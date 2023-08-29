Assistance Needed

Tatyana Koltunyuk was the victim of a shark attack while swimming in Rockaway Beach, New York on August 7.

The former marine engineer has undergone 5 surgeries in the first 8 days since the attack, and will require more.

Her medical team has predicted that recovery will take several years of intense physical therapy and close medical monitoring, during which time she will have significantly limited mobility. Though the full impact of her injury is not yet known, it has left her with a permanent disability.

Her family issued a statement, asking for assistance via GoFundMe.

“This fiercely intelligent and passionate woman emigrated to the United States from Odessa, Ukraine with her husband and daughter in 1996. A few weeks after arriving, her husband died of a heart attack, leaving Tatyana to raise her daughter on her own in a new country. The language barrier prevented her from continuing her professional career as an engineer, but she worked tirelessly to support her family, providing her daughter with ballet and music lessons, cultural experiences, and the best possible education.

She is 65 years old and was eagerly anticipating her retirement, when she could — for the first time in her life — take a break. She talked about swimming in the ocean every day, walking around the city with a new puppy, and traveling with her daughter and son-in-law.

Limitless in the love and generosity she showers upon others, our mother is an empathetic, thoughtful, and deeply proud woman who would never ask for anything, always putting others before herself.

So, we are asking for help on her behalf. Thank you for your support.”

Tatyana Koltunyuk’s daughter and son-in-law have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her recovery. The link to that can be found at: https://gofund.me/67e64ac4.