Senior Service

City provides 1,000 free computer tablets to older residents

Seniors received free computer tablets.

A thousand seniors have received free computer tablets, equipped with Wi-Fi service, thanks to the city’s Department for the Aging (DFTA).

Mayor Eric Adams and DFTA Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez announced the distribution of free computer tablets to older New Yorkers this past April 19.

The tablet distribution was held at Borinquen Court in the Bronx, part of an initial 10,000-tablet distribution initiative that DFTA began in October 2021 to bridge the digital divide and connect seniors with city services.

To date, 9,000 tablets have been distributed through the program.

“Having access to the Internet and so many of the services our city offers is not a luxury, but a necessity, and today’s delivery of 1,000 tablets to older New Yorkers will finally help make it a reality for our seniors,” said Adams. “These tablets will help close the digital divide, deliver crucial services to New Yorkers, and limit social isolation by allowing our seniors to stay connected and engaged with their friends and family. Age should not stand in the way of staying in contact with loved ones or connecting with key services.”

“These tablets will help close the digital divide,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Each tablet comes with free internet service through December 31st, provided by T-Mobile, and is preloaded with applications, including Zoom, Gmail, and the NYC COVID Safe app.

Users will also be provided with free training on their new tablets at local senior centers, and learn how to connect to DFTA virtual programs. During the distribution event, DFTA referred tablet recipients to the nearest senior center that offers the training.

“The last two years have shown us how important it is to be digitally connected. For older New Yorkers, being in touch with family and friends online and having access to virtual services was a game changer. It helped counter the impact of social isolation and empowered them with new skills,” said Cortés-Vázquez. “That said, there is a deep digital divide among our older adult population because many cannot afford to buy a computer device nor pay for internet service. This initiative finally helps connect the disconnected.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/dfta.