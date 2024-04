Celestial Safety

Be solar safe.

New Yorkers are being urged to take precautions ahead of the once-in-a-generation celestial event ahead – the Total Solar Eclipse – on Monday, April 8.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, will encompass the western and northern parts of New York State with the roughly 100-mile-wide path of totality entering in the southwestern part of the state at just after 3:15 p.m. and departing northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Cities and towns within this path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh.

The entire event will last for up to 2 ½ hours, marking the time the sun is first obstructed to the last moments when the moon’s shadow is cast.

Protect your Vision

During the eclipse, it is especially unsafe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection.

Doing so can result in serious injury.

The partial phases of the solar eclipse can only be safely observed directly with specialized eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer ­– regular sunglasses are not a safe replacement.

As announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, a new statewide effort will include the distribution of limited-edition I LOVE NY eclipse glasses at 30 locations throughout the state – including New York State Welcome Centers and select service areas along the NYS Thruway.

New York stargazers are also asked to be wary of scams, fake merchandise and phony accommodation listings.

“The total solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-generation experience for our state, and it’s critical that New Yorkers have the tools and information to enjoy it safely,” said Hochul in a statement. “From heightening awareness of scams to providing thousands of New Yorkers with eclipse glasses, I’m focused on giving everyone the resources they need to safely experience this extraordinary event.”

A limited quantity of I LOVE NY eclipse glasses will be available at locations throughout the state, including New York State Welcome Centers and select service areas along the New York State Thruway (at the Applegreen C-Stores). A full list of locations distributing I LOVE NY glasses, as well as other sources for eclipse glasses, are available at t.ly/OlVhI. Glasses will be limited to two pairs per person, while supplies last, with a limited amount distributed daily. The glasses were approved by the New York State Department of Health and carry a certification from the ISO, which is the International Organization for Standardization, written as the acronym derived from the French version of the name.

No Stargazing Scams

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is also providing tips for the hundreds of thousands of consumers planning to travel to New York State to witness the solar eclipse over New York. Consumers need to be informed of their rights, shop smartly to safeguard their hard-earned money and stay vigilant to protect themselves from scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scams associated with the 2024 solar eclipse may include:

Travel Scams: Scammers may advertise discounted travel packages or transportation services for viewing the eclipse, only to disappear with customers' money or provide subpar services.

Fake Merchandise: Unscrupulous vendors might sell counterfeit or overpriced eclipse-themed merchandise.

Phony Accommodation Listings:Scammers could create false hotel or rental listings claiming to have optimal views of the eclipse while these listings may not exist or properties may not be as described, or the lister is not really the owner.

To safeguard against these scams, consumers should:

Try to pay with a credit card. Credit cards often offer more protection than paying by cash, check or debit card. Some credit card companies also offer perks like trip insurance or concierge service while traveling and may offer additional protections if the trip is cancelled. Check with your credit card company on the conditions of travel expenditure reimbursement.

Purchase verified eclipse merchandise. Purchase eclipse viewing glasses and other related products only from reputable vendors or verified sources. Look to see if the glasses include the ISO stamp and message. When seeking eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, your best bet is to start with the American Astronomical Society (AAS) list of suppliers so you can be sure your viewers are safe.

Safeguard personal information. Exercise caution when providing personal or financial information online. This advice is good all year round, not just for the eclipse.

Do your research.Verify the legitimacy of accommodation listings by researching the property and reading reviews from trusted sources.

Any consumer who encounters a marketplace problem while enjoying the eclipse in New York can file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection at https://dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.

In New York City, glasses will be available at the Moynihan Train Hall at the MTA Long Island Rail Road ticket windows. The Hall is located at 421 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10001 and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To find sunglasses at other locations, please visit t.ly/OlVhI.

For more planning details on the eclipse in New York State, please visit iloveny.com/eclipse.