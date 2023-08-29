All Too Well
All Too Well
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Fair warning: you do not want me on your Jeopardy team if one of the categories is pop culture. But when it comes to Taylor Swift, I just might surprise you.
Like millions of Swifties around the globe, I was on my feet for the entire three hours of her concert and sang my heart out song after song.
Her record-breaking Eras Tour has crashed online ticket sales platforms in the U.S. and abroad. Taylor calls herself a storyteller. Undoubtedly, she is her own best protagonist. Her lyrics sing of heartache, yearning, loss, and love that are uniquely hers and universally shared.
Even if you are not a Swiftie, you will appreciate the mental health messages that fill her songs. Consider, for example, Taylor’s iconic ten-minute version of “All Too Well.”
“We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate / Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” Just a few bars of deeply encoded music can flood us with memories and take us back in time to places and experiences we cherish from long ago. What is it about music, memory, and emotions? Music helps us remember more vivid details about events in the past. We remember where we were, how we felt, and who we were with – sometimes, music can even trigger olfactory memory. Because music activates areas of the brain associated with emotion and reward, it helps us both lay down new memories and retrieve stored memories.
“But maybe this thing was a masterpiece ’til you tore it all up.” Taylor’s version of All Too Well is ten minutes of remembering and soul searching as she attempts to understand why Jake Gyllenhaal ended their relationship. All Too Well (Taylor’s version) topped all kinds of records and became the longest-running number-one song in U.S. Billboard chart history. Why? Swift has an extraordinary gift for articulating experiences we all know but struggle to put into words. Who hasn’t experienced the loss of a breakup? It can be excruciatingly lonely. Songs like All Too Well help us feel seen and heard and less alone, which is always good for our mental health.
“From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones / I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight.” Swift references her eating disorder here (and in other songs). For several years she had alluded to her struggles with body image issues and food, but it was around the release of Ms. Americana in 2020 that Swift explicitly acknowledged her history of an eating disorder and the work she did to get to a place where she can “recognize and diagnose toxic messages being sent to me by society, by culture about my body.” She has spoken out about the need to counter these pernicious cultural ideas. Taylor is keenly aware that many of her most devoted fans are adolescent and young adult women – the demographic most at risk of internalizing these unhealthy beauty ideals, developing an eating disorder, and/or experiencing poor body image, social comparison, and vulnerability to appearance-related social pressures. Speaking publicly about her personal struggles and her rebuke of this assault on women and women’s bodies has the potential to empower, inspire, and maybe even, help protect some of her fans from developing an eating disorder.
“But you keep my old scarf from that very first week.” We commonly talk about transitional objects providing comfort for babies. Soft, cuddly, nice-to-the-touch blankets and teddy bears are classic transitional objects. The blanket belonging to the Peanuts character, Linus, may be the most famous of all. Transitional objects provide security and comfort to young ones as they learn to manage separations from caregivers and soothe themselves. We don’t talk about transitional objects for adults as often, but this line about Taylor’s former boyfriend holding on to her scarf reminds us how common it is to treasure objects that remind us of loved ones to comfort and console ourselves no matter our age.
“Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it / I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it.” We all know the allure of fantasizing about going back in time to some real or imagined moment when life was sweeter or simpler, more joyful, or at least not burdened by the pain of our current circumstances. The dilemma is that there’s no going back. Traumatic life events change us. They produce a stress response that impacts the amygdala, hippocampus, and prefrontal cortex – regions of the brain involved in memory and emotion regulation. Trauma-informed therapies can help people work through the psychological and physiological impairments associated with trauma. Establishing new pathways and rewiring the brain is possible, but therapy and recovery take us forward, not backward.
Taylor Swift has sold more than 50 million albums globally. She has 10 Grammys, an Emmy Award, 23 Billboard Music Awards, 23 American Music Awards, and 12 Country Music Association Awards. She has broken all kinds of records. But her real superpower is in the community she has created at a time when young people are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and suicide at unprecedented rates. Whatever your troubles, Taylor has a song that will ensure you are not alone.
All Too Well
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Advertencia: no me querrán en su equipo de Jeopardy si una de las categorías es cultura pop. Pero si se trata de Taylor Swift, puede que les sorprenda.
Al igual que millones de swifties de todo el mundo, estuve de pie durante las tres horas que duró su concierto y canté a pleno pulmón canción tras canción.
Su gira Eras Tour, que bate récords, ha colapsado las plataformas de venta de entradas por Internet en Estados Unidos y en el extranjero. Taylor se define a sí misma como una contadora de historias. Sin duda, ella es su mejor protagonista. Sus letras hablan de angustia, anhelo, pérdida y amor que son exclusivamente suyas y universalmente compartidas.
Incluso si no son seguidores de Taylor Swift, entenderán los mensajes sobre salud mental que llenan sus canciones. Consideren, por ejemplo, la icónica versión de diez minutos de Taylor de “All Too Well”.
