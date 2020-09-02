A story in every storefront

By Gregg McQueen

Paint and peek.

A Northern Manhattan visual artist is seeking to open up the doors – and stories – of local businesses and entrepreneurs, while inspiring them to make their own art.

Windows to Power, a new project from Inwood-based artist and educator Mónica Robles, is designed to highlight the many roles played by small businesses including as service providers and safe spaces for immigrants.

“There’s a sense of sanctuary about these businesses, a sense of community,” said Robles.

“Consider the local bodegas, restaurants – they’re more than just places to get food,” she said. “It’s a place where the owner could be from your home country. They’re playing music. They know the names of their customers, know your family.”

Robles is seeking to collect personal accounts from small business owners and workers and create visual representations of those narratives through art pieces that resemble stained glass windows.

“It could be stories about how they formed their business, what it’s like to work there, how they’re dealing with the pandemic,” she said.

In return for sharing their tales, participants will receive a free, 30-piece acrylic painting kit from Robles.

“I want to inspire art any way I can. It’s imaginative, therapeutic, informative,” she remarked. “That’s what the kits are for. If I can encourage people to paint or create something, I’d find that very rewarding.”

The kits were made possible through a grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Center.

For the Windows to Power project, Robles will create scaled-down models of window art inspired by each participating business. Depending on COVID regulations, she hopes to display the results at an exhibit during the spring of 2021, she said.

“If the businesses want it, I will also install the art pieces at their location, along with a display of ‘Know Your Rights’ info cards,” she said, referring to the legal guidance to immigrants when dealing with authorities.

Robles said her project will focus on businesses within the 207th Street corridor from Broadway to Tenth Avenue.

In a political climate where immigrants often feel under attack, Robles said she considers these businesses to be more essential than ever.

“I’ve witnessed business owners attempting to educate customers about immigration rights, the Census,” she said. “They’re looking out for the people in the neighborhood.”

Robles fears that many of Inwood’s small businesses could close permanently due to coronavirus and the planned rezoning of the neighborhood.

“Some businesses are barely on hanging right now due to the virus,” she said. “Some might not reopen. If the rezoning goes through, it could finish others off if rents get too high.”

As an artist, Robles works in a variety of disciplines including painting, sketching and performance art. During the pandemic, she has conducted art virtual classes via Zoom and also teaches citizenship and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for Make the Road NY.

A native of Puerto Rico, Robles moved to Inwood in 2010. She became enamored by the cultural energy and variety in the community.

“There is a diversity to this neighborhood ‒ there are flavors, colors and sounds that make it special,” she said. “A lot of people are fearing that can go away.”

To Robles, it is a personal goal to recognize small businesses, especially those that are immigrant-owned.

“It feels important to me that the people who work so hard to make the neighborhood what it is, that have been considered essential workers, can be recognized,” she said. “It’s easy to feel invisible sometimes but they should not be overlooked, especially during this time.”

To learn more about Windows to Power, please visit ArtEnNYC (Instagram) or www.facebook.com/monicaspage or call 914.295.2446.