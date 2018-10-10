- English
Recipe: Smoky Greens
The leafy green kale has emerged of late in as a popular green and a so-called “super food” that is versatile. There are kale chips, kale smoothies and even kale ice cream. The cruciferous vegetable, similar to cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, has been hailed as a low-fat and nutrient-dense option. Also on the list is collard greens, which offer thick, slightly bitter, and edible leaves. The vegetable is a staple in Southern U.S. cuisine.
Kale and collard greens both contain substantial servings of vitamin K and vitamin A.
Both are also rich in soluble fiber and have strong antioxidant properties.
This recipe keeps it simple – you can choose either kale or collard greens, or both – and this adds a smoky touch.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 bunch of collards (kale or other dark leafy greens), destemmed and chopped
- ½ tsp honey
- ¼ tsp salt
- A pinch of chipotle chili powder
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. ½ cup; makes 5 servings)
49 calories; 5 grams carbohydrate; 3 grams fat; 2 grams protein; 3 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium-low heat and cook garlic about 1-2 minutes.
- Add greens, honey, salt, and chili powder.
- Reduce heat to low and cover.
- Allow greens to steam until tender (kale will be faster [10 minutes] than collards [15-20 minutes]).
- If greens start to stick, add a splash of water as needed.
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Encanto de col rizada
Receta: verdes ahumados
La col de hoja verde se ha convertido últimamente en un verde popular y en un llamado “súper alimento” que es versátil. Hay chips de col rizada, batidos de col rizada e incluso helado de col rizada. La verdura crucífera, similar a la col, el brócoli, la coliflor y las coles de Bruselas, ha sido aclamada como una opción baja en grasa y rica en nutrientes. También en la lista está la col, que ofrece hojas gruesas, ligeramente amargas y comestibles. La verdura es un alimento básico en la cocina del sur de los Estados Unidos.
La col rizada y la col contienen porciones sustanciales de vitamina K y vitamina A.
Ambos también son ricas en fibra soluble y tienen fuertes propiedades antioxidantes.
Esta receta es simple: puede elegir entre col o col rizada, o ambos, y esto agrega un toque ahumado.
INGREDIENTES
- 1 cucharada de aceite de oliva
- 1 diente de ajo, picado
- 1 manojo de coles (col rizada u otras verduras de hojas verdes oscuras), desmenuzadas y picadas
- ½ cucharadita de miel
- ¼ cucharadita de sal
- Una pizca de polvo de chile chipotle
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL PARA UNA PORCIÓN
(aprox. ½ taza; hace 5 porciones)
49 calorías; 5 gramos de carbohidratos; 3 gramos de grasa; 2 gramos de proteína; 3 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
- Caliente el aceite en una olla grande a fuego medio-bajo y cocine el ajo por 1-2 minutos.
- Añada las verduras, la miel, la sal y el chile en polvo.
- Reduzca el fuego a bajo y cubra.
- Permita que las verduras se cocinen al vapor hasta que estén tiernas (la col rizada será más rápida [10 minutos] que las coles [15-20 minutos]).
- Si las verduras comienzan a pegarse, agregue un chorrito de agua según sea necesario.
Desde su inicio en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que tengan en cuenta el presupuesto y que sean cercanas, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.