Covid home test distribution expanded

Turkey and tests.

Five new walk-up sites for Covid at-home test distribution are opening up within NYC Department of Probation’s Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON) Nutrition Kitchens – just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The NeON Nutrition Kitchens are community food pantries that assist people transitioning from the justice system and other residents of justice-impacted neighborhoods. The sites will receive an initial allocation of over 50,000 tests at its locations in each of the five boroughs in advance of NeON’s Thanksgiving food drives.

“We must continue our efforts to serve every community across the city and this partnership gives us a supportive way to reach those that are justice-involved,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom. “Thank you to the Test & Treat Corps and Department of Probation for making tests available at these sites, so people can both fill their basket with food for the holiday and bring home some at-home Covid tests to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

Department of Probation-run sites performing test distribution include NeON Kitchen Manhattan at 127 West 127th Street and NeON Kitchen Bronx at 198 East 161st Street.

The expansion brings Test & Treat’s network of walk-up distribution sites to over 240 locations citywide.

The Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON) comprises a network of resource hubs strategically located in seven New York City neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by the justice system. These neighborhoods are home to large numbers of people on probation — the majority of whom are people of color.

Through this nationally recognized model, NYC Probation provides resources, programming, and opportunities in partnership with community residents, organizations, and other city agencies.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the NYC Test & Treat Corps in designating NeON Nutrition Kitchen locations as walk-up sites for at-home test distribution this holiday season,” said Probation Commissioner Ana M. Bermúdez. “The Nutrition Kitchens, part of our Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON), have been lifelines in these disproportionately impacted communities, feeding over half a million people last year alone. Ensuring that people in need have access to at-home tests, a vital resource during the holiday season, is another important way we are working to help keep communities throughout New York City safe and healthy.”

