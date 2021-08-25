- English
“Respect to the Legend”
A Picasso, from Panama to Harlem
By Gregg McQueen
Franco Gaskin has given to the streets for over three decades.
Now it’s the community’s turn.
Gaskin, a prolific muralist and artist better known in Northern Manhattan as “Franco the Great” or “the Picasso of Harlem,” gained fame during the 1970’s after painting murals on the metal gates of closed Harlem storefronts across 125th Street.
The artwork helped beautify the neighborhood, offering beacons of vibrant color when the area was more readily identified with crime and decay.
“My paintings, a lot of media picked it up, cameras would come film me. That ended up being seen all over the world,” Gaskin said. “I felt like an ambassador, like I was bringing tourism into Harlem.”
Over the years, Gaskin has painted more than 200 gates along 125th Street, as well as numerous indoor murals throughout Harlem, he said. His subjects include vivid scenes of dancers and musicians in motion, somber portraits of larger-than-life characters such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali, and even a triumphant Mr. T.
Now 93 years old, Gaskin lives alone in a St. Nicholas Avenue apartment and has limited physical mobility, which prevents him from traveling the neighborhood to greet local residents or show off his artwork.
On August 12, Gaskin’s daughter Felicia Nesfield created a GoFundMe online campaign to raise donations for a wheelchair and other equipment to help her father get around. The fundraiser has so far garnered nearly $8,900.
“It’s been tough for him the last few years,” said Nesfield. “He can’t really move around well, so he’s not out in the community. A wheelchair would help him do that.”
Funds would also be used to defray the cost of a home health aide, Nesfield said.
Contributors to the fundraiser have acknowledged Gaskin’s legacy in Harlem.
“He made my walks across 125th Street magical,” uptown resident Marion Campbell wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“Respect to the legend,” wrote another donor.
Until his age and mobility recently hampered him, Gaskin could be found on most Sundays near the Apollo Theater, greeting tourists while selling and displaying his artwork. A book focused on his life and work, Born to Live: The True Story of The Man Who Made Harlem Beautiful, was published in 2018.
He never expected his gate murals to become famous.
Shuttered gates were a common sight across Harlem storefronts during the 1960’s and 1970’s as business owners sought to protect their property during non-business hours from potential looters.
Gaskin was inspired to paint murals on the forbidding aluminum and steel structures.
“I wanted to turn a negative into a positive,” he said. “I wanted people to have something nice to look at instead of the gates.”
“People would say to me, ‘Why don’t you go downtown and paint? Nobody wants to come to Harlem anyway.’ I thought the opposite — Harlem needs something like this,” he remarked. “I felt if I could put something on the gates, they would have a different meaning.”
Business owners were receptive to having the murals etched on their property, Gaskin said.
“It didn’t bother them. It was to their advantage because it made their gates look pretty,” he explained. “The store owners, their business begins when the gate goes up. My business began when the gates came down. They gave me carte blanche to do anything I wanted.”
Gaskin was never paid for any of his gate paintings. “I did it out of love. It was my contribution to Harlem,” he said.
However, attention from the murals led to other lucrative work for Gaskin, who was commissioned to create indoor murals by local businesses, individual paintings and even wall murals in other countries.
“Those gates were my advertisement. That was my calling card. It opened up so many doors for me,” he stated. “Newspapers would say, ‘Come see Franco the Great.’ [They would] call 125th Street ‘Franco’s Boulevard.’”
Gaskin has been invited to paint in France, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Brazil, Africa and the Caribbean.
“I never believed that my brush would go that far, never in my wildest dreams,” he said.
Gaskin has studied six different languages, which helps him converse with international tourists.
Pre-pandemic, he was a regular stop on 125th Street for sightseeing bus tours conducted by a number of European travel agencies.
“People come from all over the world and they know who he is,” said Nesfield. “It’s pretty remarkable.”
Connecting with others did not always come easy for Gaskin. He suffered a traumatic injury as a three-year-old, as he fell from a third-story window and remained in a coma for a month.
The resulting head injuries left him unable to speak as a young child, causing him to become reclusive. He began doing artwork as a way to express himself and pass the time.
“I would sit and draw day and night. Drawing was my companion. I never had the luxury of playing with my peers,” Gaskin recounted.
