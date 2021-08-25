“Respect to the Legend”

A Picasso, from Panama to Harlem

By Gregg McQueen

Franco Gaskin has given to the streets for over three decades.

Now it’s the community’s turn.

Gaskin, a prolific muralist and artist better known in Northern Manhattan as “Franco the Great” or “the Picasso of Harlem,” gained fame during the 1970’s after painting murals on the metal gates of closed Harlem storefronts across 125th Street.

The artwork helped beautify the neighborhood, offering beacons of vibrant color when the area was more readily identified with crime and decay.

“My paintings, a lot of media picked it up, cameras would come film me. That ended up being seen all over the world,” Gaskin said. “I felt like an ambassador, like I was bringing tourism into Harlem.”

Over the years, Gaskin has painted more than 200 gates along 125th Street, as well as numerous indoor murals throughout Harlem, he said. His subjects include vivid scenes of dancers and musicians in motion, somber portraits of larger-than-life characters such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali, and even a triumphant Mr. T.

Now 93 years old, Gaskin lives alone in a St. Nicholas Avenue apartment and has limited physical mobility, which prevents him from traveling the neighborhood to greet local residents or show off his artwork.

On August 12, Gaskin’s daughter Felicia Nesfield created a GoFundMe online campaign to raise donations for a wheelchair and other equipment to help her father get around. The fundraiser has so far garnered nearly $8,900.

“It’s been tough for him the last few years,” said Nesfield. “He can’t really move around well, so he’s not out in the community. A wheelchair would help him do that.”

Funds would also be used to defray the cost of a home health aide, Nesfield said.

Contributors to the fundraiser have acknowledged Gaskin’s legacy in Harlem.

“He made my walks across 125th Street magical,” uptown resident Marion Campbell wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Respect to the legend,” wrote another donor.

Until his age and mobility recently hampered him, Gaskin could be found on most Sundays near the Apollo Theater, greeting tourists while selling and displaying his artwork. A book focused on his life and work, Born to Live: The True Story of The Man Who Made Harlem Beautiful, was published in 2018.

He never expected his gate murals to become famous.

Shuttered gates were a common sight across Harlem storefronts during the 1960’s and 1970’s as business owners sought to protect their property during non-business hours from potential looters.

Gaskin was inspired to paint murals on the forbidding aluminum and steel structures.

“I wanted to turn a negative into a positive,” he said. “I wanted people to have something nice to look at instead of the gates.”

“People would say to me, ‘Why don’t you go downtown and paint? Nobody wants to come to Harlem anyway.’ I thought the opposite — Harlem needs something like this,” he remarked. “I felt if I could put something on the gates, they would have a different meaning.”

Business owners were receptive to having the murals etched on their property, Gaskin said.

“It didn’t bother them. It was to their advantage because it made their gates look pretty,” he explained. “The store owners, their business begins when the gate goes up. My business began when the gates came down. They gave me carte blanche to do anything I wanted.”

Gaskin was never paid for any of his gate paintings. “I did it out of love. It was my contribution to Harlem,” he said.

However, attention from the murals led to other lucrative work for Gaskin, who was commissioned to create indoor murals by local businesses, individual paintings and even wall murals in other countries.

“Those gates were my advertisement. That was my calling card. It opened up so many doors for me,” he stated. “Newspapers would say, ‘Come see Franco the Great.’ [They would] call 125th Street ‘Franco’s Boulevard.’”

Gaskin has been invited to paint in France, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Brazil, Africa and the Caribbean.

“I never believed that my brush would go that far, never in my wildest dreams,” he said.

Gaskin has studied six different languages, which helps him converse with international tourists.

Pre-pandemic, he was a regular stop on 125th Street for sightseeing bus tours conducted by a number of European travel agencies.

“People come from all over the world and they know who he is,” said Nesfield. “It’s pretty remarkable.”

Connecting with others did not always come easy for Gaskin. He suffered a traumatic injury as a three-year-old, as he fell from a third-story window and remained in a coma for a month.

The resulting head injuries left him unable to speak as a young child, causing him to become reclusive. He began doing artwork as a way to express himself and pass the time.

“I would sit and draw day and night. Drawing was my companion. I never had the luxury of playing with my peers,” Gaskin recounted.

At age 9, he developed an interest in magic. After honing his skills, he would perform tricks and magic shows, which gained the introverted Gaskin new friends and admirers and inspired him to adopt the magician-inspired nickname of “Franco the Great.”

“Magic gave me confidence that I could communicate with people,” he said.

Born in Panama, Gaskin came to the United States in 1958 to pursue a career as an artist. His first notable opportunity came in 1960, when he was hired by a Manhattan bar to paint an indoor mural.

Gaskin painted a skyline scene and used a lighting effect that would change the painting from day to night every 20 minutes.

“That was a big break for me. All the bars kept calling me asking me to do things in their establishments,” he said.

Though Gaskin has not painted a new mural in the neighborhood since 2018, he is hopeful he can return to doing so.

“My hands are not what they used to be, but I’m practicing every day, trying to get stronger,” he said.

He described the pandemic as a “difficult” time that has caused him to stay shuttered in his apartment since early 2020.

Gaskin said he is grateful for a lengthy career and that his artwork, especially the famed murals, have had a lasting impact.

“Even if I didn’t get the recognition from it, I did it because I wanted to,” he said. “If you do something that you really care about, it will always have meaning.”

For more information, please visit www.francothegreat.com.

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, please visit bit.ly/3jh2ZUM.