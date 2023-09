Trash, Compost and Recycling Collection Schedule for Labor Day, September 4, 2023

In advance of the Labor Day holiday, the New York City Department of Sanitation has announced its trash, compost and recycling collection schedule for Monday, September 4, 2023. There WILL BE trash and compost collection on the holiday, in line with the Department’s mission to get New York City cleaner, faster.

Residents who normally receive Monday trash and composting collection should put their material at the curb the evening of Sunday, September 3, for collection starting Monday, September 4.

Residents who normally receive Monday recycling collection should put their material at the curb the evening of Monday, September 4 for collection starting Tuesday, September 5.

Please note that collection delays are possible after holidays.

For questions about Sanitation services and holiday schedules contact 311 or visit nyc.gov/sanitation.