At age 9, he developed an interest in magic. After honing his skills, he would perform tricks and magic shows, which gained the introverted Gaskin new friends and admirers and inspired him to adopt the magician-inspired nickname of “Franco the Great.”
“Magic gave me confidence that I could communicate with people,” he said.
Born in Panama, Gaskin came to the United States in 1958 to pursue a career as an artist. His first notable opportunity came in 1960, when he was hired by a Manhattan bar to paint an indoor mural.
Gaskin painted a skyline scene and used a lighting effect that would change the painting from day to night every 20 minutes.
“That was a big break for me. All the bars kept calling me asking me to do things in their establishments,” he said.
Though Gaskin has not painted a new mural in the neighborhood since 2018, he is hopeful he can return to doing so.
“My hands are not what they used to be, but I’m practicing every day, trying to get stronger,” he said.
He described the pandemic as a “difficult” time that has caused him to stay shuttered in his apartment since early 2020.
Gaskin said he is grateful for a lengthy career and that his artwork, especially the famed murals, have had a lasting impact.
“Even if I didn’t get the recognition from it, I did it because I wanted to,” he said. “If you do something that you really care about, it will always have meaning.”
For more information, please visit www.francothegreat.com.
To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, please visit bit.ly/3jh2ZUM.
“Respeto a la leyenda”
Un Picasso, de Panamá a Harlem
Por Gregg McQueen
Franco Gaskin ha contribuido a las calles durante más de tres décadas.
Ahora es el turno de la comunidad.
Gaskin, un muralista y artista más conocido en el Alto Manhattan como “Franco el grande” o “el Picasso de Harlem”, ganó fama durante la década de 1970 después de pintar murales en las puertas de metal de los escaparates cerrados de Harlem en la calle 125.
La obra de arte ayudó a embellecer el vecindario, ofreciendo modelos de color cuando el área se identificaba más fácilmente con el crimen y la decadencia.
“Mis pinturas, muchos medios las publicaron, las cámaras venían a filmar. Eso terminó siendo visto en todo el mundo”, dijo Gaskin. “Me sentí como un embajador, como si estuviera trayendo turismo a Harlem”.
A lo largo de los años, Gaskin ha pintado más de 200 puertas a lo largo de la calle 125, así como numerosos murales interiores en todo Harlem, dijo. Sus temas incluyen escenas vívidas de bailarines y músicos en movimiento, retratos sombríos de personajes legendarios como Martin Luther King Jr. y Muhammad Ali, e incluso un triunfante Mr. T.
Ahora con 93 años, Gaskin vive solo en un apartamento de la avenida St. Nicholas y tiene una movilidad física limitada, lo que le impide viajar por el vecindario para saludar a los residentes locales o mostrar sus obras de arte.
El 12 de agosto, la hija de Gaskin, Felicia Nesfield, creó una campaña GoFundMe en línea para recaudar donaciones para una silla de ruedas y otros equipos para ayudar a su padre a moverse. La recaudación de fondos ha recaudado hasta ahora casi $8,900 dólares.
“Ha sido difícil para él los últimos años”, dijo Nesfield. “Realmente no puede moverse bien, por lo que no está en la comunidad. Una silla de ruedas le ayudaría a hacer eso”.
Los fondos también se utilizarían para sufragar el costo de un asistente de salud en el hogar, dijo Nesfield.
Los colaboradores de la recaudación de fondos han reconocido el legado de Gaskin en Harlem.
“Hizo que mis caminatas por la calle 125 fueran mágicas”, escribió Marion Campbell, residente del Alto Manhattan, en la página de GoFundMe.
“Respeto a la leyenda”, escribió otro donante.
Hasta que su edad y movilidad lo obstaculizaron recientemente, Franco podía ser encontrado la mayoría de los domingos cerca del Teatro Apollo, saludando a los turistas mientras vendía y exhibía sus obras de arte. Un libro centrado en su vida y obra, Born to Live: The True Story of The Man Who Made Harlem Beautiful, fue publicado en 2018.
Nunca esperó que sus murales de puertas se hicieran famosos.
Las puertas cerradas eran una vista común en los escaparates de Harlem durante las décadas de 1960 y 1970 cuando los dueños de negocios buscaban proteger su propiedad de posibles saqueadores fuera del horario comercial.
Gaskin se inspiró para pintar murales en las prohibitivas estructuras de aluminio y acero.
