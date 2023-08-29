Assistance Needed
Tatyana Koltunyuk was the victim of a shark attack while swimming in Rockaway Beach, New York on August 7.
The former marine engineer has undergone 5 surgeries in the first 8 days since the attack, and will require more.
Her medical team has predicted that recovery will take several years of intense physical therapy and close medical monitoring, during which time she will have significantly limited mobility. Though the full impact of her injury is not yet known, it has left her with a permanent disability.
Her family issued a statement, asking for assistance via GoFundMe.
“This fiercely intelligent and passionate woman emigrated to the United States from Odessa, Ukraine with her husband and daughter in 1996. A few weeks after arriving, her husband died of a heart attack, leaving Tatyana to raise her daughter on her own in a new country. The language barrier prevented her from continuing her professional career as an engineer, but she worked tirelessly to support her family, providing her daughter with ballet and music lessons, cultural experiences, and the best possible education.
She is 65 years old and was eagerly anticipating her retirement, when she could — for the first time in her life — take a break. She talked about swimming in the ocean every day, walking around the city with a new puppy, and traveling with her daughter and son-in-law.
Limitless in the love and generosity she showers upon others, our mother is an empathetic, thoughtful, and deeply proud woman who would never ask for anything, always putting others before herself.
So, we are asking for help on her behalf. Thank you for your support.”
Tatyana Koltunyuk’s daughter and son-in-law have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her recovery. The link to that can be found at: https://gofund.me/67e64ac4.
Se necesita ayuda
Tatyana Koltunyuk fue víctima del ataque de un tiburón mientras nadaba en Rockaway Beach, Nueva York, el 7 de agosto.
La ex ingeniera naval ha sido sometida a 5 operaciones en los 8 días transcurridos desde el ataque, y necesitará más.
Su equipo médico ha pronosticado que la recuperación llevará varios años de intensa fisioterapia y estrecha vigilancia médica, durante los cuales tendrá una movilidad considerablemente limitada. Aunque aún no se conocen todas las consecuencias de la lesión, ésta le ha dejado una discapacidad permanente.
Su familia ha emitido un comunicado en el que pide ayuda a través de GoFundMe.
“Esta apasionada y extremadamente inteligente mujer emigró a Estados Unidos desde Odessa (Ucrania) con su marido y su hija en 1996. Pocas semanas después de llegar, su marido murió de un ataque al corazón, dejando a Tatyana sola para criar a su hija en un nuevo país. La barrera del idioma le impidió continuar su carrera profesional como ingeniera, pero trabajó incansablemente para mantener a su familia, proporcionando a su hija clases de ballet y música, experiencias culturales y la mejor educación posible.
Tiene 65 años y esperaba con ansia su jubilación, cuando podría -por primera vez en su vida- tomarse un respiro. Hablaba de nadar en el mar todos los días, de pasear por la ciudad con su nuevo cachorro y de viajar con su hija y su yerno.
Sin límites en el amor y la generosidad que prodiga a los demás, nuestra madre es una mujer empática, atenta y profundamente orgullosa que nunca pedía nada, siempre anteponiendo a los demás a sí misma.
Por eso pedimos ayuda en su nombre. Gracias por su apoyo”.
La hija y el yerno de Tatyana Koltunyuk han lanzado una campaña GoFundMe para recaudar dinero para su recuperación. El enlace se puede consultar en: https://gofund.me/67e64ac4.