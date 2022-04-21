- English
- Español
Senior Service
City provides 1,000 free computer tablets to older residents
A thousand seniors have received free computer tablets, equipped with Wi-Fi service, thanks to the city’s Department for the Aging (DFTA).
Mayor Eric Adams and DFTA Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez announced the distribution of free computer tablets to older New Yorkers this past April 19.
The tablet distribution was held at Borinquen Court in the Bronx, part of an initial 10,000-tablet distribution initiative that DFTA began in October 2021 to bridge the digital divide and connect seniors with city services.
To date, 9,000 tablets have been distributed through the program.
“Having access to the Internet and so many of the services our city offers is not a luxury, but a necessity, and today’s delivery of 1,000 tablets to older New Yorkers will finally help make it a reality for our seniors,” said Adams. “These tablets will help close the digital divide, deliver crucial services to New Yorkers, and limit social isolation by allowing our seniors to stay connected and engaged with their friends and family. Age should not stand in the way of staying in contact with loved ones or connecting with key services.”
Each tablet comes with free internet service through December 31st, provided by T-Mobile, and is preloaded with applications, including Zoom, Gmail, and the NYC COVID Safe app.
Users will also be provided with free training on their new tablets at local senior centers, and learn how to connect to DFTA virtual programs. During the distribution event, DFTA referred tablet recipients to the nearest senior center that offers the training.
“The last two years have shown us how important it is to be digitally connected. For older New Yorkers, being in touch with family and friends online and having access to virtual services was a game changer. It helped counter the impact of social isolation and empowered them with new skills,” said Cortés-Vázquez. “That said, there is a deep digital divide among our older adult population because many cannot afford to buy a computer device nor pay for internet service. This initiative finally helps connect the disconnected.”
For more, please visit nyc.gov/dfta.
Servicio para adultos mayores
La ciudad proporciona mil tabletas informáticas gratuitas a adultos mayores
Mil adultos mayores han recibido tabletas informáticas gratuitas, equipadas con servicio Wi-Fi, gracias al Departamento para el Envejecimiento de la ciudad (DFTA, por sus siglas en inglés).
El alcalde Eric Adams y la comisionada del DFTA, Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, anunciaron la distribución de tabletas informáticas gratuitas a adultos mayores de Nueva York el pasado 19 de abril.
La distribución de las tabletas se llevó a cabo en Borinquen Court, en el Bronx, y forma parte de una iniciativa inicial de distribución de 10,000 tabletas que el DFTA inició en octubre de 2021 para reducir la brecha digital y conectar a los adultos mayores con los servicios de la ciudad.
Hasta la fecha, se han distribuido 9,000 tabletas a través del programa.
“Tener acceso a Internet y a muchos de los servicios que ofrece nuestra ciudad no es un lujo, sino una necesidad, y la entrega de hoy de mil tabletas a los neoyorquinos de más edad ayudará por fin a hacerlo realidad para nuestros adultos mayores”, dijo Adams. “Estas tabletas ayudarán a cerrar la brecha digital, a prestar servicios cruciales a los neoyorquinos y a limitar el aislamiento social permitiendo a nuestros adultos mayores a mantenerse conectados y comprometidos con sus amigos y familiares. La edad no debería ser un obstáculo para mantenerse en contacto con los seres queridos o para conectarse con servicios clave”.
Cada tableta incluye servicio gratuito de Internet hasta el 31 de diciembre, proporcionado por T-Mobile, y está precargada con aplicaciones, como Zoom, Gmail y la aplicación NYC COVID Safe.
Los usuarios también recibirán formación gratuita sobre sus nuevas tabletas en los centros para adultos mayores locales, y aprenderán a conectarse a los programas virtuales del DFTA. Durante el evento de distribución, el DFTA remitió a los receptores de las tabletas al centro para adultos mayores más cercano que ofrece la capacitación.
“Los dos últimos años nos han demostrado lo importante que es estar conectados digitalmente. Para los neoyorquinos mayores, estar en contacto con la familia y los amigos en línea y tener acceso a los servicios virtuales supuso un parteaguas: ayudó a contrarrestar el impacto del aislamiento social y les dotó de nuevas habilidades”, dijo Cortés-Vázquez. “Dicho esto, existe una profunda brecha digital entre nuestra población de adultos mayores porque muchos no pueden permitirse comprar un dispositivo informático ni pagar el servicio de Internet. Esta iniciativa ayuda por fin a conectar a los desconectados”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/dfta.