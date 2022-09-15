Whim and Will

New works explore correlations and contexts

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The new show focuses on 10 digital art works created over a decade; this piece is titled Kaleidoscopically.

Michelle Orsi Gordon’s new show is called “Recognizing Connections.” Gordon said, “I see things and try to incorporate connections.”

Regular patrons of Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) events know Gordon as the woman behind the scenes, flawlessly executing their special events. Now her work is front and Center at the Amin and Estelle Gold Wing Gallery at the Hebrew Tabernacle.

Turtle Flying in the Night Sky.

The 10 digital art works on display were created over a decade, representing a huge shift from the way Gordon originally created art. As a child, she took things out of the trash and make it into art. At Parsons School of Design, and then later in grad school at Montclair State University, she made collages, prints and photographs. Her work was large, some pieces were 22 feet long. The physical nature of working big was appealing. “You’re moving around in it, so you constantly get different perspectives,” she said. “I really enjoyed that.”

Shell of Your Understanding.

These days, Gordon works small. “I’ve been working on my phone for the past 10 years,” she said. Gone too are the materials used in collages. “I was all about the materials for a really long time – getting just the right things,” she said. With two young children, the most important element of work might be time. “I need to do this when I can find pockets of time,” she said.

“Everything is happening all at once in my head,” said artist Michelle Orsi Gordon. “So, I pull these images together.”

Even without materials, the work is dense and almost appears textured. Gordon’s images – mostly photos – are broken into smaller pieces and arranged in layers. The images are connected via location, thoughts or even whims. Her art, like her thought process, “is quick and very tangential,” she said. “I have layers of things, like archives and archeology.”

The overlapping images are connected by time, space or even whim. “Everything is happening all at once in my head. So, I pull these images together,” she said. “It’s kind of dizzying.”

What Lies Before Us.

As is life. Soon after Gordon finished grad school, she gave birth to her first daughter, and then her mother passed away. “It was this birth/death cycle going on,” she said. “It was a lot to take in and hold on to.”

In What Lies Before Us, Gordon takes a photo of flowers from her mother’s garden and super-imposes scribbles her child made while in traffic on the BX7. “So, I started doing this process where I would take pictures in my daily life and just really see things, mostly really tiny things, and then collage them together on my phone.”

Synchronicity Part 3.

One of those tiny things is featured in Shell of Your Understanding, an image of an eggshell found at the foot of the stairs at the 215th St. 1 train stop. “It was clearly like something had just been born,” she said. “This was really beautiful for me, this image of an empty shell and the bird’s nest right above the stairs.”

Regina Gradess, curator of the Gold Wing Gallery, prefers to show abstract or non-representational art around the High Holidays. The theme, “Recognizing Connections,” is fundamental to the concept of tikun olam, or repairing the world, she said. “We reconnect with a God who loves us and wants us to change, to come back and do tikun olam.”

For more, please visit hebrewtabernacle.org or call 212.568.8304. For more on the artist, please visit michelleorsigordon.com.