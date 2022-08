“We can do better”

Public Advocate releases plan to end homelessness in NYC

By Gregg McQueen

A new plan aims to ease the city’s homelessness crisis.

It can be done.

A group of housing specialists, activists, attorneys, and formerly homeless individuals, together with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, insist that the city’s homelessness crisis can be slowed and even ended – in four years’ time.

The Committee to End Homelessness by 2026, which was convened by Williams in 2020, released a new report that offered concrete recommendations based on their work for the past two years.

“We are in an emergency,” said Williams.

In unveiling the report at a press conference outside his Manhattan office on July 29, Williams said the city’s homeless population – which hovers around 50,000 people – is destined to increase. He pointed to the city’s median rent price of $4,000, and the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium as contributing factors.

“There’s no way that this is not going to get worse, simply because we have seen the housing market go through the roof,” said Williams.

The report details a three-pronged approach to addressing the homelessness crisis: improving existing shelters to better serve resident needs, providing better social services to housed New Yorkers to prevent them from becoming homeless, and building an abundance of permanent affordable apartments.

“This report was based on countless interviews with the true experts on homelessness – people who have experienced it themselves,” said Sara Newman, a Committee to End Homelessness member and Director of Organizing for Open Hearts Initiative. “It also draws on the insights of service providers and advocates who told us what they need to be successful.”

“We envision a city where people are able to get the support they need to stay in their homes before they become homeless,” Newman said, “and one where if they do become homeless, they are able to access housing quickly enough to make a shelter stay truly temporary.”

Among its recommendations, the report proposes expanding access to Section 8 and CityFHEPS vouchers to subsidize rent for low-income families, increasing the city’s supportive housing stock, converting vacant hotels into affordable housing, and offering public housing vacancies to those experiencing homelessness.

“We can do better,” said homeless advocate Shams DaBaron.

Williams said enhanced legal services and other assistance should be provided to ensure that New Yorkers don’t become homeless “in the first place.”

“We have found that supports are just not there for people who are on the cusp of becoming homeless,” he said.

The city’s current shelter system is ineffective at moving people to permanent housing, said the report, which noted that New Yorkers are staying longer in shelters than ever before.

For families, the average length of shelter stay is more than 500 days, according to Department of Homeless Services (DSS) data.

Williams criticized the Adams administration for conducting sweeps of homeless encampments and involving the police in interactions with unhoused New Yorkers. He suggested that the city has failed to prioritize building enough affordable housing.

“Right now, the focus has been on opening new shelters… or pushing people from one space to another,” Williams said.

“Very often when people say they want to fix the homelessness crisis, it means they don’t want to see homeless people,” he remarked.

Delsenia Glover, former Deputy Public Advocate for Housing Equity and a Committee member, offered another motivator for the city to prevent homelessness – simple economics.

“It costs more money to house people in a shelter than to keep people in their homes,” she stated.

The average monthly cost per year to house a family in a shelter is about $6,000, the report said.

According to the report, the estimated overall annual cost of the shelter system operated by the Department of Homeless Services is about is about $2 billion, with an additional $250 million spent to operate additional shelters for survivors of domestic violence, youth, individuals with HIV/AIDS, and those needing emergency relocation after a fire, flood, or other disaster.

The cost of running homeless shelters is higher than the cost of any single housing program in New York City, the report said.

Williams stressed that homelessness and lack of affordable housing should be viewed as intertwined.

“When most people talk about homelessness, they talk about it in a silo,” he said. “You have to talk about homelessness and housing at the exact same time.”

“We are up against a crisis. Right now, there are close to 200,000 evictions pending,” Glover said. “If this plan was in effect two year ago, we could protect those people. What happens is, they fall into a black hole.”

From left: Mayor Adams, advocate DaBaron, DSS Commissioner Jenkins and Williams take part in an uptown “sleepout” to demonstrate solidarity with homeless individuals.

Photo: Violet Mendelsund | NYC Mayor’s Office

Williams urged Governor Kathy Hochul to pass “good cause” eviction legislation that would prohibit landlords from evicting tenants without an order from a housing court judge.

“There’s literally no reason why good cause eviction shouldn’t be passed except the real estate industry has put a lot of money into deceiving people about what good cause eviction does,” he said.

“The Governor right now can get this legislation passed. That is one of the biggest things that we can do to help protect people and keep them in their homes in the first place,” he added.

Homeless advocate Shams DaBaron – who goes by the nickname “Da Homeless Hero” – offered praise for the homelessness plan.

“We’re actually presenting something that gives real detailed solutions,” he said. “I’m going to advise the Mayor, ‘You have to look at this.’”

DaBaron has previously spent time with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss homelessness issues and interact with individuals living on the street.

He also helped organize a sleepout on July 30 in Morningside Park, designed to draw attention to the plight of homeless individuals. Dozens of participants spent the night at 119th Street and Morningside Avenue.

“The goal is to bring non-impacted people into this space, so that they can experience what many of my peers experience,” said DaBaron.

Williams, Adams and Department of Social Service Commissioner Gary Jenkins were among those who visited the event.

“We have to engage the community. We have to change the narrative on what homelessness really is,” DaBaron told Manhattan Times.

“I’m the guy who slept on the park bench, on the trains. I’m that guy. But I let them know, I’m not a danger to your community,” he said. “I’m now thriving and I’m actually trying to do some good. Everyone has the same potential, but we need to give them good, dignified dwellings and we need to give them the services they need. We can do better.”

Please read the full report here: on.nyc.gov/3BC75QP.