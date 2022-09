Harlem instructor named NY “Teacher of the Year”

Harlem high school teacher Billy Green has been named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year by the state’s Board of Regents.

Green, who teaches chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School, received his award on September 13 during the Board of Regents meeting in Albany.

“Billy Green found his calling in the classroom, something I saw firsthand when I visited him with his students,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Betty A. Rosa. “He ignites a spark in them, imparting a love for life-long learning and inspiring them to take charge of their personal and academic responsibilities.”

A Harlem native, Green is a veteran of multiple city schools and “brings an imaginative approach to teaching chemistry to connect with students, intertwining the arts with science and mathematics,” according to the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) union, which celebrated Green’s award in Albany.

NYSUT consists of more than 1,200 local unions across the state whose 600,000 members represent active and retired academic and education workers, including classroom teachers, college and university faculty and professional staff as well as school bus drivers, healthcare technicians, custodians, secretaries, and more.

In addition to core STEM courses, Green has created elective high school courses like Hip Hop and Science Education and Sociocultural Perspectives of Science Education through Arts Practices.

“Billy’s dedication to connecting with his students and community through culturally responsive teaching and project-based learning exemplifies how 21st century teachers have honed their craft to meet the needs of diverse students in a changing world,” said NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene T. DiBrango. “His commitment to learning from his students and creating a collaborative environment in which he doesn’t just teach, but guides them in their own learning, is inspiring to see.”

“Teacher of the Year Billy Green makes a difference in his students’ lives,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. “Once children are in his class, they are in his class for life. He will be a powerful voice for our students, our profession and our public schools. Thank you, Billy, for putting the spotlight where it belongs — on the magic that takes place in our classrooms.”

At A. Philip Randolph Campus, Green is the facilitator of the school’s LGBTQ affinity group and also established an LGBTQ youth support center in East Harlem. In addition, he has worked with the non-profit Opus Dance Theatre to establish summer arts camps for children in Ghana and South Africa.

In his role as Teacher of the Year, Green will serve as an ambassador for teachers across the state. He also becomes the state’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year, an award given annually by the Council of Chief State School officers.

Green said he is proud of his Harlem roots and works hard “to give back by uplifting my students through their education and giving them a voice in their learning.”

“This award is for my community,” he remarked. “I want to be an example of how when you work hard and give back to your community, the accolades and empowerment that goes with that come back to your community.”

For more, please visit nysut.org.