Basket Bounty

Marisol Martínez attended youth and tutoring programs at the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC) as a child.

The nonprofit focuses on empowering women throughout Northern Manhattan by seeking to eradicate gender inequality and promote social justice. Among the programs offered are English Language Arts classes, daycare services, and family support programs.

“Growing up in Washington Heights, I saw firsthand and understood the importance of giving back,” said Martínez, who has returned to DWDC as a volunteer.

Thanks in part to her efforts, the organization was recently selected as a recipient of a $2,500 donation from Spectrum as part of its national community philanthropic program.

The grant was used to distribute holiday food baskets on December 18th at DWDC’s Mama Tingo Childcare and Education Center to families in need as part of the organization’s COVID-relief Fund.

“I’m very happy to see the grant boost the DWDC’s COVID-relief fund to help local families in need,” remarked Martínez, who serves as Spectrum’s Vice President of Multicultural Marketing.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” explained Camille Joseph-Goldman, Spectrum Group Vice President of State Government Affairs. “We’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

Introduced in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provided funding in its first year to 140 local nonprofits in 24 states throughout the company’s service area.

Grant recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by a company employee who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

“We are very happy to be able to bring food to our families for their holiday meals during these very challenging times. Food insecurity has become one of the major problems affecting our community,” said DWDC Executive Director Rosita Romero. “We work with vulnerable and undocumented families that do not qualify for government benefits. When we reach out, we are making a real difference in family budgets.”

For more, please visit dwdc.org.