, we always stand up for our immigrant brothers and sisters,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The court’s decision to halt the public charge rule from going into effect nationwide is only further proof of something we already know – the President’s policies are xenophobic and hateful, with no basis in fact or reality. We’ll continue to fight him every step of the way.”

In his ruling, New York District Judge George B. Daniels questioned the framework of the proposed rule.

“This new definition essentially changes the public charge assessment into a benefits issue, rather than an inquiry about self-subsistence, such that any individual who is deemed likely to accept a benefit is considered a public charge,” Daniels wrote. “Receipt of a benefit, however, does not necessarily indicate that the individual is considered a public charge.”

California Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton seeming chided U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli, who previously tweaked the famous poem on the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal in saying, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

In her ruling, Hamilton wrote, “Whether one would prefer to see America’s borders opened wide and welcoming, or closed because the nation is full, laws – not poetry – govern who may enter.”

Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affair’s Commissioner Bitta Mostofi said the court injunction would help the physical and mental health of immigrant communities.

“I am thrilled that the court recognized the harmful impact this rule would have on our immigrant families and has stopped it from going into effect for now,” she said. “New York City residents who have questions or concerns about public charge and the impact of public benefits on immigration can access city-funded, trusted legal help by calling ActionNYC at 311 or 800.354.0365 and saying public charge.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/publiccharge or call or 800.354.0365. The Office for New Americans can also offer assistance at 800.566.7636.