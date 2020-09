“An epidemic within a pandemic”

New support for minority entrepreneurs

More for M/WBEs.

The de Blasio administration held a virtual roundtable on August 27 on how the city is attempting to help minority entrepreneurs grow their businesses – including supporting more bids for M/WBE certification.

Just as communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, so have New York City’s minority business owners.

According to a June 2020 survey by the New York City Comptroller’s Office, 85 percent of the city’s Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) believe they cannot survive for six more months. In addition, 35 percent of M/WBEs reported that they cannot operate during the pandemic.

“COVID has made it very clear that we have an epidemic within the pandemic,” First Lady Chirlane McCray said at the roundtable, which was presented for members of the community and ethnic media.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” she said. “We know that entrepreneurs of color are really struggling and there are additional obstacles to their success.”

On July 28, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order enabling programs to help minority entrepreneurs, including government contract matching, access to pro bono business consultants and mentorship networks. It will also provide an opportunity for non-certified businesses to learn how to do business with the city.

To increase opportunities for M/WBEs to win procurement contracts with the city, the executive order establishes a chief diversity officer within all city agencies.

The order also encourages all city agencies to procure goods, services, and construction from M/WBEs for amounts up to $500,000 and requires every city agency that is conducting procurement in response to the pandemic to consider at least one quote from a M/WBE before awarding the contract.

“We need to make sure our agencies across the board are prioritizing contracting with these businesses,” said Sideya Sherman, Executive Director of the city’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity. “We’re also making sure there are supports in place, whether it’s access to networks or technical assistance, other types of resources for businesses of color so they’re able to compete and succeed.”

During the de Blasio administration, the city has increased its spending on contracts issued to M/WBE’s by about $300 million annually, said NYC Small Business Services Deputy Commissioner Dynishal Gross.

Since 2016, the city has set an annual goal of issuing 30 percent of its procurement contracts to M/WBEs, Gross said. She encouraged small businesses to complete the M/WBE certification process.

“We cannot count that firm as having diverse ownership unless you’ve gone through the process,” she said. “That’s what the certification allows us to know, that we can count that firm as diverse and we can report out on our contracting.”

Entrepreneurs should seek out emerging opportunities during the pandemic, suggested Gross, such as pivoting their business for products and services that are needed due to coronavirus.

Gigi De Jesús, owner of apparel company Salsa Professional, said she gained expanded access to city contracts after her business became M/WBE-certified. Though her company’s main product is work uniforms, she began selling masks and thermometers after the pandemic hit.

“You have to adapt,” she remarked. “What do you do that the city needs?”

De Jesús said that securing city contracts led to other business opportunities within the private sector.

“If you can do the city business, you’re going to get phone calls,” she said. “Your business is going to grow and evolve.”

For more information regarding M/WBE certification or programs to help minority entrepreneurs, visit sbsconnect.nyc.gov or call 888.SBS.4NYC.