“Quería convertir lo negativo en positivo”, dijo. “Quería que la gente tuviera algo agradable para mirar en lugar de las puertas”.
“La gente me decía: ¿Por qué no vas al centro y pintas? De todos modos, nadie quiere venir a Harlem”. Pensaba lo contrario: Harlem necesita algo como esto”, comentó. “Sentí que, si podía poner algo en las puertas, tendrían un significado diferente”.
Los dueños de negocios se mostraron receptivos a tener los murales marcados en su propiedad, dijo Gaskin.
“No les molestó. Fue una ventaja para ellos porque hizo que sus puertas se vieran bonitas”, explicó. “El negocio de los dueños de las tiendas comienza cuando abren las puertas. Mi negocio comenzó cuando cayeron las puertas. Me dieron un cheque en blanco para hacer lo que quisiera”.
A Gaskin nunca le pagaron por ninguna de sus pinturas de puertas. “Lo hice por amor. Fue mi contribución a Harlem , dijo.
Sin embargo, la atención de los murales llevó a otro trabajo lucrativo para Gaskin, a quien empresas locales le encargaron la creación de murales de interior, pinturas individuales e incluso murales de pared en otros países.
“Esas puertas eran fueron mi publicidad. Esa fue mi tarjeta de presentación. Me abrió tantas puertas”, afirmó. “Los periódicos decían: Vengan a ver a Franco el Grande. [Ellos] llamaban a la calle 125, bulevar Franco”.
Gaskin ha sido invitado a pintar en Francia, Japón, Alemania, Suiza, Italia, Brasil, África y el Caribe.
“Nunca creí que mi pincel llegaría tan lejos, nunca en mis sueños más locos”, dijo.
Gaskin ha estudiado seis idiomas diferentes, lo que le ayuda a conversar con turistas internacionales.
Antes de la pandemia, era una parada habitual en la calle 125 para los recorridos turísticos en autobús realizados por varias agencias de viajes europeas.
“La gente viene de todo el mundo y saben quién es”, dijo Nesfield. “Es bastante excepcional”.
Conectarse con los demás no siempre fue fácil para Gaskin. Sufrió una lesión traumática cuando tenía tres años, ya que se cayó de una ventana del tercer piso y permaneció en coma durante un mes.
Las lesiones en la cabeza resultantes lo dejaron incapaz de hablar cuando era un niño pequeño, lo que hizo que se volviera solitario. Comenzó a hacer obras de arte como una forma de expresarse y pasar el tiempo.
“Me sentaba y dibujaba día y noche. El dibujo fue mi compañero. Nunca tuve el lujo de jugar con mis compañeros”, relató Gaskin.
A los 9 años, desarrolló un interés por la magia. Después de perfeccionar sus habilidades, realizaba trucos y espectáculos de magia, lo que le valió al introvertido Gaskin nuevos amigos y admiradores y lo inspiró a adoptar el apodo de “Franco el Grande”, inspirado en los magos.
“La magia me dio la confianza de que podía comunicarme con la gente”, dijo.
Nacido en Panamá, Gaskin llegó a los Estados Unidos en 1958 para seguir una carrera como artista. Su primera oportunidad notable llegó en 1960, cuando un bar de Manhattan lo contrató para pintar un mural interior.
Gaskin pintó una escena del horizonte y usó un efecto de iluminación que cambiaba la pintura de día a noche cada 20 minutos.
“Fue una gran oportunidad para mí. Todos los bares seguían llamándome pidiéndome que hiciera cosas en sus establecimientos”, dijo.
Aunque Gaskin no ha pintado un nuevo mural en el vecindario desde 2018, tiene la esperanza de poder volver a hacerlo.
“Mis manos ya no son lo que solían ser, pero practico todos los días, tratando de hacerme más fuerte”, dijo.
Describió la pandemia como un momento “difícil” que lo ha obligado a permanecer encerrado en su apartamento desde principios de 2020.
Gaskin dijo que está agradecido por una larga carrera y que sus murales han tenido un impacto duradero.
“Incluso si no obtenía el reconocimiento de eso, lo hice porque quería”, dijo. “Si haces algo que realmente te importa, siempre tendrá sentido”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.francothegreat.com.
Para contribuir a la campaña GoFundMe, vaya a: bit.ly/3jh2ZUM.