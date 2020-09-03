- English
Untitled
By Rosa Naparstek
Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot 7 times in the back last week, in front of his three children by a policeman holding him by his T-shirt. Jacob Blake is now in the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down. He was originally shackled to the bed, described as standard procedure though he cannot move. Jacob Blake was named after his Father, Jacob Blake, who was named after his Father, Jacob Blake. And may this lineage leading back to the shackles that brought him and him and him here, now in the name of the Name remind us all of who we are to unshackle us all.
Awesome Awesome Awesome
Greater than enough
Let each petal blossom
From stones that
Were rough cut.
Never mind the memory
Never mind the mind
Don’t get lost in reverie
It will steal you blind.
Just say the name
say the name, say
the name the same
and taste the waters
of a world where
Jacob Blake where
Jacob Blake Jacob Blake
is Jacob Blake.
A refugee of WWII, Rosa Naparstek’s long and varied career charts a path from studies in Physics to a Law Degree and straight into art-making, with social activism front-and-center throughout. For more, please visit rosanaparstek.com.