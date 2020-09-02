- English
- Español
A story in every storefront
By Gregg McQueen
Paint and peek.
A Northern Manhattan visual artist is seeking to open up the doors – and stories – of local businesses and entrepreneurs, while inspiring them to make their own art.
Windows to Power, a new project from Inwood-based artist and educator Mónica Robles, is designed to highlight the many roles played by small businesses including as service providers and safe spaces for immigrants.
“There’s a sense of sanctuary about these businesses, a sense of community,” said Robles.
“Consider the local bodegas, restaurants – they’re more than just places to get food,” she said. “It’s a place where the owner could be from your home country. They’re playing music. They know the names of their customers, know your family.”
Robles is seeking to collect personal accounts from small business owners and workers and create visual representations of those narratives through art pieces that resemble stained glass windows.
“It could be stories about how they formed their business, what it’s like to work there, how they’re dealing with the pandemic,” she said.
In return for sharing their tales, participants will receive a free, 30-piece acrylic painting kit from Robles.
“I want to inspire art any way I can. It’s imaginative, therapeutic, informative,” she remarked. “That’s what the kits are for. If I can encourage people to paint or create something, I’d find that very rewarding.”
The kits were made possible through a grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Center.
For the Windows to Power project, Robles will create scaled-down models of window art inspired by each participating business. Depending on COVID regulations, she hopes to display the results at an exhibit during the spring of 2021, she said.
“If the businesses want it, I will also install the art pieces at their location, along with a display of ‘Know Your Rights’ info cards,” she said, referring to the legal guidance to immigrants when dealing with authorities.
Robles said her project will focus on businesses within the 207th Street corridor from Broadway to Tenth Avenue.
In a political climate where immigrants often feel under attack, Robles said she considers these businesses to be more essential than ever.
“I’ve witnessed business owners attempting to educate customers about immigration rights, the Census,” she said. “They’re looking out for the people in the neighborhood.”
Robles fears that many of Inwood’s small businesses could close permanently due to coronavirus and the planned rezoning of the neighborhood.
“Some businesses are barely on hanging right now due to the virus,” she said. “Some might not reopen. If the rezoning goes through, it could finish others off if rents get too high.”
As an artist, Robles works in a variety of disciplines including painting, sketching and performance art. During the pandemic, she has conducted art virtual classes via Zoom and also teaches citizenship and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for Make the Road NY.
A native of Puerto Rico, Robles moved to Inwood in 2010. She became enamored by the cultural energy and variety in the community.
“There is a diversity to this neighborhood ‒ there are flavors, colors and sounds that make it special,” she said. “A lot of people are fearing that can go away.”
To Robles, it is a personal goal to recognize small businesses, especially those that are immigrant-owned.
“It feels important to me that the people who work so hard to make the neighborhood what it is, that have been considered essential workers, can be recognized,” she said. “It’s easy to feel invisible sometimes but they should not be overlooked, especially during this time.”
To learn more about Windows to Power, please visit ArtEnNYC (Instagram) or www.facebook.com/monicaspage or call 914.295.2446.
Una historia en cada ventana
Por Gregg McQueen
Pintar y mirar.
Una artista visual del norte de Manhattan busca abrir las puertas, e historias, de negocios y emprendedores locales, al tiempo que les inspira a crear su propio arte.
Ventanas al Poder, un nuevo proyecto de la artista y educadora de Inwood Mónica Robles, está diseñado para resaltar los muchos roles que desempeñan los pequeños negocios, incluso como proveedores de servicios y espacios seguros para los inmigrantes.
“Hay un sentido de santuario en estos negocios, un sentido de comunidad”, dijo Robles.
“Piensen en las bodegas locales y en los restaurantes, son más que lugares para comprar comida”, dijo. “Es un lugar donde el propietario podría ser de su país de origen. Tocan música. Conocen los nombres de sus clientes, conocen a su familia”.
Robles busca recopilar historias personales de propietarios y trabajadores de pequeños negocios y crear representaciones visuales de esas narrativas a través de piezas de arte que se asemejen a vitrales.
“Podrían ser historias sobre cómo formaron su negocio, cómo es trabajar ahí, cómo están lidiando con la pandemia”, dijo.
A cambio de compartir sus cuentos, los participantes recibirán un kit gratuito de pintura acrílica de 30 piezas de Robles.
“Quiero inspirar el arte de cualquier forma que pueda. Es imaginativo, terapéutico, informativo”, comentó. “Para eso están los kits. Si puedo animar a la gente a pintar o crear algo, lo encontraré muy gratificante”.
Los kits fueron posibles gracias a una subvención del Centro Cultural del Bajo Manhattan.
Para el proyecto Ventanas al Poder, Robles creará modelos reducidos de arte de ventanas inspirados en cada negocio participante. Dependiendo de las regulaciones de COVID, espera mostrar los resultados en una exhibición durante la primavera de 2021, dijo.
“Si los negocios lo desean, también instalaré las obras de arte en su ubicación, junto con una exhibición de tarjetas de información de Conozca sus derechos”, dijo, refiriéndose a la orientación legal ofrecida a los inmigrantes en sus interacciones con las autoridades.
Robles explicó que su proyecto se enfocará en negocios dentro del corredor de la Calle 207, desde Broadway hasta la Décima avenida.
En un clima político en el que los inmigrantes a menudo se sienten atacados, Robles dijo que considera que estos negocios son más esenciales que nunca.
“He sido testigo de cómo los dueños de negocios intentan educar a los clientes sobre los derechos de inmigración, el censo”, dijo. “Están cuidando a la gente del vecindario”.
Robles teme que muchos de los pequeños negocios de Inwood puedan cerrar permanentemente debido al coronavirus y a la rezonificación planificada del vecindario.
“Algunos negocios apenas están sobreviviendo en este momento debido al virus”, dijo. “Es posible que algunos no vuelvan a abrir. Si la rezonificación se lleva a cabo, podría acabar con otros si los alquileres suben demasiado”.
Como artista, Robles trabaja en una variedad de disciplinas que incluyen pintura, dibujo y artes escénicas. Durante la pandemia, ha impartido clases virtuales de arte a través de Zoom y también imparte clases de ciudadanía y de Inglés como Segundo Idioma (ESL, por sus siglas en inglés) para Make the Road NY.
Originaria de Puerto Rico, Robles se mudó a Inwood en 2010. Se enamoró de la energía cultural y la variedad de la comunidad.
“Hay diversidad en este vecindario, hay sabores, colores y sonidos que lo hacen especial”, dijo. “Mucha gente teme que eso pueda desaparecer”.
Para Robles, es un objetivo personal reconocer a los pequeños negocios, especialmente a aquellos propiedad de inmigrantes.
“Para mí es importante que las personas que trabajan tan duro para hacer del vecindario lo que es, que han sido consideradas trabajadores esenciales, puedan ser reconocidas”, dijo. “Es fácil sentirse invisible a veces, pero no deben ser ignorados, especialmente durante este tiempo”.
Para conocer más sobre Ventanas al Poder, visite ArtEnNYC (Instagram) o www.facebook.com/monicaspage o llame al 914.295.2446.