“We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate / Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” (“Cantamos en el coche, perdiéndonos al norte del estado / Las hojas de otoño caen perfectamente”, en español). Sólo unos pocos compases de música profundamente codificada pueden inundarnos de recuerdos y hacernos retroceder en el tiempo a lugares y experiencias que atesoramos desde hace mucho tiempo. ¿Qué tienen la música, la memoria y las emociones? La música nos ayuda a recordar detalles más vívidos sobre acontecimientos del pasado. Recordamos dónde estábamos, cómo nos sentíamos, con quién estábamos. A veces, la música puede incluso activar la memoria olfativa. Como la música activa zonas del cerebro asociadas a la emoción y la recompensa, nos ayuda tanto a crear nuevos recuerdos como a recuperar recuerdos almacenados.
“But maybe this thing was a masterpiece ’til you tore it all up.” (“Pero tal vez esta cosa era una obra maestra hasta que lo destrozaste todo”, en español). La versión de Taylor de All Too Well son diez minutos de recuerdos y de búsqueda del alma mientras ella intenta comprender por qué Jake Gyllenhaal puso fin a su relación. All Too Well (la versión de Taylor) batió todo tipo de récords y se convirtió en la canción que más tiempo ha permanecido en el número uno de la lista Billboard de Estados Unidos. ¿Por qué? Porque Swift tiene un don extraordinario para expresar experiencias que todos conocemos pero que nos cuesta expresar con palabras. ¿Quién no ha experimentado el dolor de una ruptura? Puede ser insoportablemente solitario. Canciones como All Too Well nos ayudan a sentirnos vistos y escuchados y menos solos, lo que siempre es bueno para nuestra salud mental.
“From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones / I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight.” (“Desde que tu Brooklyn rompió mi piel y mis huesos / soy un soldado que regresa con la mitad de su peso”, en español). Swift hace referencia a su trastorno alimentario aquí (y en otras canciones). Durante varios años aludió a sus problemas con la imagen corporal y la comida, pero fue en torno al lanzamiento de Ms. Americana en 2020 que Swift reconoció explícitamente su historial de desórdenes alimentarios y el trabajo que hizo para llegar a un punto en el que pudiera “reconocer y diagnosticar los mensajes tóxicos que le envían la sociedad y la cultura sobre su cuerpo”. Ha hablado abiertamente sobre la necesidad de contrarrestar estas ideas culturalmente perniciosas. Taylor es muy consciente de que muchos de sus fans más devotos son adolescentes y mujeres jóvenes, el grupo demográfico con mayor riesgo de interiorizar estos ideales de belleza poco saludables, desarrollar un trastorno alimentario y/o experimentar una imagen corporal pobre, comparaciones sociales y vulnerabilidad a las presiones sociales relacionadas con la apariencia. Hablar públicamente de sus luchas personales y de su rechazo a este ataque contra las mujeres y sus cuerpos tiene el potencial de empoderar, inspirar y, tal vez incluso, ayudar a proteger a sus fans de desarrollar un trastorno alimentario.
“But you keep my old scarf from that very first week.” (“Pero conservas mi vieja bufanda de aquella primera semana”, en español). Solemos hablar de objetos de transición que proporcionan comodidad a los bebés. Las mantas y los ositos de peluche suaves, blanditos y agradables al tacto son objetos de transición clásicos. La manta del personaje de Peanuts, Linus, puede que sea el más famoso de todos. Los objetos transicionales proporcionan seguridad y consuelo a los más pequeños mientras aprenden a manejar las separaciones de sus cuidadores y a tranquilizarse por sí mismos. No hablamos tan a menudo de los objetos de transición para los adultos, pero esta frase sobre el ex novio de Taylor aferrándose a su bufanda nos recuerda lo común que es atesorar objetos que nos recuerdan a seres queridos para reconfortarnos y consolarnos, independientemente de nuestra edad.
“Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it / I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it.” (“El tiempo no vuela, es como si estuviera paralizada por él / Me gustaría volver a ser la de antes, pero sigo intentando encontrarla”, en español). Todos conocemos el encanto de fantasear con la idea de retroceder en el tiempo a algún momento -real o imaginario- en el que la vida fuera más dulce o sencilla, más alegre o, al menos, no estuviera cargada del sufrimiento de nuestras circunstancias actuales. El dilema es que no hay vuelta atrás. Los acontecimientos vitales traumáticos nos cambian. Producen una respuesta de estrés que afecta a la amígdala, el hipocampo y el córtex prefrontal, regiones del cerebro implicadas en la memoria y la regulación de las emociones. Las terapias centradas en el trauma pueden ayudar a las personas a superar las alteraciones psicológicas y fisiológicas asociadas al mismo. Es posible crear nuevas vías y reconfigurar el cerebro, pero la terapia y la recuperación nos llevan hacia adelante, no hacia atrás.
Taylor Swift ha vendido más de 50 millones de álbumes en todo el mundo. Ha ganado 10 Grammys, un Emmy, 23 premios Billboard Music, 23 premios American Music y 12 premios de la Country Music Association. Ha batido todo tipo de récords. Pero su verdadero súper poder reside en la comunidad que ha creado en un momento en que los jóvenes experimentan síntomas de ansiedad, depresión, soledad y suicidio a un ritmo sin precedentes. Sean cuales sean tus problemas, Taylor tiene una canción que te asegurará que no estás solo.