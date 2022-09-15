Whim and Will
New works explore correlations and contexts
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Michelle Orsi Gordon’s new show is called “Recognizing Connections.” Gordon said, “I see things and try to incorporate connections.”
Regular patrons of Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) events know Gordon as the woman behind the scenes, flawlessly executing their special events. Now her work is front and Center at the Amin and Estelle Gold Wing Gallery at the Hebrew Tabernacle.
The 10 digital art works on display were created over a decade, representing a huge shift from the way Gordon originally created art. As a child, she took things out of the trash and make it into art. At Parsons School of Design, and then later in grad school at Montclair State University, she made collages, prints and photographs. Her work was large, some pieces were 22 feet long. The physical nature of working big was appealing. “You’re moving around in it, so you constantly get different perspectives,” she said. “I really enjoyed that.”
These days, Gordon works small. “I’ve been working on my phone for the past 10 years,” she said. Gone too are the materials used in collages. “I was all about the materials for a really long time – getting just the right things,” she said. With two young children, the most important element of work might be time. “I need to do this when I can find pockets of time,” she said.
Even without materials, the work is dense and almost appears textured. Gordon’s images – mostly photos – are broken into smaller pieces and arranged in layers. The images are connected via location, thoughts or even whims. Her art, like her thought process, “is quick and very tangential,” she said. “I have layers of things, like archives and archeology.”
The overlapping images are connected by time, space or even whim. “Everything is happening all at once in my head. So, I pull these images together,” she said. “It’s kind of dizzying.”
As is life. Soon after Gordon finished grad school, she gave birth to her first daughter, and then her mother passed away. “It was this birth/death cycle going on,” she said. “It was a lot to take in and hold on to.”
In What Lies Before Us, Gordon takes a photo of flowers from her mother’s garden and super-imposes scribbles her child made while in traffic on the BX7. “So, I started doing this process where I would take pictures in my daily life and just really see things, mostly really tiny things, and then collage them together on my phone.”
One of those tiny things is featured in Shell of Your Understanding, an image of an eggshell found at the foot of the stairs at the 215th St. 1 train stop. “It was clearly like something had just been born,” she said. “This was really beautiful for me, this image of an empty shell and the bird’s nest right above the stairs.”
Regina Gradess, curator of the Gold Wing Gallery, prefers to show abstract or non-representational art around the High Holidays. The theme, “Recognizing Connections,” is fundamental to the concept of tikun olam, or repairing the world, she said. “We reconnect with a God who loves us and wants us to change, to come back and do tikun olam.”
For more, please visit hebrewtabernacle.org or call 212.568.8304. For more on the artist, please visit michelleorsigordon.com.
Capricho y voluntad
Nuevas obras exploran correlaciones y contextos
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
La nueva exposición de Michelle Orsi Gordon se llama “Reconocer las conexiones”. Gordon dijo, “Veo las cosas y trato de incorporar conexiones”.
Los clientes habituales de los eventos de la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés) conocen a Gordon como la mujer que está entre bastidores, ejecutando impecablemente sus eventos especiales. Ahora su obra está en el centro de la Galería Amin y Estelle Gold Wing del Tabernáculo Hebreo.
Las 10 obras de arte digital exhibidas fueron creadas a lo largo de una década, lo que representa un gran cambio en la forma en que Gordon creaba originalmente el arte. De niña, sacaba cosas de la basura y las convertía en arte. En la Escuela de Diseño Parsons, y más tarde en la escuela de posgrado de la Universidad Estatal de Montclair, hizo collages, grabados y fotografías. Su obra era de gran tamaño, algunas piezas medían 6 metros. La naturaleza física de trabajar a lo grande era atractiva. “Te mueves en la obra, por lo que constantemente obtienes diferentes perspectivas”, dice. “Eso me gustaba mucho”.
Hoy en día, Gordon trabaja en pequeño. “Llevo 10 años trabajando con mi teléfono”, dice. Atrás quedan también los materiales utilizados en los collages. “Durante mucho tiempo me centré en los materiales, en lograr lo preciso”, dice. Con dos hijos pequeños, el elemento más importante del trabajo podría ser el tiempo. “Necesito hacer esto cuando encuentro espacios de tiempo”, dijo.
Incluso sin materiales, la obra es densa y casi parece texturizada. Las imágenes de Gordon -en su mayoría fotos- se dividen en piezas más pequeñas y se disponen en capas. Las imágenes están conectadas por medio de lugares, pensamientos o incluso caprichos. Su arte, como su proceso de pensamiento, “es rápido y muy tangencial. Tengo capas de cosas, como archivos y arqueología”, dice. Las imágenes superpuestas están conectadas por el tiempo, el espacio o incluso el capricho. “Todo ocurre a la vez en mi cabeza. Así que junto estas imágenes”, explica. “Es algo vertiginoso”.
Al igual que la vida. Poco después de que Gordon terminara sus estudios de posgrado, dio a luz a su primera hija, y luego su madre falleció. “Era un ciclo de nacimiento y muerte”, dice. “Fue mucho que asimilar y afrontar”.
En What Lies Before Us, Gordon toma una foto de las flores del jardín de su madre y superpone en la BX7 los garabatos que hacía su hija mientras estaba en el tráfico. “Así que empecé a hacer este proceso en el que tomaba fotos en mi vida diaria y simplemente veía cosas, sobre todo cosas muy pequeñas, y luego las juntaba en mi teléfono”.
Una de esas cosas diminutas aparece en Shell of Your Understanding, una imagen de una cáscara de huevo encontrada al pie de las escaleras de la parada 1 de tren de la calle 215. “Era claramente como si algo acabara de nacer”, dijo. “Para mí fue realmente hermosa esta imagen de una cáscara vacía y el nido de pájaros justo encima de las escaleras”.
Regina Gradess, curadora de la Galería Gold Wing, prefiere mostrar arte abstracto o no representativo en torno a las Altas Fiestas. El tema, “Reconocer las conexiones”, es fundamental para el concepto de tikun olam, o reparar el mundo, dijo. “Reconectamos con un Dios que nos ama y quiere que cambiemos, que volvamos y hagamos tikun olam.”
Para más información, por favor visite hebrewtabernacle.org o llame al 212.568.8304. Para mas información sobre la artista, favor visite michelleorsigordon.com.