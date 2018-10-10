Kick of Kale

Recipe: Smoky Greens

The leafy green kale has emerged of late in as a popular green and a so-called “super food” that is versatile. There are kale chips, kale smoothies and even kale ice cream. The cruciferous vegetable, similar to cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, has been hailed as a low-fat and nutrient-dense option. Also on the list is collard greens, which offer thick, slightly bitter, and edible leaves. The vegetable is a staple in Southern U.S. cuisine.

Kale and collard greens both contain substantial servings of vitamin K and vitamin A.

Both are also rich in soluble fiber and have strong antioxidant properties.

This recipe keeps it simple – you can choose either kale or collard greens, or both – and this adds a smoky touch.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 bunch of collards (kale or other dark leafy greens), destemmed and chopped

½ tsp honey

¼ tsp salt

A pinch of chipotle chili powder

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. ½ cup; makes 5 servings)

49 calories; 5 grams carbohydrate; 3 grams fat; 2 grams protein; 3 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a large pot over medium-low heat and cook garlic about 1-2 minutes.

Add greens, honey, salt, and chili powder.

Reduce heat to low and cover.

Allow greens to steam until tender (kale will be faster [10 minutes] than collards [15-20 minutes]).

If greens start to stick, add a splash of water as needed.

