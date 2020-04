Reinvention as rule of thumb

Latinx cultural center charts new path forward

By Gregg McQueen

When Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New York businesses to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the edict also shuttered community-based organizations providing essential services throughout the city.

Loisaida, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income Latino residents, was no exception.

Typically, the organization serves about 500 people per month through social services, arts-based programming, and youth development, said Loisaida Director Alejandro Epifanio Torres.

“In recent years, we’ve tried to expand ourselves to reach even more people, especially community members that don’t always have access to these types of programs,” he said. “This had been a time of growth for us.”

And a time of change – Torres had just been named the organization’s new Director a few weeks before.

“This is definitely not what any of us expected,” he said.

The Loisaida Center has long served as a hub for community residents, but Torres said that shutting the center has spurred to more creative planning.

“Of course we wish we could have our center open, [yet] this situation gives us an opportunity to reinvent what we do,” Torres remarked.

Prior to the coronavirus, Loisaida had already unveiled its Digital Learning Lab, a multimedia and audio-visual arts production center designed to offer high school students the opportunity to partake in career development programs.

“We just opened up our learning lab before this whole thing hit, [and] it was a huge success. Now we’re preparing to open that up to the community,” Torres said.

Though some initiatives are now on pause, Torres explained that Loisaida staff has continued to work remotely, engaging in phone calls and video chats to create and present online programming to constituents.

Torres said the state-mandated pause, though unwelcome, offered an opportunity for the all the team to take stock of its programming and to work on new projects.

For example, Loisaida, Inc. is set to perform Census outreach virtually through the launch of a web series on its YouTube channel.

In addition, the organization streamed a virtual town hall with City Councilmember Carlina Rivera on April 7.

Loisaida is also engaged with elected officials to see if the center could eventually serve as a grab-and-go site for meals, Torres reported.

“There’s a need for food access at this time. We want to be part of that solution,” he said.

It is not the first time that the organization has faced challenging circumstances.

Officially incorporated as a local development corporation in 1978, Loisaida Inc. was founded by Puerto Rican activists and Latino residents to combat the effects of violence and poverty devastating the neighborhood during the 1970’s. What developed was a vibrant series of child care, workforce, and arts programs for residents, headquartered at the 709 East 9th Street Community Center.

But Loisaida was evicted from the building in 2008 as the area became more gentrified and the city-owned building it had been housed in was put up for development. It later reopened in 2011 after massive organizing efforts from community leaders.

“Reopening the center was really a triumph,” Torres said. “It was a great victory for the Puerto Rican founders and for the community to have access to our services once again.”

In 2012, Loisaida became an affiliate of the Acacia Network, the largest Hispanic nonprofit in New York State, a move that helped to provide stability.

“Acacia is instrumental. It would be very hard to do what we do if they were not involved,” said Torres.

“We are more than proud to have Alejandro ascend to the position of Director, where he will assume a significant leadership role in this community to ensure success for its brilliant emerging change makers, artist citizens, youth, and cultural workers in this new age of information technology, and changing workforce demands,” said Raul Russi, Chief Executive Officer of the Acacia Network at the time of his appointment. “We congratulate Alejandro as he accepts this next challenge with confidence to move Loisaida’s vision forward. He does so with my total support and that of the Acacia Network.”

Dealing with a global pandemic was not what Torres envisioned when he was named Director in February.

Torres was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and came to New York City in 2002 to attend the School of Visual Arts.

He was originally hired in 2014 to help run the Loisaida Festival, the iconic Latinx street celebration presented annually by the organization. Since then, Torres continued to assume more and more responsibility. He spearheaded the development of an artist residency program, youth basketball tournament and the digital learning lab.

In the weeks since his appointment, Torres has been focused on making more of Loisaida’s programming accessible across digital platforms – including its artistic residency program, which spotlights local artists.

“We had been moving toward offering remote programming,” he said. “We were anticipating more of a virtual presence, as we noticed that there were gaps in our programming that could really be served by offering people remote access to us.”

One major change is the shift of the Loisaida Festival from a physical celebration to one held online.

Historically, the event takes place along Avenue C, galvanizing the neighborhood with a celebration of Latinx music, food and art. Last year’s event drew nearly 30,000 people, and attendance has doubled since 2014.

Scheduled for May 24, the outdoor aspect of the festival has been cancelled but Loisaida is committed to presenting an event via online stream.

“The street festival cannot happen, but we still plan to celebrate,” said Torres.

“The virtual festival will be a 2-3-hour live event featuring musical performances, theater presentations, elected officials,” he said. “We’re taking all of the essential elements of the festival and continuing it online on Sunday, May 24.”

Torres noted the festival’s importance to the Lower East Side.

“The focus of the festival has always been grassroots and cultural – it’s what makes it unique,” Torres said. “People look forward to it and it’s a neighborhood tradition.”

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, Torres said the organization will be strengthened by the experience, and pointed to its long history of resilience and struggle.

“We will come out of this even stronger. We can still celebrate and share our accomplishments and provide even more members with programming that will be created by this. I feel like Loisiada will be even more relevant after this.”

For more information, visit loisaida.org.